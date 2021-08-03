5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Alabama

Alabama has a variety of restaurants. In addition to large cities, you can find many restaurants in villages and small towns. Many of these restaurants offer amazing steakhouses. These are the best steakhouses in Alabama. You can't just pick one because they are all worth trying!

Connors Steak & Seafood House

Connors in Huntsville offers fine dining. You can choose from a premium New York strip to a flavorful sirloin to the most delicious surf and turf you have ever tasted. The locals in Alabama loved Connors right away. The restaurant has won many awards, such as Valley Planet's "Best Restaurant," "Best Steak," and "Best Special Occasion Restaurant," Connors has also been rated the best steakhouse in Alabama by Business Insider magazine on several occasions. Discover our Huntsville steakhouse restaurant

  • Location: 345 The Bridge Street, Huntsville, AL
  • Website: https://www.connorsrestaurant.com/
  • Phone: (256) 327-8425
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Briquettes Steakhouse

Briquettes' steaks are available in a variety of ways to satisfy every steak craving. You can choose from ribeyes to Kansas City-style and choose from any of their tasty toppings, including sautéed mushrooms and bacon-wrapped. Briquettes will make you feel satisfied and happy, but don't forget to save room for dessert! There is nothing better than their Apple Brown Betty. It's not just the steaks at Briquettes that have earned the restaurant its reputation, but also its excellent staff. Besides hand-cutting all steaks in-house, making daily food, and ensuring guests feel like family, the owners and team strive to go above and beyond in everything they do. The staff is trained on the different grades and cuts of beef and how to prepare them. Additionally, they are taught where the loins come from and how they are cut and aged. Restaurants set high standards for their employees, and they expect no less.

  • Location: 901 Montlimar Dr #36609, Mobile, AL
  • Website: https://briquettessteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 251-408-3133
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-8pm / Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

Big Mike's Steakhouse

There's something for everyone at Big Mike's Steakhouse. Everything on their menu is perfectly grilled as part of their simple yet sophisticated menu. They also serve a 24-ounce ribeye called "The Big Mike," which is a must-try. An evening at the restaurant is fun because of its casual atmosphere and good food. Big Mike's Steakhouse offers the "best steak in the world" to customers in small towns and cities, without the cost or distance associated with big cities. In the rural villages that have not previously enjoyed the real steakhouse experience, Big Mike's is known for serving top-quality steaks cooked on a wood-fired grill and served in a rustic atmosphere in a relaxed, casual setting.

  • Location: 25638 Canal Rd, Orange Beach, AL
  • Website: https://bigmikessteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 251-981-2652
  • Store Hours: Daily from 3–10pm

George's Steak Pit

George's Steak Pit has been thriving since it opened in 1950. The restaurant's family-run chefs know how to prepare a steak and pair a glass of wine to your taste. Each steak has a unique "George's" taste, a hickory sensation that will leave you wanting more. George and Vangie Vafinis opened George's Steak Pit in the mid-1950s, and it has been in the exact location for over thirty years. Vangie and George retired in January 1984, after many years of hard work. Frank Vafinis, their son, has continued the tradition since that time.

  • Location: 1206 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL
  • Website: http://www.georgessteakpit.com/
  • Phone: 256-381-1534
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 4:30–9pm / Fri-Sat 4:30–10pm

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

There is no better steakhouse than Firebirds, where wood-fired steaks rule. Featuring exquisitely prepared steak entrees and desserts, you can choose from a variety of their delicious entrees. Cheesecakes from Creme Brulee are outstanding. Birmingham's Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located at the Patton Creek Shopping Center off I-459. The restaurant's scratch kitchen, bold flavors, and friendly atmosphere are an American Restaurant and Steakhouse. Guests can enjoy hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, or our specialty cocktails and wines.

  • Location: 191 Main St, Hoover, AL
  • Website: https://birmingham.firebirdsrestaurants.com/
  • Phone: 205-733-2002
  • Store Hours: Daily from 11am–10pm

What are your favorite restaurants among these? Let us know in the comments!

