5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Kansas

A juicy, thick steak is one of the best things in the world! You're in luck if you're looking for a high-quality, juicy steak in Kansas! Many of the state's best steakhouses offer flavorful varieties of delicious beef, some native to the region. The following Kansas steakhouses have everything from strip steak to rib eye, plus excellent service.

The North Star Steakhouse 

This Topeka steakhouse is just what you expect from an American steakhouse. Steaks cooked to perfection at a family-oriented steakhouse. As far as the North Star is concerned, there is no place like it. Kansas's oldest supper club is the place to satisfy your carnivorous urges. To seal the deal, don't forget to try one of their prohibition-style cocktails. Our recommendation is an old-fashioned mint julep.

  • Location: 1100 NW 25th St, Topeka, KS
  • Website: https://www.northstarsteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 785-354-8880
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 5–9:30pm / Fri-Sat 5–10:30pm

Metropolitan Steakhouse 

A good Kansas steak is good no matter what cut you order. In Leavenworth, Metropolitan Steakhouse serves hot and juicy steaks. It is assumed that everyone will have a satisfying meal with a menu that accommodates. Over the past 20 years, Metropolitan Steakhouse has been serving Leavenworth's best hand-cut steaks and hearty sides with friendly service. You'll always feel like family at this cozy steakhouse, no matter what the occasion may be. Don't miss the classic ribeye with Texas toast. There are few types of meat as tender and delicious as those found on the Metropolitan. 

  • Location: 1501 Metropolitan Ave, Leavenworth, KS
  • Website: http://metrosteakhouse.com/menu/
  • Phone: 913-651-6624
  • Store Hours: Sun, Tues-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Tucson's Steakhouse Saloon & Grill

Head to the Steakhouse Saloon and Grill in Tucson to take a trip back to the old west. There's nothing quite like the fantastic steaks and friendly environment at this world-class western-style restaurant. Before trying their flat iron steak, get their bacon-wrapped shrimp first. Don't miss out on their tasty New York-style cheesecake. The #1 steakhouse in Salina serves only Certified Angus Beef and handcrafted baby back ribs. 

Founded in 1997 in Salina, KS, Tucson's Steakhouse serves steaks and another culinary fare. The best steakhouse in Salina has been voted so for 12 years. Their goal has always been to exceed the expectations of their guests since they opened. Tucson's only provides certified Angus beef products and choice baby back ribs as part of its commitment to quality.

  • Location: 2750 S 9th St, Salina, KS
  • Website: https://www.tucsonssteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 785-820-9595
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 4–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm / Sun 11am–9pm

Texas Roadhouse 

Although Texas Roadhouse is a chain, don't be fooled. Steakhouses like this one are a fan favorite all across the country, and it's not hard to see why. Whether celebrating a special occasion or dining out casually, Texas Roadhouse always delivers excellent service and even better food. Their famous cactus blossom follows the restaurant's hand-cut steak selections. 

  • Location: 11973 S Strang Line Rd, Olathe, KS
  • Website: https://togo.texasroadhouse.com 
  • Phone: 913-397-8222
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 4-10pm / Fri 4-11pm 

The Brand N Iron Bar & Grill 

In Princeton, you can enjoy a tasty Kansas steak at the Brand N Iron Bar & Grill, owned and operated locally. You won't be disappointed with the steak at this steakhouse because it is grilled from locally sourced beef. Franklin County farmers provide the beef and pork served at Brand N Iron Bar & Grill. A natural corn and silage mix is fed to their cattle, along with pasture grazing. For the best flavor and quality, only the top breeds are selected. You won't find an exceptional meal anywhere else, thanks to the staff and owners who know that you'll enjoy it!

  • Location: 1457 US-59, Princeton, KS
  • Website: http://thebrandniron.com/
  • Phone: 785-937-2225
  • Fri-Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

What is your favorite Kansas steakhouse? Comment below to show your support!

