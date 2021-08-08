5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Washington

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTdnC_0bLFqehq00
Sanju M Gurung/Unsplash

In addition to its fresh seafood, Washington State has some of the best steakhouses on the West Coast. There are plenty of great places to choose from that'll ensure that you have the meal of a lifetime in Rio. Here are our top picks for the best steakhouses in Washington, whether you're a local or are planning a visit. 

The Melrose Grill  

A classic steakhouse, Melrose Grill hits all the marks. The traditional steakhouse is housed in a 120-year-old building with its original bar and traditional charm. Its atmosphere is just one aspect of The Melrose Grill. The food is incredible, as is the service. We recommend starting with the salad of baby spinach, black-eyed peas, and roasted corn. Next, try their classic filet mignon, and don't forget a cocktail to go along with it.

  • Location: 819 Houser Way S, Renton, WA
  • Website: https://www.melrosegrill.com/
  • Phone: 425-254-0759
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5–9pm / Fri 5–10pm / Sun 4–9pm

Bateau  

Bateau is the best option for high-quality, sustainable, and local steak dinners. Steakhouses like this one are classy and contemporary. A few notches up from the rest by using only locally sourced, grass-fed, specialty cuts. But it goes beyond being environmentally friendly. Besides the delicious steaks, the atmosphere is exceptional. It would be best if you started with their buttery mashed potatoes that'll make grandma jealous. Then you can choose between a variety of steaks. You can't go wrong with a classic ribeye, even though they are all phenomenal.

  • Location: 1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA
  • Website: https://www.restaurantbateau.com/
  • Phone: 206-900-8699
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5–10pm / Fri-Sat 3–10pm / Sun 5–9pm

Churchill's Steakhouse 

The next time you're in Spokane, head to Churchill's for an elegant steak dinner with award-winning service. Few steakhouses can match the quality of steaks served at this pricey, sophisticated restaurant. You will have a complete experience with your steak feast, from the mouthwatering appetizers to the excellent wine list. You should order the crab cocktail or the oysters on the half shell to start. Next, enjoy their expertly prepared porterhouse, paired with a whisky or wine.

  • Location: 165 S Post St, Spokane, WA
  • Website: https://www.churchillssteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 509-474-9888
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 4–10pm / Fri-Sat 4–11pm / Sun 3–9pm

El Gaucho  

A steakhouse that oozes romance and elegance is the ideal setting for an epic steak dinner. You can imagine the best dry-aged steak here, with soft piano, intimate seating, and soft piano. Well, you'll get it all at El Gaucho. From their super fresh crab bisque made with Johnnie Walker to their decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and white flakes, each menu item is more impressive than the last. Are you planning a special date at El Gaucho? They have a great Chateaubriand. The restaurant's special for two consists of a 20oz tenderloin center cut accompanied by mashed potatoes and asparagus.

  • Location: 2200 Western Ave Ste 101 Seattle, WA
  • Website: https://elgaucho.com/
  • Phone: (206) 728-1337
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4-9pm

The Metropolitan Grill 

The Metropolitan Grill is the best place to have a life-changing dinner. The classic steakhouse is known for its dry cuts, world-class wine list, and dedicated staff that will ensure you have an unforgettable experience. Start your evening at the famous marble bar and experience the atmosphere of the turn of the 19th century. They also serve several drool-worthy appetizers, followed by superb steak options such as Delmonico, Porterhouse, Filet Mignon, as well as Japanese A5 options like Ohmi beef. If you wish for a perfect date night, reserve a table at The Metropolitan Grill now! You will never regret dining at this magnificent place!

  • Location: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
  • Website: https://www.themetropolitangrill.com/
  • Phone: 206-624-3287
  • Store Hours: Daily 5–9:30pm

Are there any steakhouses in Washington that you especially enjoy? Comment below if you have any.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
11400 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Pennsylvania State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Pennsylvania

Tacos are essentially a combination of tortilla and filling, leaving the delicious details to the cook and consumer. These taquerias in Pennsylvania capitalize on that opening by serving a variety of taste-bud-pleasing tacos. With our list of the best tacos in the state, you can spice up your lunch break or try something new at night!Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in South Carolina

You've been missing out on some significant culinary diversity if you think tacos are just lettuce, beef, and cheese wrapped up in a tortilla. South Carolina has seen a surge in popularity for taco creations, which have about the same versatility factor as sandwiches. Who doesn't love this? It's easy to eat, it's portable, it's easy to make, it spans a wide range of flavors, and it tastes great! South Carolina's best tacos are served in the taco restaurants below!Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Rhode Island

A good taco makes a good lunch or dinner. It is cheap, quick, and flavorful. Rhode Island's got tacos, too. The Ocean State offers an array of taco joints, including food trucks-turned-restaurants, Tex-Mex restaurants, and mom-and-pop shops.Read full story
Oregon State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Oregon

It combines heavenly tortillas, hot, steaming meat, fresh salsa, and a sprinkle of crisp onions and cilantro that makes tacos so irresistible. There are plenty of great restaurants in Oregon that serve up delicious tacos that will keep you coming back for more. Find the best tacos in Oregon on this unforgettable foodie road trip.Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in New Hampshire

Taco cravings can be satisfied by nothing else. Check out the best taco spots in New Hampshire if you're craving this delicious Mexican staple. From the seacoast to downtown, New Hampshire has authentic Mexican and Mexican-style restaurants that rival the best in the country!Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Mississippi

There's no doubt about it; tacos are amazing! What's not to love about the delicious shell and the variety of toppings? Many restaurants in Mississippi serve mouthwatering tacos, fortunately for us. Besides being transportable, versatile, and usually affordable, they are also delicious. The next time you crave tacos, follow this tasty trail, which will lead you to some of the best in the state. This article lists the top 5 taco spots in Mississippi, ranging from street style to traditional.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy