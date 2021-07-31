5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Dakota

Gil Ndjouwou/Unsplash

Despite its landlocked location, South Dakotans can still find some of the best seafood in the Midwest. These South Dakota eateries can serve the freshest catches as they receive regular fish shipments from the coast. We've picked the state's top 5 seafood eateries in South Dakota!

Szechwan Chinese Restaurant

Restaurants in Sioux Falls serve Hunan, Szechwan , and Cantonese fare. The restaurant serves crab rangoon, shrimp and steak sizzling, sweet and sour shrimp, and shrimp & snow pea pods. As well as lobster sauce and lobster shrimp, there are also Szechwan shrimps, shrimps with hot garlic sauce, and jumbo fried shrimp in Szechwan hot sauce. Customer favorites include shrimp & chicken Szechwan-style, scallops with Chinese vegetables, sweet & sour fish, braised fish Cantonese style, and crispy fish Hunan style. When you crave seafood cooked in Chinese style, head to Szechwan Chinese Restaurant. There are so many seafood entrees to choose from!

Location: 2821 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD

Website: https://szechwanonline.com/

Phone: 605-336-9488

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Red Steakhouse

In addition to steaks, seafood, and wild game, Red Steakhouse specializes in various dining options. Wine lovers can choose from over 90 labels, and beer and spirits are also available. Flown in fresh every week, the seafood is never frozen. Our dinner seafood specialties include voodoo shrimp, garlic havarti escargots, salmon grilled, and blackened walleye Oscar. The afternoon lunch menu is limited to the Thai salmon power lunch, shrimp & avocado salad, and caesar salad with blackened salmon.

Location: 1 E Main St, Vermillion, SD

Website: http://theredsteakhouse.com/

Phone: 605-624-0079

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri 11am-10pm / Sat 9am-10pm

Grille 26

A relaxed atmosphere can be found at Sioux Falls' Grille 26 . The seasonal dishes prepared by Chef Patrick Schmidt highlight the last days of the season. A variety of seafood selections are available at the restaurant, including Bangkok shrimp, calamari, salmon fettuccine, an apple sauce-coated salmon salad, and seafood linguine. Champaign chicken, buffalo burgers, and strawberry rhubarb cheesecake are other menu favorites.

The area between 26th Street and Western Avenue was once surrounded by farmland stretching to the west for practically forever. The Empire Mall was not there. Many restaurants were also located in the area, including Minervas 26th Street Market. A natural affinity formed between Minerva's and the neighborhood during that period.

Location: 1716 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Website: https://www.grille26.com/

Phone: 605-444-1716

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–9pm

Greeny's Bar & Grill

There is a Greeny's Bar and Grill located in Doland, which has 188 residents. Despite the small-town setting, Greeny's serves up some seriously delicious seafood! Despite the menu being small, the food is delicious. Fish dinners, fish platters, shrimp, butterfly shrimps, salmon dinners, and fish fillets are available as seafood options. In addition to buffalo wings and hamburgers, there are steaks, salads, and steaks. At Greeny's, everyone can find something to enjoy.

Location: 201 Humphrey Dr, Doland, SD

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Greenys-118240141540158/

Phone: 605-635-6996

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4pm–12am

Stonewalls

Known as Rapid City's best steakhouse and seafood restaurant, Stonewalls prides itself on its versatility. Pizza is cooked in a stone-fired oven in the center of the establishment. Seating is available both indoors and outdoors. In the seafood menu, you will find Angry Salmon pasta, pasta di mara, mussels and clams, bacon-wrapped shrimp, cedar plank salmon, Cioppino (a seafood stew), seafood pizza, and shrimp tacos. Book a table at Stonewalls now for the best seafood dining experience of your life!

Location: 5955 Mt Rushmore Rd Ste F, Rapid City, SD

Website: https://www.stonewallskitchen.com/

Phone: 605-342-6100

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4-8pm

We may have missed a few seafood restaurants, but please feel free to comment down the ones that you know! Hit the comment section below!

