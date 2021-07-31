New York City, NY

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in New York

In New York, the best steak, best tacos, best pancakes are expected from restaurants. Like those from elsewhere, state residents will travel great distances in search of the perfect plate of seafood. You will be shocked to know that are many excellent seafood restaurants in New York, too! Here are the best seafood restaurants in the state of New York!

The Clam Bar

Founded in 1965, Syracuse's Clam Bar has become an institution. The restaurant has a great bar and is open for lunch and dinner. The land-based fare at this restaurant is also quite good, especially their seafood offerings (the clams are superb!). More than just a seafood restaurant, Clam Bar has much more to offer. It's true (just ask anyone that has been here! ), they have great seafood, but they also serve a nice variety of chicken, steak, and hamburgers. They also have some of the best chicken wings you'll ever taste at their Famous Clam Bar. Its phenomenal kitchen staff prepares consistently fresh seafood six times a week, contributing to the operation's success. 

  • Location: 3914 Brewerton Rd., North Syracuse, NY 
  • Website: https://www.theclambarrestaurant.com/
  • Phone: (315) 458-1662
  • Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-9pm / Thurs, Sat 11am-10pm / Fri- 11am-11pm / Sun 12-9pm 

Maxie's Supper Club and Oyster Bar

A popular restaurant in Ithaca that blends New Orleans soul with New York style is Maxie's Supper Club and Oyster Bar. Their menu includes cajun seared Ahi tuna and jambalaya. There are also vegetarian options for herbivores. 

The restaurant has been serving Maxie's gumbo since 1999, which is infused with New Orleans and Ithaca cultures. Maxie's only feel-good neighborhood joint in Ithaca is truly a natural result of years of trust and harmony with incredible communities and businesses in Tompkins County. 

  • Location: 635 West State St., Ithaca, NY
  • Website: https://www.maxiesithaca.com/
  • Phone: (607) 272-4136
  • Store Hours: Wed-Sat 4-9pm 

Moby Rick's

Moby Rick's offers a variety of frozen and fresh seafood from all over the world. Three times a week, we bring in fresh staples and seasonal seafood. They can bring that rare item in for you if you are looking for it. Our online delivery service is currently being launched. UPS, FedEx, and the Postal Service can now deliver your sea goodies the next day. You can even have it delivered by them if you live within ten miles of their main store and order $25 or more. 

  • Location: 26 Congress Street Saratoga Springs, NY
  • Website: https://www.mobyricks.com/
  • Phone: 518-584-8584
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am-6pm / Sun 11am-5pm

Rella

Rochester's Rella serves delicious seafood dishes. The restaurant serves local food when possible and many shrimp dishes and clams that are both beautiful and delicious. Rella believes in taking care of each guest personally to make sure that every meal is one they will remember long after the last bite. They have achieved culinary excellence because of their attention to detail.

  • Location: 181 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY
  • Website: https://www.rella181.com/
  • Phone: 585-454-3510
  • Store Hours: Mon, Wed, Sat 5-10 pm 

Aquagrill

In SoHo, you can find Aquagrill, an unassuming corner spot where oysters are served in abundance. A seafood menu nearly as long as the stacks of bi-valves on the counter, and a pile of bi-valves stacked high atop the bar, make Aquagrill one of the top seafood restaurants in Manhattan.

There are periwinkles and sea urchins on the "exotic" menu and old favorites like Maine crab claws and a two-tiered seafood medley. A wide selection of side dishes is available with fresh fish, including poached, grilled, or roasted fish.

  • Location: 210 Spring St., New York, NY
  • Website: http://www.aquagrill.com/homepage.htm
  • Phone: 212-274-0505
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-2:30pm for brunch / Mon-Fri 5:30pm-10pm and Sat-Sun 5:30pm-11pm for dinner

Did we miss your favorite? We're always open to new restaurant suggestions, so let us know about your favorite seafood restaurant in New York!

