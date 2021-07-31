5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Oklahoma

Oklahoma may not be known as a top seafood hub, but there are some outstanding seafood restaurants all over the state. Other places source seafood from around the United States, while some seafood is flown in South America. Our backyard is home to some of them. There's a seafood restaurant in Oklahoma that's sure to satisfy every palate. Our top five favorites are listed below. 

Cosby's Catfish Restaurant 

It was several years ago on Thursday, April 21, 1988, that Ron and Sue Cosby opened Cosby's Catfish Restaurant. As a student at Elk City School for Bible and Preaching, Ron worked at the Oklahoma City Fire Department before working at this time. She raised Wanda, Donna, and Ron Cosby Jr., while staying at home to raise their 3 children. Before Ron Cosby decided to become a preacher, the couple had been into the restaurant business.

  • Location: 4328 State Highway 28 Eucha, OK 74342
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/CosbysCatfish/
  • Phone: 918-435-4020
  • Store Hours: Mon-Tues 5-9pm / Thurs-Fri 5-10pm / Sat 1-10pm / Sun 1-9pm 

White River Fish Market & Restaurant

In addition to fresh seafood flown in from North America and South America on Tuesday and Wednesday, you will find lobster on Tuesday and Wednesday. We can even prepare seafood pieces according to your specifications, whether grilled, fried, or broiled. 

There's always a line out the door at the White River Fish Market & Seafood Restaurant, serving the best fish along the seashore since 1932! There is still no better place to go for a fish feast at great prices than White River. 

  • Location: 1708 N Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK
  • Website: https://whiteriverfishmarket.com/
  • Phone: 918-835-1910
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10 am–8pm

The Drake 

Located in the Uptown 23rd District, The Drake is a neighborhood restaurant that focuses on Extreme Hospitality. Chefs at our restaurants cultivate relationships with local and distant fisheries through a Sustainable Seafood Program to nurture relationships with fishmongers and fisheries. Seafood is one of your favorite foods, isn't it? Also, if you're out with friends and family, we offer a variety of land items.

  • Location: 519 NW 23rd St STE 111, Oklahoma City, OK
  • Website: http://thedrakeokc.com/
  • Phone: 405-605-3399
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri 11am–10:30pm / Sat 10am–10:30pm 

The Rock House Ristorante 

The Balzanna couple dreamed of owning and operating their restaurant for more than 30 years. In Talihina, Oklahoma, the Rock House opened in April 2012 after years of planning and hard work.

Nearly dead center on the 283-acre rural property of the Balzanna family, the restaurant is housed in a remodeled stone home four miles north of Talihina. The Rock House's patrons have access to breathtaking panoramas of Kiamichi Mountain Range, Potato Hills, and Buffalo Mountain from nearly every table in the house

  • Location: 52060 Blackjack Ridge Drive, Talihina, OK
  • Website: https://therockhouse.us
  • Phone: 918-567-3577
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Sun 4–9 pm

BG's Catch 

BG's Catch is a restaurant near Lake Texoma that serves farm-raised catfish on its buffet. Hand breading each catfish fillet and cooking it fresh is what the chefs do. 

The restaurant has remained loyal to the American catfish farmers despite many restaurants switching to catfish from Asia. Most people can't say they have accomplished their life's goal by the age of twenty-four, and fewer still do so by thirty. The restaurant BG's Catch is owned by Bruce Greene in Kingston. Greene began his restaurant after working for two years, saving up money, and then starting it. In order to make BG's a much-loved landmark, Greene has worked hard over the years to transform an uncertain endeavor into a much-loved endeavor. This diner, which attracts diners from 100 miles away, surpasses expectations in unexpected ways.

  • Location: 605 1/2 E Hwy #70, Kingston, OK
  • Website: http://www.bgscatch.com/
  • Phone: 580-564-4320
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Sat 4–9pm

