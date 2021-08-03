5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Connecticut

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTdnC_0bG2Cydn00
Sanju M Gurung/Unsplash

Juicy, savory cuts of beef are nothing short of heavenly. The best meat cuts in Connecticut can be found in the state's finest steakhouses. Diners can expect to find tender sirloins and juicy ribeyes every time they visit. These are the top 5 steakhouses in the Nutmeg State. 

Octagon 

Octagon is an American steakhouse located within Mystic Marriott Hotel and Spa. During the day, it serves delicious snacks, and in the evening, it serves steaks. A variety of steak options are available, including ribeyes, Kobe beef, filet mignon, and the New York strip. Each tender steak is complemented by savory rubs and sauces, including coffee cumin, roasted garlic balsamic, and béarnaise. 

The staff and owners of Octagon constantly change our menu based on the season and celebrate local ingredients from right here in Connecticut. We welcome travelers from around the globe, as well as locals from the neighborhood. Having an open grill and a wine cellar stocked with incredible wines means dining should be more than just a meal. 

  • Location: 625 N Rd, Groton, CT
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/octagonsteakhouse/
  • Phone: 860-326-0360
  • Store Hours: Sunday-Thursday 5–9pm / Friday-Saturday 5–10pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House 

Ruth’s at Newington, Connecticut, near Hartford, is your best choice for steakhouses. We offer unique 500° sizzling dishes and a comprehensive wine list that are the perfect complement for any event. They have a highly trained staff who will provide unparalleled service and an unforgettable dining experience, whether you're here for a romantic dinner, a business meeting, or a private party. 

  • Location: 2513 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, CT 
  • Website: https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/newington/
  • Phone: 860-666-2202
  • Store Hours: Sun 3–8pm / Mon-Fri 4:30–9pm / Sat 4–9pm 

Barbarie's Black Angus Grill

Quality beef is the key to a steakhouse's reputation. The Barbarie's Black Angus Grill owners, Tom and Karen Barbarie, ensure the importance of the restaurant by working with world-renowned meat suppliers to select beef that has been raised in a humane and environmentally friendly manner. A butcher at the restaurant places meat cuts into a glass enclosure for 30 days to dry-age. Black Angus Beef is served at Barbarie's Black Angus Grill using this process. 

  • Location: 5 Eagle Rd, Danbury, CT
  • Website: https://www.beststeakhousedanburyct.com/
  • Phone: 203-826-7406
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–1am / Fri-Sat 11am–2am 

Olio Restaurant and Bar

At Olio's, guests can enjoy their delicious menu items in a romantic candlelit setting. Its constantly changing menu includes Italian and fusion-inspired dishes. You can order delicious roasted cauliflower with lemon fennel and onions at this restaurant. Several seafood dishes are also available. A glittering white candle welcomes guests as they enter Olio Restaurant's dining area, decorated in a sleek black and white style. An invisible glass wall obscures the bar area, and soft jazz-like music constantly plays.

  • Location: 33 Kings Hwy, Groton, CT
  • Website: http://ckrestaurantgroup.com/index.php?olio/index.shtml
  • Phone: 860-445-6546
  • Store: Sun 4:30–8pm / Mon-Wed 11:30am–8pm / Thurs 11:30am–8:30pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–9:30pm 

Edo Ichi Sushi and Hibachi Steakhouse

Even when you search for steakhouses in Connecticut, a Japanese hibachi grill and sushi house may not come to mind, but Edo Ichi deserves a closer look. As well as fresh sushi, noodle dishes, and sashimi. Take a break from the usual and try something new, like dining at Edo Ichi.

We offer the best sushi in Wethersfield, CT, at Edo Ichi Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse. Wethersfield residents can dine in and take out at Edo Ichi, thanks to its convenient location and affordable prices. Fresh ingredients and a wide variety of flavors make the restaurant famous.

  • Location: 580 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT
  • Website: http://www.edoichiwethersfield.com/
  • Phone: 860-436-4444
  • Store: Sun 12–10pm / Mon- Thurs 11am–10pm/ Fri- Sat 1:30am–10:30pm

What can you say about these restaurants? Please share with us your thoughts in the comments below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 9

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
10895 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Alaska

There's another thing coming if you think the Last Frontier is too far north to have good tacos! Many Alaskan taco spots add a unique Alaskan flavor to their authentic tacos, such as halibut tacos or Baja-style treats. Take a look at these five taco spots in Alaska!Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Connecticut

Taco heaven awaits in Connecticut. From wild fish tacos to vegetarian specialties to fusion options, you'll not find anything like these at these authentic taco shops in Connecticut! You can try these 5 best taco shops in Connecticut if you want something familiar or you want something new to try.Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in West Virginia

West Virginians are fortunate to have so many options when it comes to dining. Whether you want to dine a few miles from your home or create a road trip to a restaurant you've always heard about and are eager to try, there are so many options. We've found that road trip options aren't always limited to the big city; keep reading to discover seven small town steakhouses where you'll find delicious food after an enjoyable drive. This list of West Virginia's best steakhouses is perfect for a fancy date or just an indulgent meal.Read full story
Wyoming State

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Wyoming

Wyoming is a state in the Mountain West subregion of the United States. In terms of land area, it is the tenth-largest state in the contiguous United States, yet it has the smallest population. With a population of 64,235 people in 2019, Cheyenne is the state capital and largest city.Read full story

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in West Virginia

The Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States are home to this state. 19th-century historical parks surround it. Maryland is located to the north and east of West Virginia. Virginia is in the southeast, while Ohio is in the northeast, Kentucky is in the southwest, and Pennsylvania is in the northeast.Read full story
4 comments
Wyoming State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Wyoming

The history of Wyoming is filled with nostalgic images of cowboys, pioneers, and rolling plains. During the late 19th century, entrepreneurs, hard-working families, and opportunity seekers used the Equality State as a thoroughfare. A land grant and wealth facilitated the establishment of an enduring addiction to cattle. The best steakhouses in Wyoming were compiled in this article. Find out if your favorite made the cut!Read full story
4 comments

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in South Dakota

Aside from endless prairies, some of the best steakhouses can be found here as well. There are tons of great steak restaurants in South Dakota, so if you want to eat one, you can. Meat lovers will be more than satisfied with the mouthwatering steaks on these restaurants' menus. Try these 5 steakhouses the next time you want a REAL steak:Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 9

Community Policy