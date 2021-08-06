5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Washington

Jannis Brandt/Unsplash

Here are some of the best breakfast locations in Washington.

Lincoln's Waffle Shop

This lovely and exciting restaurant, located at 504 10th Street in Washington, is designed in a classic diner with a modern touch.

The restaurant ensures your comfort by giving enough room and high-quality, comfy furnishings surrounding the tables and at the bar.

The restaurant serves essential short-order breakfast cuisines with various excellent breakfast meals such as chicken fried steak with scrambled eggs and a waffle, chicken, ad waffles, home fries, and different other selections.

Customers can order takeout or dine-in, and if they have any questions, they can call them at +1 202-638-4008.

Ted's Bulletin

This lovely restaurant, located at 505 8th Street in Washington, serves some of the best hearty breakfast dishes with an extensive menu that includes the original breakfast burrito, thick-cut french toast, head-sized cinnamon rolls, biscuits, and gravy, country fried chicken, crab benedict, and more, all served with delicious beverages such as caramel shakes, coffee, and more.

The restaurant features a relaxed atmosphere with magnificent puffy leather sofas for a more relaxing experience. It also boasts a lovely clean bar with exquisite oak finishes and well-cushioned tall stools for a more upscale atmosphere.

They feature dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery options, as well as great outdoor seating if you prefer to eat your breakfast outside.

Please contact them at +1 202-544-8337 if you have any questions.

Geraldine's Counter Restaurant

This bright and lively restaurant is located at 4872 Rainier Avenue South in Seattle. It is known for serving hearty comfort food with an extensive menu that includes delectable breakfast dishes such as french toast, corned beef hash, omelet, eggs a la Mexicana, house-made coffee cake, and many more.

The restaurant has a casual comfort design with stunning bright colors painted on the walls and huge windows that bring natural light, enhancing your breakfast experience.

The restaurant also offers well-cushioned seats and well-spaced bar stools to guarantee that you enjoy a comfortable and stress-free breakfast experience.

They provide takeout, dine-in, and curbside pickup services to all customers, and you can reach them at

+1 206-723-2080 with any questions.

Elmer's Restaurant

This lovely vintage restaurant, located at 7427 South Hosmer Street in Tacoma, serves some of the best American meals in a relaxed atmosphere.

This bungalow-style restaurant welcomes you with a lovely hedge entrance into a homey restaurant with beautiful quality furniture, well-fitted in the snug restaurant to provide you a comfortable and accessible experience.

The restaurant serves hearty breakfast dishes from an extensive menu that includes delectable delicacies such as country biscuit breakfast, bacon, Tillamook potato cakes and eggs, classic german pancake, Yukon french toast, etc. c more.

They only provide dine-in service, so if you have any questions, call them at

+1 253-473-0855.

Lafayette

This high-end restaurant serves refined American cuisines and is located in the well-known Hay-Adams Hotel on 800 16th Street NW in Washington, DC.

Delicious morning entrees such as Hay-Adams caesar salad, scallops rack of lamb, basic lobster salad, and various other selections are available on their comprehensive menu.

The restaurant has a formal high-end design with gorgeous high-end furniture that is well-covered with beautiful table and seat cloths and well-patterned floor carpets to provide you with the best five-star eating experience possible.

It also boasts lovely lighting, with enormous glass chandeliers illuminating the space and giving it a lively dining ambiance.

They only serve dine-in customers, and you can reach them at +1 202-638-2570 if you have any questions.

Have you dined in any of the incredible restaurants mentioned above? If that's the case, please leave a remark.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.