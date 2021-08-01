5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Tennessee

Ting Tian/Unsplash

Despite Tennessee being a landlocked state, the state is filled with seafood restaurants serving top-notch seafood varieties! There are salmon dinners glazed with honey and whitefish filets blackened, so they look and taste like Hawaiian sunfish straight from the coast. Here are the 5 most delectable seafood restaurants in the state.

The Half Shell

Memphis Flyer, Germantown News, and others have lauded Half-Shell as the best seafood restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, for over 40 years. Kids ' in addition to weekly specials, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, po'boys, and entrées. All entrée platters come with a hot roll and a side item of your choice. The Half Shell Combo offers three jumbo shrimp, two Southern-style crab cakes, and an 8-oz. piece of blackened catfish when you visit The Half Shell for the first time. They have two locations in Memphis where you can enjoy brunch.

Several awards have been presented to The Half Shell by Memphis Magazine, The Commercial Appeal, and The Memphis Flyer, including the 2016-17 Best Seafood award. The Half Shell is a proud member of the Memphis community, supporting various charity events, including Soup Sunday, the Empty Bowls Project, and Cirque du CMOM.

Location: 7825 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN

Website: http://halfshell-memphis.com/

Phone: 901-737-6755

Store Hours: Daily 11am–12am

Fin and Pearl

In Nashville, you can only find an experience like Fin and Pearl's if you're looking for an upper-class seafood restaurant. Fin and Pearl, according to their website, is Nashville's first fresh seafood restaurant committed to sustainable and traceable sourcing, an environmentally friendly operation, and offering an approachable dining experience with Southern hospitality. Fin and Pearl offers a wide selection of wines, beers, and cocktails, as well as an expanded raw bar. There's no better way to eat scallops than seared. Enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the restaurant.

Location: 211 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN

Website: http://finandpearl.com/

Phone: 615-577-6688

Store Hours: Daily 11am-7pm

Harpoon Harry's Crab House

As a winner of TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence, Harpoon Harry's Crab House is to be congratulated. They update their menus based on the best local ingredients available at the time. In addition to the lunch and sushi menus, the dinner menu is open all day long. Fried seafood platters will let you sample Harpoon Harry's best if you're feeling hungry. Go for a glazed salmon dinner with rice and the chef's vegetable for something a little more manageable.

Location: 112 Community Center Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN

Website: http://harpoonharryscrabhouse.com/

Phone: 865-428-2006

Store Hours: Mon-Sun 11am–9pm

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is one of the more popular southern-style restaurant chains. Near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Gatlinburg Convention Center, Bubba Gump offers a wide selection of consistently delicious food. Having trouble deciding what to get? This mac and cheese is a must-try if you're a fan of shrimp (cheese noodles mixed with shrimp, Monterey jack, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with breadcrumbs).

Location: 900 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN

Website: http://www.bubbagump.com/index.asp

Phone: 865-430-3034

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30am–9:30pm / Fri-Sun 11am–10pm

Peerless Restaurant

Since 1938, Peerless Restaurant in Johnson City, Tennessee, provides memorable seafood dishes and fine dining experiences in business. Monday through Saturday, you can find their restaurants in Johnson City and Knoxville. If you're looking for something more focused, try the grilled ahi tuna, which offers a wide variety of flavors. Catering and event hosting are available at Peerless. So if you wish to have a good dining experience and have a good time, book a table at Peerless Restaurant now!

Location: 2531 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN

Website: https://www.peerlesssteakhousegrill.com/

Phone: 423-282-2351

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4-10pm

How was your dining experience with these restaurants? Let us know your experience in the comment section below!

