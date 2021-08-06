5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HoUyL_0bIM9EW400
Jannis Brandt/Unsplash

Here are some of the best breakfast locations in Washington.

Lincoln's Waffle Shop

This lovely and exciting restaurant, located at 504 10th Street in Washington, is designed in a classic diner with a modern touch.

The restaurant ensures your comfort by giving enough room and high-quality, comfy furnishings surrounding the tables and at the bar.

The restaurant serves essential short-order breakfast cuisines with various excellent breakfast meals such as chicken fried steak with scrambled eggs and a waffle, chicken, ad waffles, home fries, and different other selections.

Customers can order takeout or dine-in, and if they have any questions, they can call them at +1 202-638-4008.

Ted's Bulletin

This lovely restaurant, located at 505 8th Street in Washington, serves some of the best hearty breakfast dishes with an extensive menu that includes the original breakfast burrito, thick-cut french toast, head-sized cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and gravy, country fried chicken, crab benedict, and more, all served with delicious beverages such as caramel shakes, coffee, and more.

The restaurant features a relaxed atmosphere with magnificent puffy leather sofas for a more relaxing experience. It also boasts a lovely clean bar with exquisite oak finishes and well-cushioned tall stools for a more upscale atmosphere.

They feature dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery options, as well as great outdoor seating if you prefer to eat your breakfast outside.

Please contact them at +1 202-544-8337 if you have any questions.

Geraldine's Counter Restaurant

This bright and lively restaurant is located at 4872 Rainier Avenue South in Seattle. It is known for serving hearty comfort food with an extensive menu that includes delectable breakfast dishes such as french toast, corned beef hash, omelet, eggs a la Mexicana, house-made coffee cake, and many more.

The restaurant has a casual comfort design with stunning bright colors painted on the walls and huge windows that bring natural light, enhancing your breakfast experience.

The restaurant also offers well-cushioned seats and well-spaced bar stools to guarantee that you enjoy a comfortable and stress-free breakfast experience.

They provide takeout, dine-in, and curbside pickup services to all customers, and you can reach them at

+1 206-723-2080 with any questions.

Elmer's Restaurant

This lovely vintage restaurant, located at 7427 South Hosmer Street in Tacoma, serves some of the best American meals in a relaxed atmosphere.

This bungalow-style restaurant welcomes you with a lovely hedge entrance into a homey restaurant with beautiful quality furniture, well-fitted in the snug restaurant to provide you a comfortable and accessible experience.

The restaurant serves hearty breakfast dishes from an extensive menu that includes delectable delicacies such as country biscuit breakfast, bacon, Tillamook potato cakes and eggs, classic german pancake, Yukon french toast, etc. c more.

They only provide dine-in service, so if you have any questions, call them at

+1 253-473-0855.

Lafayette

This high-end restaurant serves refined American cuisines and is located in the well-known Hay-Adams Hotel on 800 16th Street NW in Washington, DC.

Delicious morning entrees such as Hay-Adams caesar salad, scallops rack of lamb, basic lobster salad, and various other selections are available on their comprehensive menu.

The restaurant has a formal high-end design with gorgeous high-end furniture that is well-covered with beautiful table and seat cloths and well-patterned floor carpets to provide you with the best five-star eating experience possible.

It also boasts lovely lighting, with enormous glass chandeliers illuminating the space and giving it a lively dining ambiance.

They only serve dine-in customers, and you can reach them at +1 202-638-2570 if you have any questions.

Have you dined in any of the incredible restaurants mentioned above? If that's the case, please leave a remark.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
11146 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Kentucky State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Kentucky

Kentucky will impress you when it comes to authentic Mexican food. Kentucky has some pretty good tacos, offering tasty traditional items all over the state. How about eating some amazing tacos to do it? These five great taco places in the state are bursting with flavor and fresh ingredients.Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in New Hampshire

Taco cravings can be satisfied by nothing else. Check out the best taco spots in New Hampshire if you're craving this delicious Mexican staple. From the seacoast to downtown, New Hampshire has authentic Mexican and Mexican-style restaurants that rival the best in the country!Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Mississippi

There's no doubt about it; tacos are amazing! What's not to love about the delicious shell and the variety of toppings? Many restaurants in Mississippi serve mouthwatering tacos, fortunately for us. Besides being transportable, versatile, and usually affordable, they are also delicious. The next time you crave tacos, follow this tasty trail, which will lead you to some of the best in the state. This article lists the top 5 taco spots in Mississippi, ranging from street style to traditional.Read full story
Massachusetts State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Massachusetts

We're getting over Chipotle and ready to go and discover these delicious tacos stops around Massachusetts. While these restaurants serve up fantastic tacos, they run the gamut between authentic Mexican and Mexican fusion cuisine. Everyone loves tacos, whether they are traditional meat, beans, and cheese, or something a little lighter and more daring, like fish or turkey. Enjoy some delicious tacos at these Massachusetts taco spots - your style!Read full story
4 comments
Louisiana State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Louisiana

There are seemingly endless ways to prepare the delicious yet straightforward taco. Whatever your taste in tacos, whether it's authentic Mexican food, tacos with flavors from around the world, or those influenced by the chef's hometown, there's something for everyone. To stand out, tacos should always be made with the freshest ingredients proportionately. Find all kinds of tacos in these five best taco spots in Louisiana.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy