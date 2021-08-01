5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Wyoming

wu yi/Unsplash

Just because Wyoming doesn't have an ocean nearby does not mean Wyoming doesn't have delicious seafood. With a wide variety of fish and seafood restaurants in Wyoming, you are sure to find the dish you are looking for - whether it's a dark-wood French restaurant with a raw bar or an elegant eatery serving perfectly prepared lobster.

The Kitchen

The approachability and refinement of this stylish eatery are perfected here. Modern but warm and filled with a natural vibrancy, the decor is sleek and futuristic, yet warm and inviting at the same time. This atmosphere extends to the inviting outdoor patio during warmer months, a charming spot well-suited to the menu's fresh, local, and expertly prepared seafood (and meats). Crudos and first courses are outstanding: hamachi & yuzu, escolar & ponzu are bright, bold, and clean. In the mountains of Wyoming, the local trout, caramelized scallops, and red snapper all evoke the ocean.

Location: 155 Glenwood St, Jackson, WY

Website: https://thekitchenjacksonhole.com/

Phone: 307-734-1633

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 5:30–9:30pm

Rocky Mountain Seafood

Afton is an unassuming town nestled in a scenic corner of Wyoming's southwest, with fewer than 2,000. Rocky Mountain Seafood is a place of natural beauty that's a gem to behold. Fresh fish in a glass case can be seen in this no-nonsense shop, which evokes the stripped-down seafood oases along the American coasts. Easy and good to read. Simply enter, approach the counter, and point at what you like. The variety of salmonids and whitefishes is extraordinary, including both farm-raised and Alaskan products. You can select from various seafood in this excellent fish basket for lunch, including clams and haddock. If you're leaving with some fresh fillets, keep them in the freezer so you can relive the restaurant experience at home.

Location: 492 Washington St, Afton, WY

Website: https://www.rockymountainseafoodllc.com/

Phone: 307-885-2722

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 11am–7pm / Sat 12–7pm

Rendezvous Bistro

Rendezvous can be translated as an appointment, a meeting, or a date, depending on the context. A food lover's gathering, as the name indicates, is what this Jackson Hole institution is more appropriately referred to as. You can't help but fall in love here. Many families, celebrities, and locals have been entertained, comforted, and satiated at this simultaneously unpretentious and continental-European classy restaurant since 2001. Everything about the restaurant screams bistro: the dark-wood chairs, the tablecloths, even the food is classic French-American. Shellfish shooters and oysters on the half shell are outstanding at the raw signature bar. The perfectly-seared scallops and the Asian-tinged black cod are more substantial seafood dishes.

Location: 380 US-89, Jackson, WY

Website: https://jhfinedining.com/

Phone: (307) 739-110

Store Hours: Daily from 5:30-9:30pm

Poor Richard's Restaurant

A classic haute restaurant, Poor Richard's, offers excellent food. There's something nostalgic about a traditional dish that recalls a decade of white chef coats, parsley, and cream. Cheyenne's faithful locals (and tourists) have been enjoying this proudly "fancy" establishment for years, giving them a taste of back-in-the-day royalty. As for seafood, indulge in juicy lobster tails, oysters on the half shell, and a soul-satisfying cioppino for those with discerning palates and a taste for the Classics.

Location: 2233 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/American-Restaurant/Poor-Richards-169374676585994/

Phone: 307-635-5114

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4-8pm

Bella's Bistro

Saratoga, Wyoming, is not well known to people who are not forested service employees or are not seeking hot springs. Bella conceals a sensuous experience despite its apparent quaintness, as is the case with this beautiful forested town. This building's neon green shutters, patio, and shutters express a playful elegance. Traditionally, homemade bread and delicious ingredients are the base of a perfect Italian meal. A delicious bowl of linguine with seafood and artichokes is gamberetti e carciofi, shrimp wrapped in bacon with tart greens.

Location: 218 N 1st St, Saratoga, WY

Website:

Phone: 307-326-8033

Store Hours: Mon-Tues 9am–3pm / Wed-Sat 5–9pm / Sun 5–8pm

Which do you consider to be Wyoming's best seafood restaurants? Hit the comments and let us know!

