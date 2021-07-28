5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Nevada

Mike Bergmann/Unsplash

Some people don't like seafood. Either you like it, or you don't. The good news is that if you love it, you can find it in Nevada. Nevada has an abundance of delicious foods to choose from. Take a look at the restaurants listed below if you crave a seafood meal soon. They are known for having the best seafood in the area.

Sky Terrace Oyster Bar

Fresh seafood can be enjoyed at the Sky Terrace Oyster Bar . This restaurant offers a delicious meal with savory soups and raw oysters while overlooking Reno's incredible views. They feature various dishes based on the ocean's bounty, like Alaskan king crab, the massive Mazatlan Cocktail with shrimp and scallops, and a signature pan roast. Try some traditional, house-made clam chowder or cioppino to warm up.

Location: 3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV

Website: https://atlantiscasino.com/dining/fine-dining/sky-terrace-oyster-bar

Phone: 775-824-4434

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri 11am–11:30pm / 11am–11pm

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

There will be no other restaurant like Joe’s Seafood in town. From the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, they get their stone crabs for their signature dishes. They have fantastic food, and they have private dining rooms for anyone looking for a magical evening.

It opened its doors in Miami Beach in 1913 as Joe's Stone Crab. On the front porch of the house owned by Josef and Jennie Weiss, the "Joe" of Joe's Stone Crab, they set up seven or eight tables. The Florida Stone Crab, signature sides, and Key Lime Pie are still among Joe's most beloved and widely renowned dishes over a century later.

Location: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd, NV

Website: https://www.joes.net/

Phone: 702-792-9222

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–10pm

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Crawfish bakes are available by the pound at this restaurant. You can eat as spicy as you want in this casual atmosphere. You will be stuffed and happy after your crawfish feast or a big "Two-handed po boy."

While spicy food might give some people twitching taste buds and others watery eyes, it is a characteristic that Tim and Laina share. Ultimately, it was Las Vegas that led them to the creation of Hot N' Juicy Crawfish because they were drawn to the passions of life. Having fun and enjoying seafood were key parts of their childhood.

Location: 4810 W Spring Mountain Rd, NV

Website: https://www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com/

Phone: 702-891-8889

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 12–10pm / Fri 12–11pm / Sat 11:30am–11pm / Sun 11:30am–10pm

Mastro's Ocean Club

Mastro’s Ocean Club is set in a treehouse-like setting, giving it an incredibly unique feel. This meal is one-of-a-kind due to the fantastic venue and high-end dining experience. If you want to impress your clients or for an important date night, this is the post for you. The restaurant is known for its unique take on seafood dishes and tasty signature cocktails.

Location: 3720 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV

Website: https://www.mastrosrestaurants.com/

Phone: 702-798-7115

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 5–9 pm/

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

There is no doubt that the food at Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House will not disappoint, despite the walk-up counter looking out of place. On the West Coast, there is no other authentic Maryland seafood counter like this. Flown in fresh every day, the blue crab is the star of the show. You will feel like you are in a traditional market in the DMV with the design of the counter.

Location: 6485 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada

Website: https://crabcornerlv.com/

Phone: (702) 489 4646

Store Hours: Mon-THurs 11am-9pm / Fri 11am-10pm / Sat 12-10pm / Sun 12-9pm

Let us know if you want to add more seafood restaurants in Nevada! Hit the comment box below!

