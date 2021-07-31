5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Rhode Island

Katie Musial / Unsplash

Little Rhody is known for its excellent seafood. There are excellent local seafood restaurants all over the place in the Ocean State, after all! With so many choices, it is helpful to know which places are most worthwhile. Those who live in Rhode Island's seasoned kitchens are accustomed to seafood. Here are 5 great seafood restaurants in the state you won't want to miss. Choose from upscale dining by the beach to family-friendly options.

The Ocean State has no shortage of wonderful restaurants, so here are 5 of the most notable!

The Mooring

Do you plan on spending the day in Newport? Spend your last visit to Newport eating at The Mooring , located along the historic piers. This classic restaurant offers excellent service and a great dining experience with its stunning views and world-class seafood.

In addition to a complete wine list and a plethora of raw bar options, we provide our guests with warm hospitality, crafted beverages, and 'top-of-the-catch' seafood for over 35 years. A lively atmosphere, an impressive view of Newport Harbor, and panoramic sunsets characterize our indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Location: 1 Sayers Wharf, Newport, RI

Website: https://www.mooringrestaurant.com/

Phone: 401-846-2260

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–10pm

Matunuck Oyster Bar

If you plan to eat at Matunuck on the weekend, you should make a reservation. Matunuck is one of Rhode Island's most popular restaurants, offering a raw bar and plenty of cooked options. The lobster rolls are overflowing with meat, and the fried oysters are light and refreshing. It's equally as delicious to eat the lobster stuffed. In the end, there is so much to choose from that there is no way to go wrong.

Location: 629 Succotash Rd, Wakefield, RI

Website: https://www.rhodyoysters.com/

Phone: 401-783-4202

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30am–10pm / Fri 11am–10pm / Sat-Sun 10:30am–10pm

Anthony's Seafood

Back then, Anthony Bucolo's name-brand seafood spot was a wholesale lobster distributor in Newport. A seafood restaurant has since grown out of the lobster seller. The original lobster dish is still available, but if you like seafood, please give it a try!

Location: 963 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI

Website: https://anthonysseafood.net/

Phone: 401-846-9620

Store Hours: Mon, Thurs 11am–7pm / Fri 11am–8pm / Sat 12–8pm / Sun 12–6pm

Shore Dinner Hall

A great seafood restaurant for families, Shore Dinner Hall, will impress even picky diners! The one-pound steamer special at $11.99 offers locally sourced seafood, such as one-pound fish. A life-sized pirate ship is outside the restaurant for the kids to climb on after your meal. In keeping with the long tradition of delicious food and family fun, the new Shore Dinner Hall will use time-honored recipes. Fresh local seafood, lobster, and steamers will be available at the new Shore Dinner Hall.

Location: 227 Post Rd, Westerly, RI

Website: http://www.theshoredinnerhall.com/

Phone: (401) 315-2701

Store Hours: Daily 11am-9pm

Hemenway's

A Rhode Island food scene icon, Hemenway's is known for its fresh, top-quality seafood. For decades, it has served both locals and visitors to the capital city. Chef Max Peterson specializes in cooking fresh seafood from fishmongers and purveyors in New England. Enjoy the view of Providence's skyline while enjoying our incredible Raw Bar, a well-known destination for raw fish lovers. The restaurant's central location makes it an ideal destination for those visiting the RISD Museum, the RISD Museum, Waterfire, Brown University, Johnson & Wales, hotels, and the RI Convention Center. If you are dreaming of having the best dining experience, visit Hemenway's now!

Location: 121 South Main Street, Providence, RI

Website: https://www.hemenwaysrestaurant.com/

Phone: 401-351-8570

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 4:30–9pm / Fri 11:30-10pm / Sat 12-10pm / Sun 12-9pm

Have you gone to these seafood restaurants? We would be glad to hear about your experience! Hit the comment section below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.