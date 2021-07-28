5 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

David Todd McCarty/Unsplash

New Jersey has 130 miles of coastline, so there is no question that it has an abundance of seafood restaurants. Whatever your craving is, the sea has many tasty treats for you to choose from. The following restaurants offer the state's freshest catch.

Dock's Oyster House

Guests at Dock's Oyster House can step into history when they dine in this seafood restaurant open since 1897. Despite being updated over the years, this cozy, upscale eatery is still owned by the same family and is in its fourth generation! The menu at Dock's Oyster House extends beyond raw bar favorites to include appetizers, soups, chowders, entrees, and items that have been on the menu since its original opening, such as lobster tail and crab meat au gratin.

The opportunity to open a restaurant in Atlantic City, where customers could enjoy the best seafood was offered by Harry Dougherty in 1897. The restaurant opened in 1960, with a 60-seat capacity, no liquor license, and very high standards.

Location: 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ

Website: http://docksoysterhouse.com/

Phone: 609-345-0092

Store Hours: Daily from 4pm to close

The Red Store

Locally grown and caught food is used to create delicious, creative dishes in this cash-only restaurant. During their elegant dinner and brunch, guests at The Red Store can enjoy flavorful seafood dishes. The weekend brunch menu may include seafood dishes such as shrimp and grits, fish tacos, and a fisherman's bowl. Guests can enjoy a multi-course dinner with a menu that frequently changes depending on what's fresh locally.

Location: 101 Navesink Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Website: https://www.redstorelove.com/

Phone: (732) 291-2750

Store Hours: Daily 10am-3pm for breakfast / 5-8pm for dinner

Hooked Up Seafood

Fisherman Hooked Up Seafood has decades of experience catching fish and uses this experience to ensure that his restaurant serves only the freshest catches. There are also a few sides available to accompany your main seafood course.

At Hooked Up Seafood , we guarantee that our seafood is fresh from the sea! Breaded to order and fried to perfection, their fried fish platters and seafood combos come with battered fries and homemade coleslaw. Moreover, their freshly caught tuna, swordfish, and mahi-mahi are caught by the owner himself, Bill Bright. Every piece of fish is blackened or seared according to your taste and then beautifully presented with a side of your choice.

Location: 1044 W Rio Grande Ave, Wildwood, NJ

Website: https://hookedupseafood.com/

Phone: 609-522-2722

Store Hours: Thurs-Mon 12–8pm

The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

The east meets west sampler is a good choice if you want oysters. $26 gets you 12 oysters of your choice, chosen by the chef. In addition to Mud City's "world-famous" crab cakes, Old Causeway also offers unique products, such as the "Jersey Devils," pictured, made with deviled eggs, fried oysters, and sriracha sauce. As a year-round restaurant, The Old Causeway offers delicious seafood seasonally, but Mud City Crab House in nearby Manahawkin does as well.

Location: 1201 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ

Website: https://www.oldcauseway.com/

Phone: (609) 488-1327

Store Hours: Daily from 11:30am–10pm

The Diving Horse

The menu at Diving Horse provides a variety of seafood options from starters to main courses. Start with yellowfin tuna tartare and toasted coconut or mussels and clams for an appetizer. Main course choices include Hudson Canyon tuna, New Jersey fluke, and four seafood dishes.

In 2010, The Diving Horse had received high praise from critics and diners alike and been awarded numerous honors since its opening, such as being voted "Best Shore Hot Spot" by Philadelphia Magazine and receiving the "Diner's Choice" award from OpenTable.

Location: 2109 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ

Website: https://www.thedivinghorseavalon.com/

Phone: 609-368-5000

Store Hours: Sun-Mon 5-10pm

What can you say about these seafood restaurants in New Jersey? Let us know if you wish to add more restaurants that are sources of mouthwatering food to satisfy our hungry palates!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.