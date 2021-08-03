5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Florida

Madie Hamilton/Unsplash

Combined with your favorite hearty sides, you can't go wrong with a big, juicy steak. In addition to some excellent steakhouses featuring excellent service and excellent cuts of beef. There are steakhouses in Florida that meet any meat craving, from sensational ribeyes to fancy filet mignons. Here are 5 of the best places to eat steaks in Florida:

Bern's Steakhouse

Bern's in Tampa serves only steaks, so you know they mean business. If you choose the size, thickness, cut, and temperature of your meat, you're suitable to go-the chefs will handle everything else! If you are still hungry, you can enjoy a sweet treat in the Dessert Room. Howard Avenue was formerly a block of businesses that included a grocery store, barbershop, and dime store before Bern's Steak House was constructed. Bern and Gert built what you can see today with the assistance of their carpenters, metalworkers, painters, and electricians. Whenever possible, Bern's serves vegetables grown locally on the farm and sourced from the finest purveyors. Bern's Steak House offers more than a meal; it's an experience in gastronomy.

Location: 1208 S Howard Ave., Tampa , FL

Website: https://bernssteakhouse.com/

Phone: (813) 251-2421

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 5-10pm / Fri-Sat 5-11pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Kres Chophouse

Kres Chophouse has been recognized by USA Today as Orlando's "Best Steakhouse." The house-aged chops and handcrafted cocktails will make you feel like a king or queen. The perfect meal is complete with a couple of sides! Hand-cut and aged in-house, their prime beef is made to order. Florida's coast is supplied with fresh seafood every day. It is Kres' mission to provide their guests with the highest quality at the best possible price.

Location: 17 W Church St., Orlando, FL

Website: https://www.kresrestaurant.com/

Phone: (407) 447-7950

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30am-11pm / Fri 11:30am-12am / Sat 5pm-12am / Sun 5-10pm

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

Wolfgang's Miami location has over 40 years of experience delivering fine dining to its customers. The steakhouse there is so good! Make sure you check it out! There's nothing like a porterhouse steak at Wolfgang's (for one, two, three, or more). Still, the ambiance, the expanded menu, the service, and the accessibility make the restaurants attractive to even the most discerning diners. Since the day that it first opened on Park Avenue, Wilhelm's flagship has attracted an enthusiastic crowd.

Location: 315 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

Website: https://www.wolfgangssteakhouse.net/

Phone: (305) 487-7130

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 12pm-11:30pm / Fri 12pm-12am / Sat 5pm-12am / Sun 5-10pm

Roadhouse Café

The Roadhouse Café in Fort Myers has live entertainment while you dine. This steakhouse is a good place to spend a romantic evening with excellent food and live jazz music. You won't be disappointed with the steak au poivre, New York strip!

Location: 15660 San Carlos Blvd Fort Myers, FL

Website: http://www.roadhousecafefl.com/

Phone: 239-415-4375

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 5-9pm

Bull and Bear

We have added another prestigious steakhouse to our list of must-try places to eat in Orlando. You can already feel your mouth watering just reading the words "36-ounce, 28-day dry-aged Tomahawk ribeye" off the Bull and Bear's menu, so why not give it a try? Your culinary journey will be unlike anything you've experienced before at Bull & Bear. OpenTable lists Bull & Bear as one of America's 100 Best Restaurants for its trendsetting cuisine, custom cocktails, tableside service, and creative handcrafted cocktails. On the menu, you'll find Escargot & Gnocchi, Tomahawk Ribeye Steak aged 28 days, Veal Oscar, B&B Fried Chicken, and Lemon Dessert.

Location: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort, Orlando, FL

Website: https://www.bullandbearorlando.com/

Phone: 407-597-5500

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 6–10pm

Have you visited any of these spots? Are there any places we missed that you think were fantastic? Can you please share this information with us in the comment section below?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.