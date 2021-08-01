5 Habits To Fully Enjoy Your Summer in Texas

Luke Bender/Unsplash

It’s summertime in Texas and the livin’ is easy!

The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and you can almost feel your worries melt away. What could make this better? How about spending some time with these five habits to fully enjoy your summer in Texas.

1. Wake up early and a glass of cold water

Waking up early before the sun comes up gives you quiet time to think, and can make all the difference in your day. This is one of my favorite morning routines. I wake up at 5 am, brush my teeth, and start drinking a glass of cold water. As the ice drops in my tummy, I think about what's happening today as a business owner. I think about what I need to do, how I'll manage my time, and the biggest commitment of the day.

2. Plan your day

The second powerful habit is to plan your day in the morning. First, I jot down a few things that I need to do today, but not more than 10 tasks. The fewer tasks, the better: think about James Clear's research on how long it takes you to complete each task. Then I answer two questions that help me prioritize my work for the day. These questions are fundamental to being an effective entrepreneur. First I answer "What's the most important thing that I need to accomplish today?" And second, "What is the one thing that will have the biggest impact on my business for tomorrow and beyond?"

3. Make a green smoothie

Make sure your body feels energized by drinking a green smoothie each morning. It takes me only 5-10 minutes to drink a green smoothie, and I feel ready to tackle the day. 4-5 cups of spinach, kale, and other greens are a good starting point for most people. Otherwise, you can just use a simple recipe like this one.

4. Meditate or do yoga

I'm not always in the mood to meditate or practice yoga, but I do it anyway. If you wait for the mood to be right, you may never do it at all. I meditate when I wake up and before going to bed. It takes about 5-10 minutes and has a great impact on my productivity for the day.

5. Reflect on your life

Take time to reflect on your life. You don't need to write a book like this guy, but you should reflect on what happened in the past day, week, and month. Think about things that went well and those that didn't go so well, then use this reflection to make better decisions about what's ahead. Reflecting on your life is one of the most powerful things you can do to stay motivated and get more done.For me, it's important to do these five things every day. I don't know why they work so well for me but I've seen their impact in my life, so that's why I continue doing them daily. Try them out and let me know if you see an impact on your business and life.

What other habits do you know that could increase the quality of your summer?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.