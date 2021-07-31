5 Best Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

Frank Vessia/Unsplash

North Carolina has some of the best beaches along the Atlantic coast, as anyone on the east coast of America can tell you. There is an abundance of delicious seafood in this part of the world since it is so close to the ocean. No matter what you prefer, North Carolina's best seafood restaurants will execute it to perfection. We take seafood very seriously because we are a coastal state. Here are 5 fresh and delicious seafood restaurants in North Carolina where you can find all your favorites and more.

ChowdaHeads

A quality and affordable option for families or friends looking for an Outer Banks vacation, ChowdaHeads is situated in the southern part of the area. In case the name didn't give it away, they are known for their delicious clam chowder, and you should definitely save room for dessert as well. It's not just the adults who will enjoy the extensive beer selection but the kids as well. Get a tasty meal for even less when you take advantage of the midweek specials.

Location: 7801 Emerald Dr, Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/ChowdaHeads/127795397232539?sk=timeline

Phone: +12523543700

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-9pm

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Riverview Café

Offering a wide variety of local and fresh seafood dishes as well as large portions, Riverview Café has many options seafood fans will enjoy. Served with hushpuppies are appetizers, steamed shrimp, clams, oysters, and crab legs. In addition, the restaurant serves fried seafood-shrimp, flounder, tilapia, catfish, oysters, scallops, flounder, and scallops. Customers who prefer grilled options can also order tilapia, shrimp, or mahi-mahi. Regardless of what you order, you will always be treated with courtesy and a smile by the staff. Enjoy delicious seafood and a drink. Take advantage of the view from the window if possible while you dine!

Location: 119 Hall Point Rd Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Website: https://www.facebook.com/RiverviewCafe1946/

Phone: 910-327-2011

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-8:30pm / Fri-Sat 11am-9pm

Pier 41 Seafood

A full salad bar is provided at Pier 41 Seafood of Lumberton, as well as fried, boiled, and broiled offerings of Calabash-style seafood. Among the options for fried food are shrimp, flounder, tilapia, catfish, oysters, crab, scallops, and clam strips. There are shrimp, fish, scallops, salmon, oysters, salmon stuffed with crabmeat, fish stuffed with shrimp, salad, slaw, fries, and hush puppies available at M&M's. Besides soups and sandwiches, you can also find tasty salads and salad dressings. If you are looking for fresh seafood prepared just as you like, Pier 41 Seafood is your best choice.

Location: 2401 East Elizabethtown Road, Lumberton, NC

Website: http://www.pier41seafood.com/

Phone: 910-738-8555

Store Hours: Wed-Sat 11am-9pm / Sun 11am-8pm

Waterfront Seafood Shack

Take a break from golfing at the Waterfront Seafood Shack. The golf courses in Calabash are scenic, so many golfers flock there. Being the best restaurant at Cababash is no small accomplishment, since it is the ‘Seafood Capital of the World.' While dining outside, patrons enjoy the warmth of the sun and the breeze from the sea. Dining guests can not only taste the freshness of the food with every mouthful, but they can also watch the boats unloading their catch as they approach the dock.

Location: 9945 Nance Street, Calabash, NC

Website: http://calabashfishingfleet.com/

Phone: +19105750017

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm

1618 Seafood Grille

Dining at 1618 Seafood Grille is an excellent choice for diners looking for a new experience but still wanting great food. Guests can select from a variety of seafood classics with a twist, including calamari with wasabi glaze and flounder with paprika salsa. Food tasting and presentation are highly praised as are impeccable service and food quality. You can find a wide selection of craft beer in the local area, and servers are said to help with selections and suggestions.

Location: 1618 Seafood Grille, 1618 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC

Website: http://1618seafoodgrille.com/

Phone: 336-235-0898

Store Hours: Mon 5:30–9pm / Tues-Sat 5:30–11pm / Sun 11am–3pm

Did any of your favorites make the cut? Can you suggest any additional places?

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.