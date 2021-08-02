5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Arkansas

In my case, it is always nice to know that I can order my steak well or that it will be medium-rare if I order at a restaurant. You've come to the right place if you've ever wondered where to find the best beef in the Natural State! The state of Arkansas has a wide variety of high-quality steaks available, from the rare to the well-done. I have listed five excellent steaks in Arkansas below. 

Jerry's Steakhouse

It is strange how small towns have perfected a delicious cut of meat, and Jerry's is another example. The steakhouse was born in 1981 from the repurposed backyard grill that led to the creation of Jerry Pillow's signature steaks. The restaurant was expanded, the kitchen was upgraded, and Tracy and Kellie developed a lunch menu. 

  • Location: 424 AR-463, Trumann, AR
  • Website: https://jerryssteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 870-483-1649
  • Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am–9pm / Thurs-Sat 11am–10pm

Chopping Block Steakhouse

There is no place like Chopping Block Steakhouse for photos of steaks that are photo-worthy. More than half a century ago, this delicious eatery was a simple butcher shop. James and Pat Bates initially operate bates butchers and deli. In 1989, the small shop became the beloved Chopping Block Steakhouse. Sherry and her husband William Rainey, the daughter and son-in-law of the Bates, own the restaurant today. Several of Rainey's work's been featured on our Facebook page! You can see his stunning nature photographs at www.rainey.com. 

  • Location: 705 Gillham Ave, Mena, AR
  • Website: https://www.choppingblocksteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 479-394-6410
  • Store Hours: Wed-Sat 10:30am–9pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House 

Because of its location along Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Rogers is known as the king of steakhouses. In May 1965, the company purchased a restaurant in New Orleans called Chris Steak House. Its USDA prime beef comes from national beef suppliers, recognized as being of the highest quality. When Ruth Fertel bought Chris Steak House in 1965, she risked everything to raise her two children. The rest, as they say, is history. Ruth treated every guest with kindness.

  • Location: 3529 Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers, AR
  • Website: https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/rogers/
  • Phone: 479-633-8331
  • Store Hours: Sun-Tues 4–9pm / Wed, Thurs, Sat 4–10pm / Fri 11am–10pm

Gaskins Cabin Steakhouse 

Indiana was the birthplace of John Gaskins in 1816. After his marriage to Susan Scott in 1835, he moved to Marion County in Northwest Arkansas. He moved his family to Kansas in 1855 after hearing about the prosperity there. John met several people returning home from Kansas who had been to Kansas. He discovered that Milk & Honey's claims weren't as accurate as he had thought. John moved his family to Eureka Springs as a result. In 1861, he bought land, built a house, and lived here until the Civil War broke out. Gaskins Cabin Steakhouse operates out of that cabin, where the steaks are grilled to your desired temperature. Gaskins' house specialty is the prime rib, but all of its menu items are popular. Served with au jus and horseradish dill sauce, this steak is slow-roasted and seasoned to perfection. 

  • Location: 2883 AR-23 North, Eureka Springs, AR
  • Website: http://gaskinscabin.com/
  • Phone: 479-253-5466
  • Store Hours: Sun, Wed, Thurs 5–8pm / Fri-Sat 5–9pm

Arthur's Prime Steakhouse 

Known as one of the best steakhouses in the South, this Little Rock establishment only serves the finest beef. Arthur's website mentions that the steaks served at Arthur's Prime Steakhouse "range from dry-aged prime natural beef to Australian wagyu and world-class authentic Japanese Kobe." Make sure you check out the customers' private wine cellar vault while you're there.

  • Location: 16100 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR
  • Website: http://www.arthursprimesteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 501-821-1838
  • Store Hours: Sun 10:30am–2pm, 5–9pm / Mon-Thurs 5–9:30pm / Fri-Sat 5–10:30pm

Let us know what you think of these restaurants! Hit the comment section below!

