5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Iowa

You'll find the best beef in Iowa, home to some of the best steaks in the country, whether you like your steaks rare, medium, or well-done. Iowa steaks are simply the best. It's no secret that Iowa produces some of the best beef in the country, and our Iowa steakhouses take our responsibility seriously. If you're looking for the most tender and flavorful steaks in the Midwest, then stop by any one of these small hometown gems. The 5 best steak restaurants in Iowa are listed below.

Rube's Steakhouse

The Rube's Steakhouse online ordering system allows you to order a quality cut of beef from the restaurant and grill it at home on your grill. Staub's Steakhouse is a great place to stop in and enjoy a meal, and the aromas alone can entice you to stay awhile. Now is the time to put Rube's Steakhouse of Waukee on your list of restaurants to visit soon -- especially with weekly specials like all-you-can-eat kabobs on Thursdays.

Location: 118 E Elm St, Montour, IA

Website: https://www.rubessteakhouse-montour.com/

Phone: 641-492-6222

Store Hours: Sun-Tues 5–9pm

Bogie's Steakhouse

As Albia, where Bogie's Steakhouse is located, is home to excellent outdoor recreation, such as turkey and deer hunting seasons and year-round fishing, Bogie's has proved to be a great gathering spot for sportsmen and sportswomen alike. The burgers and other traditional menu items at Bogie's are worth the visit, but it's their steaks that draw people back for more. So whether you just finished a big hunt or want a good meal, Bogie's Steakhouse delivers.

Location: 1425 S Clinton St, Albia, IA

Website: https://bogiessteakhouse.com/

Phone: 641-932-5554

Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 5–9pm / Fri-Sat 5–9pm

Mo Brady's Steakhouse

Mo Brady's menu and beverage offerings are on Brady Street in Davenport center on the serving area. Mo Brady's offers a tasty array of steak and delicious entrée choices made with Angus beef raised in Iowa, and the beer on tap is brewed right here in the Quad Cities. This means that the food at Mo Brady's and the beer in your glass was delivered fresh, and it's guaranteed that you'll have a great time.

Location: 4830 N Brady St, Davenport, IA

Website: https://mobradyssteakhouse.com/

Phone: 563-445-0684

Store Hours: Sun, Tues, Wed, Thurs 4–8pm / Sat 4–9pm

Northwestern Steakhouse

As a locally owned and operated steakhouse, Northwestern Steakhouse has been a staple in the community and throughout Iowa. A delicious Greek seasoning, a special drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkling of olive oil are used on each cut of steak at Northwestern Steakhouse. If for some reason, you are not feeling steak on your next trip to Northwestern Steakhouse, they also offer chicken, shrimp, fresh seafood, and lamb chops.

Location: 304 16th St NW, Mason City, IA

Website: https://www.northwesternsteakhouse.com/

Phone: 641-423-5075

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4:30–9:30pm

801 Chophouse

In 1993, 801 Chophouse opened its first location in Des Moines. Since then, six different locations across the Midwest have followed, with every site under the 801-umbrella defining what a premier steakhouse is. The 801 Chophouse is perfect for a special occasion or private event. 801 Chophouse stands out for its classy interior and attentive service, in addition to the wide selection of steaks and sides. At 801 Chophouse, you'll find spectacular views and excellent service in the heart of downtown Des Moines. Owners and staff at the restaurant aim to deliver the most enjoyable dining experience to their guests. Only USDA prime steaks are served at their restaurant, along with innovative side dishes and an award-winning wine selection worldwide. You will not find this type of dining experience anywhere else in Iowa.

Location: 801 Grand Ave STE 200, Des Moines, IA

Website: https://801chophouse.com/des-moines/

Phone: 515-288-6000

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5–10pm / Sun 5–9pm

In Iowa, where do you like to eat steak? Leave a comment below with your favorite!

