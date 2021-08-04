5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Iowa

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jfgy_0bHAbt1V00
Leodgario Pescador/Unsplash

You'll find the best beef in Iowa, home to some of the best steaks in the country, whether you like your steaks rare, medium, or well-done. Iowa steaks are simply the best. It's no secret that Iowa produces some of the best beef in the country, and our Iowa steakhouses take our responsibility seriously. If you're looking for the most tender and flavorful steaks in the Midwest, then stop by any one of these small hometown gems. The 5 best steak restaurants in Iowa are listed below. 

Rube's Steakhouse 

The Rube's Steakhouse online ordering system allows you to order a quality cut of beef from the restaurant and grill it at home on your grill. Staub's Steakhouse is a great place to stop in and enjoy a meal, and the aromas alone can entice you to stay awhile. Now is the time to put Rube's Steakhouse of Waukee on your list of restaurants to visit soon -- especially with weekly specials like all-you-can-eat kabobs on Thursdays. 

  • Location: 118 E Elm St, Montour, IA 
  • Website: https://www.rubessteakhouse-montour.com/
  • Phone: 641-492-6222
  • Store Hours: Sun-Tues 5–9pm 

Bogie's Steakhouse

As Albia, where Bogie's Steakhouse is located, is home to excellent outdoor recreation, such as turkey and deer hunting seasons and year-round fishing, Bogie's has proved to be a great gathering spot for sportsmen and sportswomen alike. The burgers and other traditional menu items at Bogie's are worth the visit, but it's their steaks that draw people back for more. So whether you just finished a big hunt or want a good meal, Bogie's Steakhouse delivers. 

  • Location: 1425 S Clinton St, Albia, IA
  • Website: https://bogiessteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 641-932-5554
  • Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 5–9pm / Fri-Sat 5–9pm

Mo Brady's Steakhouse 

Mo Brady's menu and beverage offerings are on Brady Street in Davenport center on the serving area. Mo Brady's offers a tasty array of steak and delicious entrée choices made with Angus beef raised in Iowa, and the beer on tap is brewed right here in the Quad Cities. This means that the food at Mo Brady's and the beer in your glass was delivered fresh, and it's guaranteed that you'll have a great time. 

  • Location: 4830 N Brady St, Davenport, IA
  • Website: https://mobradyssteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 563-445-0684
  • Store Hours: Sun, Tues, Wed, Thurs 4–8pm / Sat 4–9pm

Northwestern Steakhouse 

As a locally owned and operated steakhouse, Northwestern Steakhouse has been a staple in the community and throughout Iowa. A delicious Greek seasoning, a special drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkling of olive oil are used on each cut of steak at Northwestern Steakhouse. If for some reason, you are not feeling steak on your next trip to Northwestern Steakhouse, they also offer chicken, shrimp, fresh seafood, and lamb chops. 

  • Location: 304 16th St NW, Mason City, IA
  • Website: https://www.northwesternsteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 641-423-5075
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4:30–9:30pm 

801 Chophouse 

In 1993, 801 Chophouse opened its first location in Des Moines. Since then, six different locations across the Midwest have followed, with every site under the 801-umbrella defining what a premier steakhouse is. The 801 Chophouse is perfect for a special occasion or private event. 801 Chophouse stands out for its classy interior and attentive service, in addition to the wide selection of steaks and sides. At 801 Chophouse, you'll find spectacular views and excellent service in the heart of downtown Des Moines. Owners and staff at the restaurant aim to deliver the most enjoyable dining experience to their guests. Only USDA prime steaks are served at their restaurant, along with innovative side dishes and an award-winning wine selection worldwide. You will not find this type of dining experience anywhere else in Iowa. 

  • Location: 801 Grand Ave STE 200, Des Moines, IA 
  • Website: https://801chophouse.com/des-moines/
  • Phone: 515-288-6000
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5–10pm / Sun 5–9pm

In Iowa, where do you like to eat steak? Leave a comment below with your favorite!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
10891 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

California State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in California

California is known for having the best tacos in the country due to its strong Mexican influence. The taco truck scene in Los Angeles and San Francisco's Mission District offers everything from fish tacos to hybrid tacos. Here are 5 of the best taco spots in California.Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in West Virginia

West Virginians are fortunate to have so many options when it comes to dining. Whether you want to dine a few miles from your home or create a road trip to a restaurant you've always heard about and are eager to try, there are so many options. We've found that road trip options aren't always limited to the big city; keep reading to discover seven small town steakhouses where you'll find delicious food after an enjoyable drive. This list of West Virginia's best steakhouses is perfect for a fancy date or just an indulgent meal.Read full story
Wyoming State

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Wyoming

Wyoming is a state in the Mountain West subregion of the United States. In terms of land area, it is the tenth-largest state in the contiguous United States, yet it has the smallest population. With a population of 64,235 people in 2019, Cheyenne is the state capital and largest city.Read full story

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in West Virginia

The Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States are home to this state. 19th-century historical parks surround it. Maryland is located to the north and east of West Virginia. Virginia is in the southeast, while Ohio is in the northeast, Kentucky is in the southwest, and Pennsylvania is in the northeast.Read full story
4 comments
Wyoming State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Wyoming

The history of Wyoming is filled with nostalgic images of cowboys, pioneers, and rolling plains. During the late 19th century, entrepreneurs, hard-working families, and opportunity seekers used the Equality State as a thoroughfare. A land grant and wealth facilitated the establishment of an enduring addiction to cattle. The best steakhouses in Wyoming were compiled in this article. Find out if your favorite made the cut!Read full story
4 comments

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in South Dakota

Aside from endless prairies, some of the best steakhouses can be found here as well. There are tons of great steak restaurants in South Dakota, so if you want to eat one, you can. Meat lovers will be more than satisfied with the mouthwatering steaks on these restaurants' menus. Try these 5 steakhouses the next time you want a REAL steak:Read full story
4 comments

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Rhode Island

Are you looking for a special dinner with your loved one? Maybe you'd like to clink a few glasses to mark an occasion? Rhode Island has several steakhouses that will make sure your meal is one you'll never forget. Our venue is the perfect place to host your wedding or other special events. Here are some of Rhode Island's best steakhouses.Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Pennsylvania

Do you want to have the best steak dinner money can buy in Pennsylvania? In the Quaker State, you will find everything from cozy country-style eateries to expensive fine-dining options. There are some great steakhouses to choose from in Pennsylvania, no matter the occasion. Check them out below:Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy