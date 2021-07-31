5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Elle Hughes/Unsplash

A coastal state like South Carolina almost has to serve up some fantastic seafood thanks to its location. fresh-off-the-boat seafood is plentiful along the coast, so there's no excuse for inferior seafood here. South Carolina's five best seafood restaurants catch the best fish and serve them in these five locations.

Sea Shack

There is a line outside the 40-seat restaurant before it opens for lunch or dinner for the Shack's fried, grilled, or blackened seafood. The "Blackboard" special, which includes perfectly cooked fresh fish, like flounder, grouper, and snapper, as well as two sides like collards, mac and cheese, cheese grits, and green beans, is worth the wait.

If you have a big appetite, try the Shack Attack ($17), a platter filled with crab cakes, tilapia, shrimp, scallops, and oysters. The traditional accompaniment is homemade tartar sauce, but we think brandy-infused gator sauce is even better. If you wish to have eth best seafood in South Carolina, you should visit Sea Shack now! Book a table or two for you and your friends and family and experience the best seafood dining experience of your lifetime!

Location: 6 Executive Park Rd, SC

Website: http://seashackhhi.com/

Phone: 843/785-2464

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–3pm, 5–9pm

Bluffton Family Seafood House

Larry and Tina Toomer, who own the Bluffton Oyster Company , figured they wouldn't have to go far to find fresh fish and oysters, so they opened this full-service restaurant in 2010. The food is unpretentious, but since the crabs, mussels, clams, and shrimp are mainly from the nearby May River, they don't need much embellishment. With fried shrimp ($14) and stewed tomatoes and rice, you can enjoy a bucket of steamed oysters ($20) with friends.

Location: 27 Dr Mellichamp Dr, Bluffton, SC

Website: http://blufftonoyster.com/

Phone: 843-757-0380

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–8pm

Whaley's

Whaley’s , a former gas station, where people can still get food and drinking water, has remained a popular gathering spot for 45 miles. The original soda cooler is still stocked with beers, along with plates of fried mahi-mahi bites, served with Ranch-chipotle sauce and homemade mussels spiked with garlic and white wine. A popular, down-to-earth dish with a heavenly twist, the Firefly Flounder ($22) is glazed with a lemon-tea sauce and served with mango chutney.

Location: 2801 Myrtle St, Edisto Island, SC

Website: http://whaleyseb.com/

Phone: 843-869-2161

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 12–9pm / Sun 11:30am–9pm

The Crab Shack

South Carolina's dog-friendly porches serve seafood in tin buckets when you're at the beach! On Saturday and Sunday brunch at The Crab Shack , you will find pickled okra in the Bloody Mary bar, so do visit if you are staying in Folly for the weekend. A crab cake replaces the usual Canadian bacon in Benedict's eggs, and they are made with freshly grilled flounder. It makes a good cause and is thick with sweet crabmeat served with creamy she-crab soup ($5).

Location: 8486 Dorchester Rd, Charleston, SC

Website: http://crabshacks.com/

Phone: 843-552-7171

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–10pm

Bowens Island Restaurant

Bowens Island Restaurant’s owner, Bob Barber, whose family has run this restaurant for 66 years, has won the James Beard Foundation's American Classic award. To start, he sources oysters (very) locally, steaming or frying them just yards from where they were caught. Enjoy hush puppies, Frogmore stew, and South Carolina-brewed beer with your fresh fare. As well, he has an outdoor deck that overlooks the wetlands, so you can watch the sunset as the oysters arrive when you arrive early. If you love oysters, you must try their fried creek oysters, but nobody steams and grills their tasty bivalves like the Barber family!

Location: 1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC

Website: http://bowensislandrestaurant.com/

Phone: 843-795-2757

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4:30–9:30pm

Did we make your mouth water? Let us know what you think of these seafood restaurants in South Carolina! Feel free to comment below!

