5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Connecticut

Sanju M Gurung/Unsplash

Juicy, savory cuts of beef are nothing short of heavenly. The best meat cuts in Connecticut can be found in the state's finest steakhouses. Diners can expect to find tender sirloins and juicy ribeyes every time they visit. These are the top 5 steakhouses in the Nutmeg State.

Octagon

Octagon is an American steakhouse located within Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa. During the day, it serves delicious snacks, and in the evening, it serves steaks. A variety of steak options are available, including ribeyes, Kobe beef, filet mignon, and the New York strip. Each tender steak is complemented by savory rubs and sauces, including coffee cumin, roasted garlic balsamic, and béarnaise.

The staff and owners of Octagon constantly change our menu based on the season and celebrate local ingredients from right here in Connecticut. We welcome travelers from around the globe, as well as locals from the neighborhood. Having an open grill and a wine cellar stocked with incredible wines means dining should be more than just a meal.

Location: 625 N Rd, Groton, CT

Website: https://www.facebook.com/octagonsteakhouse/

Phone: 860-326-0360

Store Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5–9pm / Friday-Saturday 5–10pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth’s at Newington, Connecticut, near Hartford, is your best choice for steakhouses. We offer unique 500° sizzling dishes and a comprehensive wine list that are the perfect complement for any event. They have a highly trained staff who will provide unparalleled service and an unforgettable dining experience, whether you're here for a romantic dinner, a business meeting, or a private party.

Location: 2513 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT

Website: https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/newington/

Phone: 860-666-2202

Store Hours: Sun 3–8pm / Mon-Fri 4:30–9pm / Sat 4–9pm

Barbarie's Black Angus Grill

Quality beef is the key to a steakhouse's reputation. The Barbarie's Black Angus Grill owners, Tom and Karen Barbarie, ensure the importance of the restaurant by working with world-renowned meat suppliers to select beef that has been raised in a humane and environmentally friendly manner. A butcher at the restaurant places meat cuts into a glass enclosure for 30 days to dry-age. Black Angus Beef is served at Barbarie's Black Angus Grill using this process.

Location: 5 Eagle Rd, Danbury, CT

Website: https://www.beststeakhousedanburyct.com/

Phone: 203-826-7406

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–1am / Fri-Sat 11am–2am

Olio Restaurant and Bar

At Olio's , guests can enjoy their delicious menu items in a romantic candlelit setting. Its constantly changing menu includes Italian and fusion-inspired dishes. You can order delicious roasted cauliflower with lemon fennel and onions at this restaurant. Several seafood dishes are also available. A glittering white candle welcomes guests as they enter Olio Restaurant's dining area, decorated in a sleek black and white style. An invisible glass wall obscures the bar area, and soft jazz-like music constantly plays.

Location: 33 Kings Hwy, Groton, CT

Website: http://ckrestaurantgroup.com/index.php?olio/index.shtml

Phone: 860-445-6546

Store: Sun 4:30–8pm / Mon-Wed 11:30am–8pm / Thurs 11:30am–8:30pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–9:30pm

Edo Ichi Sushi and Hibachi Steakhouse

Even when you search for steakhouses in Connecticut, a Japanese hibachi grill and sushi house may not come to mind, but Edo Ichi deserves a closer look. As well as fresh sushi, noodle dishes, and sashimi. Take a break from the usual and try something new, like dining at Edo Ichi.

We offer the best sushi in Wethersfield, CT, at Edo Ichi Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse. Wethersfield residents can dine in and take out at Edo Ichi, thanks to its convenient location and affordable prices. Fresh ingredients and a wide variety of flavors make the restaurant famous.

Location: 580 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT

Website: http://www.edoichiwethersfield.com/

Phone: 860-436-4444

Store: Sun 12–10pm / Mon- Thurs 11am–10pm/ Fri- Sat 1:30am–10:30pm

What can you say about these restaurants? Please share with us your thoughts in the comments below!

