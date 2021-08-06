5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in New Jersey

Sam Moqadam/Unsplash

Get a taste of the tasty sides meant to complement the perfectly cooked meat by cutting into a juicy steak. When you have steakhouses all over the state of New Jersey at your fingertips, you don't have to go to New York City. In New Jersey, you can find some fantastic steakhouses and restaurants. You will discover steakhouses that fit all tastes and budgets, from trendy to traditional, casual to high-end. You can find some of New Jersey's best steakhouses here, whether you'd like tenderloin or t-bone.

The Capital Grille

At Paramus and Cherry Hill, New Jersey's Capital Grille steakhouse , a variety of juicy steaks and fine wines are available. The restaurant features significant prime cuts and a lobster tail poached in butter for a truly elegant surf' n' turf presentation. There are also high sides, such as lobster mac 'n' cheese, parmesan truffle fries, and excellent world-class wines.

Known for serving juicy steaks at lunch and dinner, this steakhouse chain has become a popular restaurant chain. You can order their succulent filet mignon, dry-aged New York strip, and bone-in ribeye, all cooked to your liking. Whenever possible, delicious side dishes like truffle fries, gratin potatoes, and bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts are perfect for sharing among your guests.

Location: 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd, Paramus, NJ

Website: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com

Phone: 201-845-7040

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–11pm

The River Palm Terrace in Edgewater

A top 50 steakhouse in America, the River Palm Terrace was located in Bergen County, NJ. That's right! The restaurant serves steaks that have been dry-aged for 28 days, and the meat comes from carefully selected ranchers. We hand-pick and hand-cut the steaks, so you know you'll be getting the best possible quality. To your specifications, we sear, season, and cook our New York strips, filets, t-bones, and porterhouses.

Their 28-day dry-aged steaks are made with hand-selected Angus beef to ensure excellent taste. River Palm Terrace serves a variety of seafood dishes and a wide selection of wines in addition to their popular steak cuts.

Location: 1416 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ

Website: https://riverpalm.com/edgewater/

Phone: 201-224-2013

Store Hours: Daily 11:30am–11pm

Edward's Steakhouse

Located in a beautiful brownstone in the heart of Historic Downtown Jersey City, Edward's Steakhouse offers high-end cuts of beef. It provides outstanding steaks and seafood dishes, as well as a wide selection of award-winning wines. Enjoy an elegant dinner at one of the two dining rooms after starting your evening at the classic Prohibition-era bar. Among the choices on the menu are filet mignon, aged boneless sirloin, bone-in sirloin, dry-aged porterhouse, and a 32-ounce 'Gotham' bone-in rib for two. Surf 'n' turf is a delicious combination of filet mignon and cold water lobster tail.

Location: 239 Marin Blvd, Jersey City, NJ

Website: https://www.edwardssteakhouse.com/

Phone: 201-761-0000

Store Hours: Thurs-Sat 4–11pm / Sun 4–9pm / Mon-Wed 4–10pm

Arthur's Tavern

In New Jersey's best steakhouse for carnivores, Arthur's Tavern offers enormous steaks in town. You can enjoy giant steaks at Arthur's Tavern in Morris Plains, NJ, including a 16-ounce bone-in ribeye, a 24-ounce Delmonico, and a 10-ounce center-cut filet mignon with grilled shrimp if you so decide. You can also order your steak between toasted garlic bread with baby arugula, sliced tomato, crumbled blue cheese, and horseradish mayo. Don't forget to wear your stretchy pants!

Location: 700 Speedwell Ave, Morris Plains, NJ

Website: www.arthurstavern.com

Phone: 973-455-9705

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 3–9pm / Fri-Sat 3–10pm / Sun 2–9pm

ETC Steakhouse

ETC Steakhouse's menu frequently changes due to its seasonal ingredients, ensuring a fresh dining experience even for frequent diners. In addition to hearty entrees and sides, the menu offers a variety of creative appetizers, including beef bacon with avocado, gnocchi, and buffalo cauliflower with carrot bread. Among the restaurant's most popular dishes are the steaks. Diners can choose from peppercorn filet, rib eye, skirt steak, and hanger steak, all of which come with unique pairings. It is also Kosher at ETC Steakhouse.

Location: 1409 Palisade Ave, Teaneck, NJ

Website: https://www.etcsteakhouse.com/

Phone: 201-357-5677

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 5:30–9:30pm

Did we not mention your favorite steak restaurant in New Jersey? Please give them a shout-out in the comment section below!

