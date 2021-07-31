5 Best Seafood Restaurants in North Dakota

Adrien Sala/Unsplash

North Dakota is a landlocked state, so it might not be easy to find great seafood here. There is, however, some fresh, high-quality seafood to be found in the Roughrider State that will make you feel as if you are dining right by the ocean. There's more to it than just meat and potatoes! Check out the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state -- you'll be glad you did.

The Toasted Frog

There is nothing like the seafood served at The Toasted Frog or the unbelievable atmosphere that you must experience at least once. There are many delicious options on the menu, including these beautiful oysters. In addition, they serve delicious fish tacos. If you haven't been to either of their locations yet, you must go as soon as possible!

Location: 24 N 3rd St, Grand Forks, ND

Website: https://toastedfrog.com/

Phone: 701-772-3764

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4–10pm

40 Steak & Seafood

Cowboy country might be in the western part of the state, but it still handles seafood. The diverse steak and seafood menu includes lobster ravioli, tuna and salmon pan-seared on skewers, and Maine lobster tail skewers.

There are five unique dining rooms at 40 steaks and seafood , and each is named after a different characteristic or industry that makes North Dakota a great State. Each room has a distinct and custom design using other furniture, fireplaces, ceilings, floors, and artwork in each room.

Location: 1401 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck, ND

Website: https://40steakandseafood.com/our-historic-dining-rooms/

Phone: (701) 255-4040

Store Hours: Mon-THurs 4-10pm / Fri-Sat 4-11pm

Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse

When it comes to Grand Forks, Fujis rule. Fuji's menu features fresh, delicious seafood, such as mango chicken and shrimp teriyaki. There are also some of the best steaks in the area, so those who do not eat seafood will also be satisfied.

In Grand Forks, ND, Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse offers delicious dining and takeout options. Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse is known for its outstanding Sushi cuisine, excellent service, and friendly staff. The sushi at their restaurant features innovative interpretations of classic dishes and fresh ingredients of the highest quality.

Location: 715 S Washington St, Grand Forks, ND

Website: https://www.fujijapanesegrandforks.com/

Phone: (701) 757-3855

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–2pm, 4:30–9pm / Fri 11am–2pm, 4:30–10pm / Sat 11am–10pm

Maxwell's Restaurant & Bar

A top restaurant in North Dakota, Maxwell's , offers an elevated dining experience with various seafood options. We recommend trying the ahi tuna tataki or the sea scallops from the day boat as an appetizer, and make sure you try the lobster fettuccine or the ponzu-grilled Norwegian salmon as an entrée.

Maxwell's outstanding service, fine dining, and custom beverage selections has been consistently awarded locally and nationally. Since 2012, Maxwells has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. With over 100 labels offered, establishments earning the Award of Excellence have well-chosen selections of quality producers and a thematic match to the menu.

Location: 1380 9th St E, West Fargo, ND

Website: https://www.maxwellsnd.com/

Phone: (701) 277-9463

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4-9pm

Brickhouse Grille

Its steaks are famous, but the Brickhouse Grille also offers seafood. Fresh seafood is prepared daily, and entrees range from butter-poached lobster tails and crisp crab cakes to seared ahi tuna and coconut shrimp.

BrickHouse Grille offers you a relaxing and sophisticated evening out with a combination of creative menu options and high-quality service. Throughout the lunch and dinner menus, our chefs use local, seasonal ingredients that complement our local area and the seasons.

Location: 2 W Villard St., Dickinson , ND

Website: https://www.brickhousegrilleonline.com/

Phone: (701) 483-9900

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 11am–1:30pm, 3–10pm / Sat 3–10pm

If you think there are more seafood restaurants in North Dakota, please feel free to mention them in the comments!

