5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

Alex Knight/Unsplash

There is almost no end to the variety and abundance of seafood available in the Pacific Northwest. Foodies in Oregon are incredibly fortunate when it comes to fresh-caught halibut and delicious Dungeness crab. Listed below are the state's five best seafood restaurants.

Local Ocean Dockside Grill and Fish Market

You need to see the catch of the fish before you eat it at the local Ocean Dockside Grill and Fish Market. As a result, the fish will be fresh. A must-order is the roasted garlic and Dungeness crab soup, as well as the seared king salmon.

Despite the vision of owners Laura Anderson and Al Pazar when Local Ocean opened its doors in 2005, our customers were able to envision us as far more than just a fish market. We added more tables, expanded outdoor seating, and added an upstairs addition in 2014 to double our seating capacity as they lined up for bowls of crab soup and plates of perfectly grilled tuna mignon.

Location: 213 SE Bay Blvd., Newport, Oregon

Website: https://www.localocean.net/

Phone: (541) 574-7959

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9:30pm

Luna Sea Fish House

One of Yachats, Oregon's favorite seafood restaurants, is Luna Sea Fish House. Diners have the opportunity to take fresh fish home with them and enjoy it with their meal in the attached fish market. During the day, Luna serves a variety of meals.

Fish caught fresh off their owner's boat is served at their Yachats location, which is open since 2010. A quintessential stop for locals and travelers alike, this location offers both indoor and outdoor dining options. Artwork by local artists is displayed here, and live music performances by local bands and solo artists. There are many kinds of activities in Yachats, from taking in the beautiful views and unique shops to enjoying seasonal events and fairs.

Location: 153 US-101, Yachats, OR

Website: https://www.lunaseafishhouse.com/

Phone: 541-547-4794

Store Hours: Daily from 10:30am–9pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Tony’s Crab Shack

The website mentions that, since 1989, Tony's Crab Shack has been proudly serving fresh, never-deep-fried fish tacos and seafood ever since. Their Dungeness crab is phenomenal, too. You can't go wrong with Tony's Crab Shack. Nowhere else can you find a more authentic dining experience than on the Oregon Coast. With a history dating back to 1989, Tony's Crab Shack has served seafood, fish tacos, and other healthy coastal favorites - always fresh, never fried.

Location: 155 1st St SE, Bandon, OR

Website: https://www.tonyscrabshack.com/

Phone: 541-347-2875

Store Hours: Daily from 10:30am–7pm

The Blackfish Café

A short distance from the central coast of Oregon is the Blackfish Café in Lincoln City. There is plenty of fresh seafood available there so that you can enjoy your meal with confidence. Authentic, fresh seafood, local produce, seasonal vegetables, meats, salads, and a selection of Northwest beach favorites are served at the Blackfish Cafe, which is the freshest restaurant on the Oregon Coast. This dish celebrates the natural flavors of the Pacific Northwest through elegant yet straightforward preparations.

Location: 2733 NW HWY 101, Lincoln City, OR

Website: http://www.blackfishcafe.com/

Phone: (541) 996-1007

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 11:30am–3pm, 5–8pm

Driftwood Restaurant and Lounge

Driftwood Restaurant and Lounge has served top-notch steaks and seafood to Cannon Beach for over 70 years. A full-service cocktail bar is available, as well as a variety of incredible seafood options. Is this your first visit? I recommend Driftwood halibut.

In addition to serving family-friendly meals, Driftwood is an excellent option for romantic dinners and gathering friends for drinks. It is frequently called "the go-to" restaurant by tourists and long-time residents alike. With a menu suited to everyone, a dynamic cocktail menu that continually evolves, and the sun-filled patio on Main Street, there is something for everyone.

Location: 179 N Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, OR

Website: https://www.driftwoodcannonbeach.com/

Phone: 503-436-2439

Store Hours: Daily from 11:30am–11pm

If you wish to add more seafood restaurants in Oregon, please feel free to comment below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.