5 best Seafood Restaurants in New Mexico

wu yi/Unsplash

The landlocked state of New Mexico has several excellent seafood restaurants to its credit. Take a break from green chile everything for some seafood when you're done with the pepper trail. The following are 5 places in this state that offer the best of what the ocean has to offer.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

A variety of seafood, steaks, and salads are served at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen . There are always new dishes being developed as well as old favorites being refined by their chefs. They serve cajun specialties such as crawfish étouffée, shrimp brochette, and blackened catfish. Among the delicious treats available to kids at this restaurant are grilled catfish, fried chicken tenderloins, and corndog bites. Several menus are available for cocktail parties and traditional banquets at the restaurant. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is not your ordinary seafood restaurant, so don't miss the chance of having the best seafood dining experience of your life! Book a table now!

Location: 5011 Pan American Freeway NorthEast, Albuquerque, NM

Website: https://pappadeaux.com/location/albuquerque

Phone: (505) 345-0240

Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

Sunset Grill

A beautiful mountain overlooking a golf course, The Sunset Grill is located in the heart of Las Cruces, New Mexico, in the foothills of the Organ Mountains.

This upscale restaurant is located inside the Sonoma Ranch Golf Course, so it doesn't feel out of place. This restaurant offers an array of sea-inspired dishes from crab cakes and seafood to swordfish, scallops, salmon, mussels, and swordfish topped with avocado, cilantro, and blue corn. There's nothing on the menu that comes from grass-fed cows.

Location: 1274 Golf Club Road, Las Cruces, NM

Website: https://www.thesunsetgrilllc.com/

Phone: 575-521-1826

Store Hours: Daily 8am-2pm for breafkfast / 11am-2pm for lunch / 4pm-close for dinner

The Ranchers Steak and Seafood Restaurant

The combination of steak and lobster is quite common in classic steakhouses. A traditional restaurant like this is a good example. With the surf' n turf, you can choose between prime rib or ribeye and either lobster or king crab. There are also scallops, jumbo shrimp, salmon, and the fresh catch of the day option for the seafood lover. Specials are featured on Wednesday nights.

Ranchers Steak and Seafood Restauarant is a premier steak and seafood restaurant in Ruidoso that has the classic feel of a steakhouse with dark wood and leather furnishings, as well as excellent steaks cooked to your specifications. Style and sleekness make this bar a perfect place to meet for drinks before/after dinner!

Location: 2823 Sudderth Dr. Ruidoso, NM 88345

Website: https://www.facebook.com/RanchersRuidoso

Phone: 575-257-7540

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am-9pm

Vanessie

Vanessie is located just two blocks from the downtown plaza, making it ideal for southwest hospitality. There is a charming and elegant atmosphere that foreshadows the food to come. We have miso-marinated sea bass, shrimp fettuccine, and herb-marinated shrimp tapas among the tempting offerings. Musicians from around the world perform live at the piano bar, which adds to the ambiance of this trendy restaurant.

Location: 427 West Water Street, Santa Fe, NM

Website: https://vanessiesantafe.com/

Phone: 505-984-1193

Store Hours: Daily from 10am-7pm

Mariscos la Playa

When you are 7,000 feet above sea level, a great seafood meal is possible. At Mariscos la Playa, you'll find fresh catch of the day, day, consistently ranked as one of Santa Fe's best seafood restaurants. When the seafood is delivered, the staff knows where it was caught and farm-raised or wild. There are mouthwatering specialties at the house. A seafood relleno is a trout wrapped in foil and packed with scallops, shrimp, octopus, cheese, or a fried red snapper topped with chipotle sauce.

Location: 5210 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Mariscoslaplayaabq/

Phone: 505-884-1147

Store Hours: Daily from 11am-8pm

Please don't get mad at us if we failed to mention your favorite seafood restaurant in New Mexico! Instead, comment them below!

