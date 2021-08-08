5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Vermont

Is your mouth watering for steak and cocktails? No matter the occasion or just a good time with some good drinks and even better steaks, there are plenty of options available to you. Whatever your taste, you'll find a diner to suit your style, whether it's a rustic country-style eatery or a refined fine dining establishment. Check out these Vermont steakhouses. 

Raven's Den Steakhouse and Taproom 

Suppose you are seeking a steakhouse that offers everything you need, head to Raven's Den. Manchester's finest steakhouse provides a broad selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. You'll find top-notch pairings for any steak dinner at this steakhouse, whether you like ice-cold beer, fine wine, or handcrafted cocktails. Our recommendation is the double thick porterhouse chop paired with any one of our craft beers.

  • Location: 1844 Depot St, Manchester Center, VT
  • Website: https://www.ravensdensteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 802-768-8779
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Mon 4:30–10pm

Southside Steakhouse  

You'll enjoy the fun and excitement of date-night dinners at Southside Steakhouse. There is also a steak that is to die for, not just because the ambiance is stunning but also because of the excellent staff and intimate seating. They only use the best cuts, including steaks that have been dry-aged for a minimum of 21 days. Steaks are not the only new thing. Some of Vermont's best seafood can be found at Southside Steakhouse. In addition to dry-aged ribeye, we recommend the seared scallops served on top of the ribeye.

  • Location: 170 S Main St, Rutland, VT
  • Website: https://southsidesteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 802-772-7556 
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Tues 5–9pm

Sam's Steakhouse 

A delicious steak dinner awaits you in this homey, rustic steakhouse. The Maryland-style lump crab cakes, NY cheesecake, and handcrafted cocktails are all top-notch. Start with their famous French onion soup or oysters and move on to your steak choices, such as a NY sirloin or bone-in ribeye. Are you up for it? Buy Vermont Wagyu from them.

Sam's only offers steaks that are rated "High Choice" or "Prime." Their beef is dry-aged in-house for 21-45 days in a climate-controlled locker before it is char-grilled. At least ten other fish options are available, along with the four sizes of prime rib. The bar also offers a wide selection of mixed drinks and beers. 

  • Location: 91 VT-103, Ludlow, VT 
  • Website: https://samssteak.com/
  • Phone: 802-228-2087
  • Store Hours: Wed-Sun 5–9pm

Blue Cat Steak and Wine Bar 

There is nothing better than Certified Angus Beef (CAB) at this romantic, low-lit steakhouse. When ordering ay Blue Cat Steak and Wine Bar, you can choose among filet mignon, rib eye, New York strip, breaded jumbo shrimp, seared foie gras, green peppercorn bordelaise, and smoked blue cheese. You can also reach out to Marisha and Ozzy Giral to find the right wine for any occasion. There's a lot of flavor in every dish at this little spot! You can't go wrong with their filet mignon, especially paired with truffle fries-a great place to go for a romantic dinner or before taking in one of Burlington's many live performances.

  • Location: 1 Lawson Lane, Burlington, VT
  • Website: http://www.bluecatvt.com/
  • Phone: 802-363-3639
  • Store Hours: Wed-Mon 5–8pm

The Wobbly Barn 

On its website, the Wobbly Barn describes itself as "a three-story, wobbly edifice made from pieces collected from ten old barns across New England" that was built in 1963. As well as having live entertainment, the Wobbly Barn also has a pretty rockin' steakhouse. The kitchen serves filet mignon, tenderloin, short ribs, New York strip, and porterhouse, all of which are locally sourced, hand-cut, and in-house aged beef.

  • Location: 2229 Killington Rd, Killington, VT
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Steakhouse/The-Wobbly-Barn-36667199891/
  • Phone: 802-422-6171
  • Store Hours: Daily 4:30-9pm 

Do you know any of the steakhouses listed above? What are your favorite small-town steakhouses? Is there anything you would like to share? If you could leave a comment, what would you like to know?

