5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Nevada

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sniXG_0b9xKIHT00
Mike Bergmann/Unsplash

Some people don't like seafood. Either you like it, or you don't. The good news is that if you love it, you can find it in Nevada. Nevada has an abundance of delicious foods to choose from. Take a look at the restaurants listed below if you crave a seafood meal soon. They are known for having the best seafood in the area.

Sky Terrace Oyster Bar 

Fresh seafood can be enjoyed at the Sky Terrace Oyster Bar. This restaurant offers a delicious meal with savory soups and raw oysters while overlooking Reno's incredible views. They feature various dishes based on the ocean's bounty, like Alaskan king crab, the massive Mazatlan Cocktail with shrimp and scallops, and a signature pan roast. Try some traditional, house-made clam chowder or cioppino to warm up.

  • Location: 3800 S Virginia St, Reno, NV
  • Website: https://atlantiscasino.com/dining/fine-dining/sky-terrace-oyster-bar
  • Phone: 775-824-4434
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri 11am–11:30pm / 11am–11pm

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab 

There will be no other restaurant like Joe’s Seafood in town. From the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, they get their stone crabs for their signature dishes. They have fantastic food, and they have private dining rooms for anyone looking for a magical evening.

It opened its doors in Miami Beach in 1913 as Joe's Stone Crab. On the front porch of the house owned by Josef and Jennie Weiss, the "Joe" of Joe's Stone Crab, they set up seven or eight tables. The Florida Stone Crab, signature sides, and Key Lime Pie are still among Joe's most beloved and widely renowned dishes over a century later.

  • Location: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd, NV
  • Website: https://www.joes.net/
  • Phone: 702-792-9222
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–10pm 

Hot N Juicy Crawfish 

Crawfish bakes are available by the pound at this restaurant. You can eat as spicy as you want in this casual atmosphere. You will be stuffed and happy after your crawfish feast or a big "Two-handed po boy."

While spicy food might give some people twitching taste buds and others watery eyes, it is a characteristic that Tim and Laina share. Ultimately, it was Las Vegas that led them to the creation of Hot N' Juicy Crawfish because they were drawn to the passions of life. Having fun and enjoying seafood were key parts of their childhood. 

  • Location: 4810 W Spring Mountain Rd, NV
  • Website: https://www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com/
  • Phone: 702-891-8889
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 12–10pm / Fri 12–11pm / Sat 11:30am–11pm / Sun 11:30am–10pm

Mastro's Ocean Club 

Mastro’s Ocean Club is set in a treehouse-like setting, giving it an incredibly unique feel. This meal is one-of-a-kind due to the fantastic venue and high-end dining experience. If you want to impress your clients or for an important date night, this is the post for you. The restaurant is known for its unique take on seafood dishes and tasty signature cocktails.

  • Location: 3720 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
  • Website: https://www.mastrosrestaurants.com/
  • Phone: 702-798-7115
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 5–9 pm/ 

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House 

There is no doubt that the food at Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House will not disappoint, despite the walk-up counter looking out of place. On the West Coast, there is no other authentic Maryland seafood counter like this. Flown in fresh every day, the blue crab is the star of the show. You will feel like you are in a traditional market in the DMV with the design of the counter.

  • Location: 6485 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Website: https://crabcornerlv.com/
  • Phone: (702) 489 4646
  • Store Hours: Mon-THurs 11am-9pm / Fri 11am-10pm / Sat 12-10pm / Sun 12-9pm 

Let us know if you want to add more seafood restaurants in Nevada! Hit the comment box below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
9604 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

New York City, NY

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in New York

In New York, the best steak, best tacos, best pancakes are expected from restaurants. Like those from elsewhere, state residents will travel great distances in search of the perfect plate of seafood. You will be shocked to know that are many excellent seafood restaurants in New York, too! Here are the best seafood restaurants in the state of New York!Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in North Dakota

North Dakota is a landlocked state, so it might not be easy to find great seafood here. There is, however, some fresh, high-quality seafood to be found in the Roughrider State that will make you feel as if you are dining right by the ocean. There's more to it than just meat and potatoes! Check out the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state -- you'll be glad you did.Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

A coastal state like South Carolina almost has to serve up some fantastic seafood thanks to its location. fresh-off-the-boat seafood is plentiful along the coast, so there's no excuse for inferior seafood here. South Carolina's five best seafood restaurants catch the best fish and serve them in these five locations.Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Rhode Island

Little Rhody is known for its excellent seafood. There are excellent local seafood restaurants all over the place in the Ocean State, after all! With so many choices, it is helpful to know which places are most worthwhile. Those who live in Rhode Island's seasoned kitchens are accustomed to seafood. Here are 5 great seafood restaurants in the state you won't want to miss. Choose from upscale dining by the beach to family-friendly options.Read full story
7 comments
Delaware State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Delaware

Award-winning steaks are nothing new to Delaware. Delaware has some of the best steakhouses in the state. We can plan your next night out whether you're looking for farm-to-table fresh Japanese steak, an evening spent inside a casino, or a night of gambling afterward! Below are 5 of the best places to eat steaks in Delaware:Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States of America's southern region, with Nashville as its capital. With the Grand Ole Opry, country music hall of fame and museum, and several honky-tonks and dance halls, Nashville is renowned as the heart of country music.Read full story
Texas State

5 Habits To Fully Enjoy Your Summer in Texas

It’s summertime in Texas and the livin’ is easy!. The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and you can almost feel your worries melt away. What could make this better? How about spending some time with these five habits to fully enjoy your summer in Texas.Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Connecticut

Juicy, savory cuts of beef are nothing short of heavenly. The best meat cuts in Connecticut can be found in the state's finest steakhouses. Diners can expect to find tender sirloins and juicy ribeyes every time they visit. These are the top 5 steakhouses in the Nutmeg State.Read full story
8 comments

5 Breakfast Restaurants in South Dakota

The well-known Black Hills National Forest is located in South Dakota, a large midwestern state in the United States of America. Mt Rushmore, an iconic portrayal of four revered US presidents, and Crazy Horse Memorial, an homage to a native American tribe leader, are located within the national forest and are curled right into towering granite peaks.Read full story
Arizona State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Arizona

There's no better place to eat steak than Arizona. Not only can locals pick from juicy filets and rib eyes, but now they can also choose from lamb T-bones, bison filets, and lobster mashed potatoes. Selecting the proper steakhouse can be difficult with so many mouthwatering choices. Here is a list of steakhouses that offer various meats, ambiances, and side dishes that everyone can enjoy. The following are the top 5 steakhouses in Arizona:Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy