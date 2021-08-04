5 Best Breakfast Restaurants In Virginia

Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia is a state in the southeastern United States of America that runs from the Chesapeake Bay to the Appalachian Mountains, has a lengthy Atlantic coastline, and is one of the 13 original colonies.

The state is home to many well-known historical sites, including Thomas Jefferson's incredible Charlottesville plantation, Monticello, the Jamestown settlement, and Colonial Williamsburg. These are living history museums from the colonial era.

Due to a mix of cultures, the state is noted for having a diverse range of foods, and included below are some of the greatest restaurants serving the best breakfast dishes in the state.

Sunnyside Cafe And Restaurant

This is a huge breakfast cafe with a relaxed style located at 508 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. If you prefer to eat your breakfast outside, the restaurant has a lovely patio where you may do so. Inside the restaurant, you'll find a lovely warm design with well-spaced quality furnishings and a well-carpeted floor for a more pleasant experience.

The restaurant serves a wide variety of American breakfast meals, including breakfast sandwiches, pecan waffle combos, white chocolate, berry pancakes, grits, steak omelet, and more, all paired with delectable beverages coffee, bloody mary, and more.

They provide various options, including dine-in, takeout, curbside collection, and delivery, and you can reach them at +1 757-965-3033 with any questions.

The Egg Bistro

This brightly colored, independently owned, and operated café is located at 501 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. The restaurant is well-designed, with gorgeous furniture that is well-spaced throughout the space to make you as comfortable as possible. 

The restaurant is also tastefully adorned, with stunning works of art adorning the walls and enough lighting provided by attractive light lights suspended from the ceiling, creating a more lively atmosphere.

The restaurant serves great breakfast meals with an extensive menu including broken egg burgers, avocado toast, cheddar cheese omelet, Philly Philly cheesesteak omelet, and more that will undoubtedly delight your taste buds.

All customers can enjoy dine-in, takeout, curbside collection, and delivery services. You can call them at +1 757-410-8515 if you have any questions.

First Watch

This magnificent restaurant is located at 9600 Main Street Suite South in Fairfax, and it serves health-conscious breakfast dishes from an extensive menu that includes the farm stand breakfast tacos, breakfast burrito, carnitas breakfast burrito, million-dollar bacon, Belgian waffle, smoked salmon frittata, and a variety of other options.

The restaurant is elegantly designed, with high-quality seats and tables that are well-spaced and placed to ensure that you have a pleasant dining experience. A well-equipped bar with a long, spotless marble countertop is also available for a quick breakfast meal.

They provide dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services to all customers, and you can reach them at +1 703-978-3421 if you have any questions.

The Omelette Cafe

This lovely classic restaurant is located at 8961 Center Street in Manassas. It serves classic American cuisine and a wide range of breakfast selections such as home fries, steak and eggs, hog omelet, ham cheese omelet, french toast plate, and much more.

The restaurant offers a lovely, well-designed layout with enough seating and movement area, as well as high-quality furniture for a more comfortable experience. They also offer a spacious breakfast bar with lovely well-cushioned tall stools where you can grab a quick bite to eat to get your day started.

They provide various options, including dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery, and you can reach them at +1 703-368-0714 if you have any questions.

Citrus Breakfast And Lunch

Citrus Breakfast And Lunch, with a simple but high-end appearance, is located at 357 North Great Neck Rd in Virginia Beach. They provide high-quality fabric lounge seats near the tables for a relaxing experience, as well as lovely single seats if you prefer a more open atmosphere while eating your breakfast.

The restaurant serves wonderful American-style breakfast meals from an extensive menu that includes breakfast burritos, eggs benedict, citrus pancakes, Spanish omelet with hash browns, hollandaise, soft shell crab benedict, and more.

They provide dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services to all customers, and you can call them at +1 757-222-9555 if you have any questions.

If you've been to any of the eateries named above, please leave a comment.

