5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in New Hampshire

Are you interested in trying one of New Hampshire's most popular steak dinners? Despite the small size of the state, there are numerous top-notch steakhouses here. There are many chophouses in the area that cater to locals and tourists alike. Find out where to eat the best steak in New Hampshire here.

Buckley's Great Steaks

They say at Buckley's Great Steaks , "those who love food have a sincere love for it." We certainly agree. The restaurant offers delicious food in a warm and inviting setting, making for a memorable dining experience. Their steaks are their most popular item, but their entire menu is excellent. There is something for every palate at this restaurant, from the sugar-cured strip loin to the slow-roasted prime rib. Steaks made with cowboy spices are recommended.

Location: 438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH

Website: https://www.buckleysgreatsteaks.com/

Phone: 603-424-0995

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 4–9pm

Gauchos Churrascaria Brazillian Steakhouse

Does the classic Brazilian churrascaria promise fine steaks more than anything else? Gauchos Churrascaria Brazillian Steakhouse is a New Hampshire steakhouse with some of the best steaks you can find. A flavorful flank steak, also known as fraldinha, or prime rib, also known as alcatra, is highly recommended. As an alternative, they serve a sirloin steak wrapped in bacon that is nothing short of legendary. The Brazilian version of a steakhouse is to be found at Gauchos Churrascaria. Continually fresh rotisserie meat cuts are sliced up tableside by carvers.

Location: 62 Lowell St, Manchester, NH

Website: https://www.gauchosbraziliansteakhouse.com/

Phone: 603-669-9460

Store Hours: 603-669-9460

Hanover Street Chophouse

The Hanover Street Chophouse is the place to be for fine dining steak dinners fit for kings. The elegant atmosphere and award-winning steaks make this restaurant a favorite among upscale diners. With live piano music and an extensive wine list, dining here is an unforgettable experience. Before you dig into one of their excellent steak choices, order some of the french onion soup. The prime Delmonico is recommended.

Hanover Street Chophouse is a classic steakhouse worth visiting whether you're looking for a fun night out or a good meal. The bar offers various tasty bites, or you can settle in for a hearty meal and a heavenly atmosphere.

Location: 149 Hanover St, Manchester, NH

Website: https://hanoverstreetchophouse.com/

Phone: 603-644-2467

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 5–8pm / Sat 5–9pm

Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery

Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery's atmosphere can only be described as rustic, charming, and cozy. If you're up for a big feast, start with their famous poutine or bangin' shrimp. After that, it's time for the steak party. Angus NY black strips are recommended.

The Tuckaway began as a meat market but evolved into one of the best steakhouses in the state. The menu is diverse, and the drink pairings are excellent. It is not just a nearby restaurant; the Tuckaway is one of Guy Fieri's favorites.

Location: 58 NH-27, Raymond, NH

Website: https://www.thetuckaway.com/

Phone: 603-244-2431

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9pm

Library Restaurant

Library Restaurant is the place to go if you want to have a tasty and cozy steak feast. The house is a 1785 mansion that exudes vintage elegance. It's the food that makes the trip truly special, not the historical aspect. Then choose from their excellent steak and chop picks or their soup of the day. Their classic filet mignon is highly recommended. Don't forget to ask for a whiskey or wine pairing.

The Seacoast's Library is home to one of the most elegant steakhouses in a 1785 mansion. American royalty rested here from George Washington to John F. Kennedy, enjoying a fine cut of meat, among other options.

Location: 401 State Street #5, Portsmouth, NH

Website: https://libraryrestaurant.com/

Phone: 603-431-5202

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri-Sat 4–10pm

Let us know what you think of these New Hampshire’s restaurants! Hit us in the comments below!

