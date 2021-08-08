5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Texas

Madie Hamilton/Unsplash

Steak is a staple food for Texans. Beef is the most famous export from Texas. Choosing the right steak restaurant is vital, whether you want to impress guests or satisfy your appetite on a special night out. There is a steak here for everyone, from striploin and tomahawks to tender fillets in many restaurants from upmarket to cozy ranch bars. It will only take a few friends and your appetite to make this a memorable night. In the Lone Star State, here are the five best places to get the best steaks:

Knife

The Highland Hotel offers steakhouse dining in Dallas, Texas, which is like no other. Developed by Bravo alumnus John Tesar, the beautiful knife is a work of art. They are known for the 240-day-aged steaks they serve at the restaurant, garnered tons of accolades. Chefs at Knife Dallas in the Highland Hotel age steaks in a $50,000 dry-aging chamber to make them as tender as possible. Enjoy specialty cuts such as flat irons, Waygu skirt steaks, tri-tips, culottes, beef cheeks, pork belly, oxtails, and pigs heads. A steak here is a must-try.

Location: 5300 E Mockingbird Ln., Dallas, TX

Website: https://knifedallas.com/

Phone: 214-443-9339

Store Hours: Daily 5–10pm

Bohanan's Prime Steaks and Seafood

There are only a handful of steakhouses that tick all the right boxes when it comes to restaurants. Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood is one of them! The restaurant always has an air of excitement, as diners enjoy their drinks while they look forward to great food. Despite its formality, the room does not feel stuffy.

The bar has its own life with unique cocktails and lives music, but the real magic happens when you cut into a juicy steak: every time, absolute perfection. Bohanan's is, without a doubt, one of the best steakhouses in the country. Zagat describes the restaurant as: "A classic steakhouse with outstanding beef and an old-school vibe." Expect to stay and eat luxuriously.

Location: E Houston St., San Antonio, TX

Website: https://www.bohanans.com/

Phone: 210-472-2600

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 5–9pm

Brenner's Steakhouse on the Bayou

Brenners Steakhouse opened in 1936 and has racked up innumerable awards since then. As the main attraction, they serve brunch and dinner with steaks, chops, and seafood.

You can escape the hustle and bustle of the world outside when you enter this restaurant. To help you relax, they offer a lush garden setting with lush foliage and a cascading waterfall. The food at the restaurant makes the experience even more impressive, not just the place. Our recommendation is the fillet mignon, but the menu boasts various grilled steaks and seafood dishes. The taste is butterlike.

Location: 10911 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX

Website: https://www.brennerssteakhouse.com

Phone: 713-465-2901

Store Hours: Mon 4–9pm / Tues-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri 11:30am–10pm / Sat 4–10pm

Four Winds Steak House

There is no better place to dine than at Four Winds Steakhouse . At the top of the hill leading to the Four Winds steakhouse, you begin your dining experience. Located in a rural area next to a private lake and sheltered by 100-year-old oaks, this rustic-style restaurant offers five types of cuisine. Whether you prefer steak, seafood, or wine, Chef Frank Rumore's restaurant is a great choice. As one of the most famous steakhouses in Texas, Four Winds promises a dining experience you won't soon forget.

Location: 21191 FM 47, Wills Point, TX

Website: http://www.fourwindssteakhouse.com/

Phone: 903-873-2225

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 5–10pm

Killen's Steakhouse

Pearland, Texas, is home to Killen's Steakhouse, a restaurant run by chef Ronnie Killen, formerly Brenner's Steakhouse on the Bayou. Killen's was named the "ultimate steakhouse" by the Houston Chronicle. For dessert, you should try his award-winning crème brulee bread pudding, one of Food and Wine Magazine's "Top Ten Dishes in the United States."

At Killen's, you have plenty of choices to choose from. Killen's serves some inspiring dishes and is a gourmet restaurant. You might like their sweet chili sauced calamari if you are a fan of calamari. There is also foie gras with blueberry bacon jam and a goat cheese salad with bacon vinaigrette dressing.

Location: 3613 E Broadway Pearland, TX

Website: https://www.killensbarbecue.com/

Phone: (281) 485-2272

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11am-8pm

