5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Washington

In addition to its fresh seafood, Washington State has some of the best steakhouses on the West Coast. There are plenty of great places to choose from that'll ensure that you have the meal of a lifetime in Rio. Here are our top picks for the best steakhouses in Washington, whether you're a local or are planning a visit.

The Melrose Grill

A classic steakhouse, Melrose Grill hits all the marks. The traditional steakhouse is housed in a 120-year-old building with its original bar and traditional charm. Its atmosphere is just one aspect of The Melrose Grill. The food is incredible, as is the service. We recommend starting with the salad of baby spinach, black-eyed peas, and roasted corn. Next, try their classic filet mignon, and don't forget a cocktail to go along with it.

Location: 819 Houser Way S, Renton, WA

Website: https://www.melrosegrill.com/

Phone: 425-254-0759

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5–9pm / Fri 5–10pm / Sun 4–9pm

Bateau

Bateau is the best option for high-quality, sustainable, and local steak dinners. Steakhouses like this one are classy and contemporary. A few notches up from the rest by using only locally sourced, grass-fed, specialty cuts. But it goes beyond being environmentally friendly. Besides the delicious steaks, the atmosphere is exceptional. It would be best if you started with their buttery mashed potatoes that'll make grandma jealous. Then you can choose between a variety of steaks. You can't go wrong with a classic ribeye, even though they are all phenomenal.

Location: 1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA

Website: https://www.restaurantbateau.com/

Phone: 206-900-8699

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5–10pm / Fri-Sat 3–10pm / Sun 5–9pm

Churchill's Steakhouse

The next time you're in Spokane, head to Churchill's for an elegant steak dinner with award-winning service. Few steakhouses can match the quality of steaks served at this pricey, sophisticated restaurant. You will have a complete experience with your steak feast, from the mouthwatering appetizers to the excellent wine list. You should order the crab cocktail or the oysters on the half shell to start. Next, enjoy their expertly prepared porterhouse, paired with a whisky or wine.

Location: 165 S Post St, Spokane, WA

Website: https://www.churchillssteakhouse.com/

Phone: 509-474-9888

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 4–10pm / Fri-Sat 4–11pm / Sun 3–9pm

El Gaucho

A steakhouse that oozes romance and elegance is the ideal setting for an epic steak dinner. You can imagine the best dry-aged steak here, with soft piano, intimate seating, and soft piano. Well, you'll get it all at El Gaucho . From their super fresh crab bisque made with Johnnie Walker to their decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate sauce and white flakes, each menu item is more impressive than the last. Are you planning a special date at El Gaucho? They have a great Chateaubriand. The restaurant's special for two consists of a 20oz tenderloin center cut accompanied by mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Location: 2200 Western Ave Ste 101 Seattle, WA

Website: https://elgaucho.com/

Phone: (206) 728-1337

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4-9pm

The Metropolitan Grill

The Metropolitan Grill is the best place to have a life-changing dinner. The classic steakhouse is known for its dry cuts, world-class wine list, and dedicated staff that will ensure you have an unforgettable experience. Start your evening at the famous marble bar and experience the atmosphere of the turn of the 19th century. They also serve several drool-worthy appetizers, followed by superb steak options such as Delmonico, Porterhouse, Filet Mignon, as well as Japanese A5 options like Ohmi beef. If you wish for a perfect date night, reserve a table at The Metropolitan Grill now! You will never regret dining at this magnificent place!

Location: 820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA

Website: https://www.themetropolitangrill.com/

Phone: 206-624-3287

Store Hours: Daily 5–9:30pm

Are there any steakhouses in Washington that you especially enjoy? Comment below if you have any.

