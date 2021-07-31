5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Restaurants abound in Pennsylvania. You are likely to find a great spot near your home, no matter where you live or what you're craving. Pennsylvania is home to some of the best seafood eateries in the country despite its landlocked location. Pennsylvania's seafood restaurants are waiting to please you from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and everywhere in between! Visit 11 of Pennsylvania's best seafood restaurants to satisfy your craving.

Little Fish 

Little Fish is a standout on Philadelphia's incredible culinary scene because of its BYOB policy and cute aesthetic. This seafood stronghold in the Keystone State has a stellar tasting menu, an intimate atmosphere, and outstanding food options. 

Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood is home to Little Fish, a seafood restaurant that serves BYOB. Dinner is served every evening at 5:30 pm in their dining room, which seats 24 people. Infused with Asian influences, Chef Alexander Yoon presents a traditional menu. Fresh ingredients are used to create changing menus. Summer menus often feature local fruits and vegetables, while winter menus often include homemade pasta and broth. It always begins its meals with its chimichurri sauce, a specialty sauce offered by Little Fish.

  • Location: 746 S. 6th, Philadelphia, PA
  • Website: https://www.littlefishbyob.com/
  • Phone: 267-455-0172
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Sat 5–9pm

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto 

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto offers the best view in the city and daily fresh fish flown in from Monterey. Whether it is cocktails or desserts, this Pittsburgh location can satisfy any romantic craving.

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto is known for its seafood, from our crab cakes to the over ten types of fresh fish we serve every night. The steaks, salads, sides, and desserts at our restaurant are also excellent. There are many Pennsylvania sourced spirits in our cocktail menu, which is witty and tasty.

  • Location: 1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Website: https://www.montereybayfishgrotto.com/
  • Phone: 412-481-4414
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4:30–9pm / Fri-Sat 4:30–10pm 

Estia 

With three locations in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, Estia has made quite a name for itself in the state's culinary scene. Greek food this good has been brought to Philadelphia by this authentically Greek restaurant, which also has a good time doing so. An indoor courtyard enhances the home-like atmosphere at Estea with whitewashed walls, a deep blue ceiling, and a living olive tree representing Athena's gift to the citizens of Athens.

  • Location: 222 N Radnor Chester Rd, Wayne, PA
  • Website: https://estiarestaurant.com/
  • Phone: 484-581-7124
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 3:30–8:30pm / Fri 3:30–9:30pm / Sat-Sun 3–9:30pm

Pennsylvania Soup & Seafood 

Almost everything at Pennsylvania Soup and Seafood is made to order, which is the source of its perfection. Even if you have to drive a bit, this Doylestown restaurant is worth a visit whether you stop for a fabulous lunch or dinner. 

  • Location: 22 S Main St, Doylestown, PA 
  • Website: https://www.pasoupandseafood.com/
  • Phone: 215-230-9490
  • Store Hours: Mon 11am–3pm / Tues-Wed 11am–7pm / Thurs 11am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9pm

Coastal Grille 

Whatever your appetite may be, Coastal Grille has it all. We offer traditional seafood dishes as well as bold and creative dishes. Take advantage of a half-price wine special on Thursdays, and don't miss the coconut shrimp! 

From the owners of Austin's Restaurant & Bar comes Coastal Grille, their newest restaurant concept. Due to their culinary experiences traveling throughout the country's coastal regions, Jim Lukens, Pete DiCarlo, and Marc DiGiovanni were inspired to create this new upscale casual concept. In addition to serving their favorite dishes from these areas, the menu also offers a range of items both on and off the menu that create appeal for a broad audience.

  • Location: 2713 N Meridian Blvd, Wyomissing, PA
  • Website: http://www.coastalgrille.com/
  • Phone: 610-743-4006
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–8:30pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9:30pm 

