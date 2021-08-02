5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina is a state in the United States' southeastern region. According to the 2020 census, South Carolina is the 40th largest and 23rd most populated state in the United States, with 5,124,712 people. Columbia is the state capital, and Charleston is the largest city.

South Carolina has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, making it a perfect environment for a family to grow up. It's one of the most picturesque states in the country. In South Carolina, eating seafood is a way of life, and the state has some of the best breakfast spots in the country.

Make a point of visiting one of the five most excellent restaurants listed below if you're in the region.

National House of Pancakes

National House of Pancakes, located at 211 N Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, is the most acceptable place to go for a nutritious and tasty breakfast.

Among the restaurant's popular meals are chicken and waffles, mimosas, red velvet waffles, and salmon omelets. It's also known for having the best pancakes in Myrtle Beach and has a track record of customer satisfaction.

They are open every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide curbside pickups, takeout, deliveries, and dine-in services. Call +1 843-448-6149 to make a reservation or for more information.

Eggs Up Grill

From dawn to night, Eggs Up Grill brings joy to the entire neighborhood. You'll feel right at home with the smells of freshly brewed coffee, delectable bacon, and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs on the grill, as well as cheery, attentive team members. 

They are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are located at 2930 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205.

The restaurant is noted for its excellent, freshly prepared food, as well as its warm atmosphere and kind service.

Eggs Up Grill offers its entire menu for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Breakfast sandwiches, benedicts, omelets, pancakes, waffles, and French toast are among the menu selections, including classic breakfast meals, home-fry bowls, and fan-favorite muffins.

The number to call is (803) 661-9174.

Cafe Strudel West Columbia

A rotating selection of delights is provided for breakfast all day, every day. At 300 State St, West Columbia, SC 29169, United States, the restaurant's signature dishes are highlighted in yellow on the menu. 

Among the best breakfast dishes on their extensive menu are cafe strudel, French toast, hangover hash browns, duck fat fries, and cinnamon pancakes.

The environment is welcoming and friendly, ideal for guests who wish to enjoy the outdoors, particularly the vista. The service is prompt, and the employees are courteous.

There are alternatives for takeout, outdoor dining, and in-house dining. From 4 to 7 p.m., the restaurant offers delicious drinks such as alcohol, spirits, wine, cocktails, and beer.

For additional information, call +1 803-794-6634.

The Original Pancake House

For the best breakfast in Columbia, SC, go to The Original Pancake House at Trenholm Plaza, 4840 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29206, United States.

In a peaceful atmosphere, enjoy signature pancakes prepared using a vintage recipe. All-day, pumpkin pancakes, apple pancakes, blueberry pancakes, and other traditional American breakfast fare are served.

The Apple Pancake, a single enormous pancake coated with sautéed apples and cinnamon sugar cooked to perfection to create a beautifully decadent cinnamon sugar coating, is one of their hallmark products.

You may rest assured that their extensive menu will satisfy your hunger for delicious American fare.

If you have any questions or would want to make a reservation, please call

 +1 803-782-6742.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe in Crossroads Commons, located at 4600 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, serves breakfast classics, outstanding brunch dishes, and lunchtime favorites with fresh ingredients and unique recipes. Eggs Benedict, city grits, coffee, and shrimp N' grits are all popular dishes.

Visit them for dine-in, curbside pickup, takeaway, or phone them for delivery at 

+1 803-708-5696.

Please make a reservation to enjoy their delicious dinners and beverages in a comfortable setting.

If you've eaten at any of the places listed above, please share your thoughts in the comments section.

