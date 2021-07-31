5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Ohio

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

There is a misconception that you can only get good seafood in states with coastlines, but Ohio restaurateurs have worked for years to dispel this myth. Delicacies are shipped directly from ocean-side fisheries or the Great Lakes to many of our restaurants. Check out these Ohio seafood restaurants for fresh seafood!

Pier W

Pier W’s location over Lake Erie gives customers the feeling of dining on a cruise ship. In 2011, Travel + Leisure named this restaurant as one of "America's Top 5 Romantic Restaurants" as a result of its 50-year history. Everything here is exceptional, from the atmosphere to the seafood. Located at 12700 Lake Ave. (Winton Place), Lakewood, OH 44107, Pier W is open seven days a week.

Regan Reik's Contemporary American menu offers fresh seafood and the finest prime meats and seasonal dishes and frequently requested favorites, including vegetarian options.

Location: 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH

Website: https://pierw.com/

Phone: 216-228-2250

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5–9pm / Sun 9:30am–2:30pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Blue Point Grille

With cosmopolitan dining rooms and towering windows overlooking the city's heart, Blue Point Grille offers the perfect dining experience in a hip dining atmosphere. Over 75,000 fresh oysters are shucked each year, so they always have fresh and high-quality seafood.

The seafood served at Blue Point is the freshest and highest quality available anywhere. Over the years, we have shuck nearly two million fresh oysters as a tribute to our namesake. Cleveland Magazine has awarded Blue Point the Silver Spoon Award for "Best Seafood Restaurant" every year since its opening for its exceptional service and award-winning wine list.

Location: 700 West St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH

Website: https://www.bluepointgrille.com

Phone: 216-875-7827

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5-9:30pm / Fri-Sat 5-10pm / Sun 4-9pm

Jay's Seafood

Jay’s Seafood origins can be traced back to 1882 when James Jacob Ritty commissioned two woodcarvers to carve a bar out of Honduras Mahogany, which still exists in the restaurant. The fresh and delicious Seafood takes center stage in this seafood restaurant, not its atmosphere.

Location: 225 E. 6th Street, Dayton, OH

Website: https://www.jays.com/

Phone: (937) 222-2892

Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 5-9pm / Fri-Sat5-10pm / Sun 5-9pm

Pirate's Cove Tropical Bar and Grill

Piracy's Cove Tropical Bar and Grill is located in southern Ohio's little paradise near the Ohio River within Four Seasons Marina. This unique restaurant is fun for the whole family thanks to its tropical decor, delicious food, live music, and even a pirate or two wandering around. (And if you have picky eaters, there is an impressive selection of non-seafood items on the menu here as well.) Pirate's Cove Tropical Bar and Grill is located at 4609 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226.

Location: 4609 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, OH

Website: https://piratescovecincy.com/menu

Phone: 513-871-1820

Store Hours: Tues, Sun 11:30am–8pm / Wed-Thurs 11:30am–9pm /

Real Seafood Company Toledo

In 1999, The Docks of downtown Toledo became home to the Real Seafood Company of Toledo. In the Mainstreet Ventures family of restaurants, it's one of the most famous dining spots, providing a cozy setting for dinners for two or a large party with exquisite artwork and stunning views of the sunset.

Located in the heart of Houston, The Real Seafood Company offers premium fresh fish and seafood that originates from New England, the Great Lakes, and the Gulf of Mexico. Authentic flavors of local and seasonal produce, including fresh oysters, lobster, and shrimp. A team of expert chefs expertly prepares the highest quality ingredients at Real Seafood Co. By sourcing ingredients from a network of suppliers, they can provide the finest fresh ingredients possible. Fresh seafood is always available at their locations, and it is delivered expressly.

Location: 22 Main St, Toledo, OH

Website: https://realseafoodcorestaurant.com/

Phone: (419) 697-5427

Store Hours: Daily from 4–10pm

Have you dined in any seafood restaurants in Ohio? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.