5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Georgia

How about some succulent steaks in the Peach State? We've got it all, from t-bone burgers to ribeye steaks, fine dining to casual dining. Listed below are the best steakhouses in Georgia, United States.

The Capital Grille

A constant favorite of the Buckhead crowd, The Capital Grille is known for its excellent steaks and fantastic city views. Our dry-aged beef is well controlled, so we can assure it is of the highest quality. It is the sirloin au poivre with Courvoisier cream sauce that makes it so decadent. The filet, porterhouse, and 22-ounce delmonico are all sublime and served with a porcini mushroom crust. You can also choose from grilled lobster, veal or lamb chops, or seared salmon with mustard sauce. As expected at a clubby establishment, the wine and cocktail list is impressive, and service is attentive and unobtrusive.

Location: 255 E Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA

Website: http://www.thecapitalgrille.com/splash.asp

Phone: 404-262-1162

Store Hours: Mon-Thu / 11:30am-3pm / 5pm-10pm / Fri 11:30am-3pm / 5pm-11pm / Sat: 5pm-11pm / Sun 5pm-9pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth Fertel bought New Orleans' Chris Steak House in 1965 after she lost everything else. Guests were treated by Ruth as if they were family, and it was the rest that became history. There are many options for steaks and seafood at Ruth's Chris Steak House in Geogia. A real crowd-pleaser, this restaurant offers bone-in 22 oz ribeyes and bone-in 19 oz NY strips. The lobster tail, shrimp, and crab cakes are great additions to your prime cut-up. The whole surf and turf buffet is available if you'd like to go all out.

Location: Embassy Suites Hotel, 267 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA

Website: https://www.ruthschris.com/

Phone: 404-223-6500

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri-Sat 4–10pm

Belford's Savannah Seafood and Steaks

Belford's Savannah Seafood and Steaks is the place you should go to if you're in the mood for a steak and a helping of seafood. There's a lot to choose from on the menu, so bring your appetite. The USDA Prime NY Strip will make you unable to resist its taste. Desserts are plentiful and tempting.

You can enjoy some of the best cuisine in the South at historic Belford's, located in Savannah City Market. At the Savannah Steakhouse, you can sample some of the best steaks, seafood, and wines in a relaxed atmosphere. Discover why Belford's is regarded as one of the best restaurants in The Hostess City for superb food and exceptional service. They are open every day, and they have private rooms available for meetings and social events.

Location: 315 West St. Julian Street, Savannah, GA

Website: https://www.belfordssavannah.com/

Phone: 912-233-2626

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 11:30am–3pm, 4–9pm / Mon-Tues 4–9pm

The Local on 17

Family-run since 2016, The Local on 17 serves juicy steaks. USDA Prime steaks are available on the menu, and the restaurant ages its beef on site. Also on the menu are fresh seafood dishes and regional dishes made with local ingredients. It only fits that the surf and turf consist of a 6-ounce steak and shrimp, and a baked potato since this is a coastal restaurant. Lunch or brunch here is served with chicken-fried steak, fries, and gravy.

Location: 4040 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA

Website: https://thelocalon17.com/

Phone: 912-445-5358

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5-9pm

Downtown Grill

Providing support for local producers is a big deal at the Downtown Grill. A high-quality Black Angus beef is served as well as the best produce from local suppliers. Besides fresh pasta dishes and fish filets, this elegant restaurant also offers decadent desserts. You can pair your prime cut with the perfect wine from the extensive wine list. There is also a cigar bar with an oak humidor where you can relax after the show.

Location: 562 Mulberry Street Lane, Macon, GA

Website: https://www.macondowntowngrill.com/

Phone: (478) 742-5999

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5pm-Close

Did we miss your most favorite steak restaurant in Georgia? Please give them a shoutout in the comments below!

