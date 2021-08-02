5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States of America's southern region, with Nashville as its capital. With the Grand Ole Opry, country music hall of fame and museum, and several honky-tonks and dance halls, Nashville is renowned as the heart of country music.

The Great Smoky Mountains, Elvis Presley's Memphis complex, Tennessee's civil war heritage, Andrew Jackson's Hermitage, The Parthenon, and many more notable features and locations may all be found in Tennessee.

The state is also recognized for its excellent mixed-culture dishes, and we've compiled a list of 5 of the best breakfast eateries in the state.

Biscuit Love Gulch

This bright and upscale restaurant is located at 316 11th Avenue South in Nashville. It features a simple interior design with high-quality furniture that is well-fitted and placed to assure your comfort.

The restaurant serves southern-style breakfast dishes produced with ingredients purchased locally. You can have donuts, cheddar grits, regular bacon, southern benny, nasty east biscuit, and chicken gravy, among other dishes, from their extensive menu.

They provide a variety of services, including dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. If you want to eat your breakfast outside, they also have outdoor seating. 

Please contact them at +1 615-490-9584 if you have any questions.

Crockett's Breakfast Camp

This rustic cabin-themed diner serves classic southern breakfast dishes with a modern touch at 1103 Parkway in Gat

Edinburgh. 

Delicious breakfast items like fried cinnamon rolls, Crockett's breakfast quesadilla, country fried steak, griddle cakes, and more are available on their menu.

The restaurant has a distinctive and comfortable decor with lovely wood finishes and artwork around the space that gives you a nostalgic feeling when dining. 

If you prefer to eat your breakfast outside, the restaurant also has outdoor seating.

They serve dine-in and takeout, and you can reach them at +1 865-325-1403 if you have any questions.

Cumberland Biscuit Company

This beautiful classic restaurant is located at 114 West Main Street in McMinnville, and it serves some of the best American style breakfast dishes with an extensive menu that includes breakfast plate, eggs benedict, biscuits and gravy, french quarter beignets, pancake, chicken, and waffles, home fries, and much more.

The restaurant has a simple design with good-quality furniture that is adequately padded and spaced to ensure comfort. It also includes a long bar with clean hardwood countertops where you may gather with family and friends for a quick breakfast.

They serve dine-in and takeout, and you can call them at +1 931-474-8670 if you have any questions.

First Look

This award-winning breakfast restaurant in Hermitage, located at 3879 Lebanon Pike, delivers some of the best American breakfast cuisines, including farm stand breakfast tacos, carnitas breakfast burrito, eggs benedict, frittata, million-dollar bacon, lemon ricotta pancakes, and more.

The restaurant provides a relaxed atmosphere with well-fitted, high-quality furnishings that ensures a pleasant dining experience. It also boasts lovely wooden finishes throughout, which add to the restaurant's coziness and enhance the dining experience.

They provide a variety of services, including dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. If you wish to eat outside, they also offer outdoor seating.

You can reach them at +1 615-391-1730 if you have any questions.

Maple Street Biscuit Company

This casual cafe, located at 407 Broad Street in Chattanooga, features a large but well-organized interior with plenty of room for you and your friends. 

The restaurant features excellent quality furniture and lovely lighting throughout, giving it a clean, high-end vibe that enhances your breakfast experience.

The restaurant delivers some of the best southern-style breakfast foods, like maple street biscuits, bluegrass grits bowl, fried chicken, chicken and waffles, and many more, all paired with delicious beverages such as coffee and tea.

They provide dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services to all customers, and you can reach them at +1 423-362-5380 if you have any questions.

If you've been to any of the eateries mentioned above, please share your thoughts in the comments section.

