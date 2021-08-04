5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Idaho

Carlos Davila Cepeda/Unsplash

Are you hungry for some excellent Idaho steaks? It is easy to find lodging in Boise, Couer d'Alene, and other places. How about an elegant date night choice? There's no need to worry. Maybe you're in the mood for something relaxed and country-style? There's a place for you, too. Find out where Idaho's best steakhouses are.

Chandler's Prime Steaks and Seafood

Like Chandler's , nothing says a classy evening like charred steaks and freshly caught seafood. A fine dining atmosphere and stellar attention to detail have made this steakhouse one of the most renowned in the area. Start with their delicious seared rare ahi tuna with black orchard mustard sauce. Choose from any of their prime steaks made from Mid-West corn-fed beef. Our recommendation is the cowboy cut ribeye. If you order anything from Kobe to Wagyu to Delmonico, you'll find your fork (no knife necessary) cutting through like butter. The live music and atmosphere also enhance the experience.

Location: 981 W Grove St, Boise, ID

Website: https://www.chandlersboise.com/

Phone: 208-383-4300

Store Hours: Daily 4–10pm

Wolf Lodge Inn Restaurant

Wold Lodge Inn is the best steakhouse in northern Idaho, according to anyone who has been there. There are plenty of delicious apps to choose from at this excellent steakhouse. The steaks and seafood are grilled adequately over a wood-fire grill, so you can rest assured you'll be taken care of. You can order tiger shrimp on top of the NY strip. We knew the Wolf Lodge was the best place to get steak from comments on the Idaho Only page. It was only natural for us to give it a look. The steaks are everything a steak should be. Massive portions of carnivorous perfection measuring up to 40 ounces in size. This is a fantastic place to eat, and people travel from around the country to enjoy it.

Location: 11741 E Frontage Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Website: http://www.wolflodgesteakhouse.com/menu.html

Phone: 208-664-6665

Store Hours: Wed-Fri 5–9pm / Sat-Sun 4–9pm

Stockman's Restaurant

An incredible steak dinner can be had at Stockman's Restaurant in Idaho Falls, along with fantastic hospitality and ambiance. Come as you are and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere make it an excellent place for a casual date night or to indulge in delicious food. You should start with their spicy snake river nachos and then move on to your steak choice. Sirloin with garlic peppercorns is our recommendation.

Location: 1175 Pier View Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Website: https://www.facebook.com/StockmansRestaurant/

Phone: (208) 552-6500

Store Hours: Mon 11am–9pm / Tues-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri 11am–10pm / Sat 12–10pm

The Stagecoach Inn

If you're looking for a carnivorous fix, check out this historical steakhouse. The Stagecoach Inn has been serving up some of the most incredible steaks and dining experiences in the area since 1959. They have been serving up good old-fashioned midwest hospitality and top-notch meals since they first opened their doors. In order to do it well, you must do it right. You can go all out on their full-cut T-Bone porterhouse.

Location: 201 Riverfront Drive, Salmon, ID

Website: http://stagecoachidaho.com/

Phone: 208-756-2919

Store Hours: Open 24 Hours

Lock Stock & Barrel

Having been around since 1977, Lock Stock & Barrel is known for great food and gracious hospitality. You'll want to stay all evening enjoying the atmosphere and prime rib at this long-standing Boise joint. Let's start with some bacon-wrapped sea scallops. Then we move on to the star of the show, the beer marinated top sirloin.

Location: 1100 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Website: https://www.lsbboise.com/

Phone: 208-336-4266

Store Hours: Mon-Tues 5–9pm / Wed-Sat 5–10pm / Sun 4–9pm

Is there a place where you can get an exceptional steak in Idaho? We'd like to know! Comment below if you have any!

