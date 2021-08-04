5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Hawaii

Edson Saldaña/Unsplash

Cowboy culture is unique to Hawaii thanks to expansive pastures, ranches, and cattle ranches. The booming tourism industry in Hawaii provides plenty of options for finding the perfect steak, especially when it comes to free-range, grass-fed beef. Our top five picks are below:

D.K. Steakhouse

D.K. Steakhouse takes steak very seriously. They offer choices like "From the Butcher" or "For the Steak Connoisseur." Choose from blue cheese butter, béarnaise sauce, sansei demi-glace, or crab Oscar-style as your steak accompaniment. Local beef, lamb, and pork are available and traditional surf and turf items and classic sides such as baked potatoes and creamed spinach. You won't be disappointed if you're a fan of the classic steakhouse.

Location: 2552 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI

Website: https://dkrestaurants.com/index.php/restaurants/dk

Phone: 808-931-6280

Store Hours: Daily 5:30–10pm

Kimo's

It's hard to go wrong at Kimo's in Maui, a traditional seafood and steak restaurant in a beautiful oceanside setting, which also offers pupus (Hawaiian appetizers or small plates). Take in the sunset colors as you dine on prime rib or a steak with a nice seared outside, while the tiki torches create a cozy atmosphere.

At Kimo's, a classic Hawaiian restaurant taking traditional Hawaiian cooking to the next level since 1977, you can enjoy the famous Hula Pie. Kimo's fresh fish is in keeping with the original aloha tradition of Old Lahaina Town, from its signature prime rib to its signature fresh fish.

Location: 845 Front St a, Lahaina, HI

Website: https://www.kimosmaui.com/

Phone: 808-661-4811

Store Hours: Daily 11:30am–9pm

Haleiwa Joe's

Although the restaurant is located in a neighborhood area, which can be confusing, the view is excellent, and the open-air concept is appealing. The atmosphere is casual enough at Haleiwa's that you can dress as casually as you like without feeling uncomfortable. During large groups in the evening, the prime rib has been known to run out if it is a crowd favorite. The slow-roasted beef served bone-in with garlic mashed potatoes, au jus, and seasoned vegetables are deliciously served with a cold cocktail. Fresh fish and local produce are available at Haleiwa Joe's. They are featuring unique Pacific Rim dishes prepared by Haleiwa Joe's chefs.

Location: 72-100 Kaupulehu Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI

Website: https://www.haleiwajoes.com/

Phone: 808-325-8525

Store Hours: Daily 808-325-8525

The Signature Prime Steak + Seafood

The Signature Prime Steak + Seafood provides spectacular views of the entire city and coastline from its 36th floor in the Ala Moana Hotel. There are couches, a piano lounge, ocean-view tables, and you can even opt for more privacy with the wine cellar. It's what you would expect from a high-end steakhouse. As you begin your meal, choose from classics like shrimp cocktail and oysters Rockefeller, then choose from beef, seafood, signature sides, and fine wine and cocktails.

Wet-aged USDA-certified prime steaks are featured on the menu at Signature Prime Steak + Seafood. Their cuts are enhanced by their signature wet-aging process, resulting in an exceptionally tender and flavorful steak. Served sizzling hot with butter on plates heated to 300 degrees, the steaks are served sizzling hot. Fresh seafood is also available at the restaurant. Oysters and Hokkaido scallops are seasonal choices, as well as salmon and Alaskan king crab legs.

Location: 410 Atkinson Dr., Honolulu, HI

Website: https://www.signatureprimesteak.com/

Phone: 808-949-3636

Store Hours: Daily from 4:30-10 pm

Morton's, The Steakhouse

Despite being a nationally recognized chain, Morton's still earns a place on the steakhouse list because of the quality of the food and dining experience. There is a wide selection of quality steaks and seafood on the menu, which will appeal to all kinds of tastes. There is a wide selection of desserts, including cakes, ice creams, pies, and more.

Location: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI

Website: https://www.mortons.com/location/mortons-the-steakhouse-honolulu-hi/

Phone: (808) 949-1300

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4-9pm / Fri-Sat 4-10pm

In which restaurant do you order the best steak? Comment on this list.

