5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Delaware

Award-winning steaks are nothing new to Delaware. Delaware has some of the best steakhouses in the state. We can plan your next night out whether you're looking for farm-to-table fresh Japanese steak, an evening spent inside a casino, or a night of gambling afterward! Below are 5 of the best places to eat steaks in Delaware: 

Harry's Savoy Grill 

The king of steak houses is Harry's Savoy Grill in Wilmington, Delaware. Xavier Teixido has run Harry's Savoy Grill in Wilmington since 1993. The first place he worked as a chef was Brandywine Race Track, then Commander's Palace in New Orleans, then Wilmington. With an award-winning restaurant that offers more options than its competitors, he is now one of the top steakhouses in the country. 

  • Location: 2020 Naamans Rd, Wilmington, DE
  • Website: https://www.harryssavoygrillde.com/
  • Phone: 302-475-3000
  • Store Hours: Sun 4–9pm / Tues-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri 11:30am–10pm / Sat 4–10pm

Sullivan's

In Wilmington, there is a classy steakhouse called Sullivan's. This restaurant is known for its excellent food and service, but it's also a unique experience for a steakhouse dinner due to its lively atmosphere and bar. You'll immediately sense why they consistently rank among Delaware's top steakhouses as soon as you walk in and smell the place. Would you like help to choose what to order when you visit Sullivan's? There is no need to worry. We recommend starting with Caesar or wedge salad and then serving Filet Bordelaise with garlic horseradish mashed potatoes. Make your meal complete with a slice of Black Velvet Cake.

  • Location: 5525 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE
  • Website: https://www.sullivanssteakhouse.com/wilmington/
  • Phone: (302) 479-7970
  • Store Hours: Sun 4–9pm / Mon-Thurs 3–9pm / Fri-Sat 4–10pm

Walter's

If you are starving, Walter's is the best place to go on Wednesdays and Sundays. Right now, the raw bar is complimentary - yes, you read that right! When can you get your fill of oysters, shrimp, and clams? Salad bars are unnecessary. It's not just the raw bar that makes it worth visiting, though. It has been a Wilmington institution for years, serving the best steak in the state. With Walter's, you'll never have a bad meal, so make a reservation and get over there for a kickass experience at one of the best steakhouses in Delaware. 

  • Location: 802 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 
  • Website: http://www.walters-steakhouse.com/wine.html
  • Phone: 302-652-6780
  • Store Hours: Sun 4–10pm / Mon-Sat 5–11pm

Michele's

It's easy to miss Michele's at Dover Downs Casino in the Dover area since it's located there. Sadly, Michele's isn't rated higher because it's one of those restaurants that makes you talk about your meal for days afterward. You can enjoy a delicious meal at Michelle's and then explore all that Dover Downs is offering! Here, you can start with their seasonal soup, and they have traditional steakhouse salads that are farm fresh! If you want to sample the lobster tail and the filet, you should order Surf & Turf. They offer ten different sauces and toppings so that you can customize your pizza. 

  • Location: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE
  • Website: https://www.doverdowns.com/micheles-steakhouse-lounge/
  • Phone: 302-857-2120
  • Store Hours: Sun 10am–2pm / Mon, Tues, Thurs 5–10pm / Fri-Sat 5pm–12am 

1776 Steakhouse 

The 1776 Steakhouse sign is in plain sight at the outlets in Rehoboth Beach. After finishing your holiday shopping, you can indulge in your culinary delights here. We welcome you into a relaxing and warm atmosphere at 1776 Steakhouse. Signature dishes include 1776 Crab & Lobster Bisque, Steak 1776 (fillet mignon on mashers finished with lump crab sautéed in a cream reduction), and so much more!

  • Location: 18585 Coastal Hwy #6, Rehoboth Beach, DE
  • Website: https://1776steakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 302-645-9355
  • Store Hours: Sun 4–9pm / Mon-Thurs 4:30–9pm / Fri-Sat 4:30–9:30pm

Are you a fan of any of these steakhouses in Delaware? Comment below and tell us what you think! 

