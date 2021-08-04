5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Illinois

Any other food cannot replace an expertly prepared cut of tender meat. Across the state of Illinois, you'll find outstanding steakhouses that are of the finest quality. The following list of the best steak restaurants in Illinois ranges from classic steakhouses to trendy new spots that serve Japanese wagyu beef. The best place to get first-rate meat has the perfect relaxed atmosphere and the best cuts. Here are the 5 best steakhouses in Illinois. 

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse  

Hugo Ralli and Steve Lombardo founded Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse in 1989. USDA Prime Beef Certification was first granted to the classic American steakhouse. A menu featuring Gibbson's Prime Angus Beef, fresh fish, classic cocktails, and a wide wine list is offered. Gibsons is a steakhouse that specializes in meats. Even with their plain atmosphere, this restaurant is always busy because of their excellent service and food. They serve tender steaks with perfect seasoning, while their desserts are huge and delicious.  

  • Location: 1028 N Rush St, Chicago, IL
  • Website: https://www.gibsonssteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 312-266-8999
  • Store Hours: Daily from 11am–12am

Mclintock's Saloon & Steakhouse

Restaurants like Mclintock’s Saloom & Steakhouse are popular with locals due to their relaxed atmosphere and delicious food. There are steaks, burgers, tenderloins, horseshoe sandwiches, and other comfort foods at this restaurant in southern Illinois. A little-known restaurant in Standard City serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Other items on the menu include burgers, tenderloins, kabobs, soups, salads, and many appetizers. One of the saloon's famous dishes is a ribeye horseshoe sandwich that is a must-try.

  • Location: 24720 N Standard City Rd, Girard, IL
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/Mclintocks-Saloon-Steakhouse-645954815424741/
  • Phone: 217-854-6025
  • Store Hours: Daily from 10am-2m (the next day)

Chama Gaúcha Brazilian Steakhouse 

Chama Gaúcha Brazilian steakhouse is an excellent place for something a little different, with plenty of cuts that are always 100% USDA Prime and aged at least 45 days. A gaucho (trained Brazilian chef) will serve your steak on a large skewer, not on a plate. The steak will be piping hot when it's done. Once it's been sliced, a pair of tongs will enable you to grab each piece. 

  • Location: 3008 Finley Rd, Downers Grove, IL
  • Website: https://chamagaucha.com/
  • Phone: 630-324-6002
  • Store Hours: Mon 11:30am–2pm, 5–9:30pm / Tues-Thurs 11:30am–2pm, 5–9:30pm / Fri 11:30am–2pm, 5–10pm / Sat 4–10pm / Sun 4–8:30pm 

Morton's The Steakhouse

Although Morton's has locations across the country, it still manages to impress despite its size. The servings of beef and fish are generous, as are the portions of lobster, lobster rolls, and chicken dishes. Filets from this restaurant are juicy and flavorful. After a long shopping day in Schaumburg, people can enjoy a perfect meal at Morton's The Steakhouse. In addition to the stylish bar at this location, Bar 12-21, you can partake in an array of delicious Bar Bites and signature Mortinis in the elegant dining room or impress your loved ones with Morton's well-known robust dishes. Whether you're planning a corporate event, engagement party, or another private event, three private boardrooms are a perfect venue for you and your guests. 

  • Location: 1470 McConnor Pkwy, Schaumburg, IL 
  • Website: https://www.mortons.com/location/mortons-the-steakhouse-schaumburg-il/
  • Phone: (847) 413-8771
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4:30-9pm / Fri-Sat 4:30-10pm 

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

There's nothing better than hand-cut steaks and craft cocktails at Stoney River, a swanky steakhouse chain specializing in hand-cut steaks. A unique seasoning blend is applied to all of their steaks before being cooked on a high-temperature broiler and finished with Maître d' butter. If you want to try something special, order the coffee-cured filet mignon seasoned with a mixture of coffee, brown sugar, and molasses.

  • Location: 20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, IL
  • Website: http://jalexandersholdings.com/stoneyriver
  • Phone: (847) 719-1596
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 4-9pm / Fri 4-10pm / Sat 12-10pm / Sun 12-9pm

What are some of your favorite small-town steakhouses in Illinois? Comment below if you have a favorite.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

