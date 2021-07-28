5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Nebraska

Don't believe anyone who says you can only find good seafood on the coast! Several restaurants in Nebraska serve tasty seafood in a fun and friendly environment. These are our picks for the top 5 seafood restaurants in Nebraska. 

Buzzard Billy's 

If you're looking for some Cajun food in Nebraska, Buzzard Billy's in Lincoln is a great choice. This fun and eclectic restaurant serve favorites such as catfish, crawfish, shrimp, and more.

A Lincoln restaurant opened on May 16, 2000, known as Buzzard Billy's. Located on the West edge of downtown, this restaurant is in the heart of the Historic Haymarket District. The old H.P. building houses this location on the first floor. Built in 1906, the Lau grocery building was designated a historical landmark. The Embassy Suites, Graduate, Courtyard Marriott, Hyatt Place & Hilton Garden Inn hotels are all close to Buzzard Billy's Lincoln location. 

  • Location: 247 N. 8th St. Ste 101, Lincoln, NE
  • Website: https://www.buzzardbillys.com/
  • Phone: (402) 475-8822
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat 8am-11pm 

Surfside Club 

Omaha's Surfside Club is a well-kept secret for fresh fried catfish located on the banks of the Missouri River. You can spend a fun afternoon enjoying delicious food, inexpensive drinks, and the river while you visit the dive bar. A vacation-like experience without the fact that you are on vacation can be found at The Surfside Club!  

  • Location: 14445 North River Drive, Omaha, NE 
  • Website: http://www.thesurfsideclub.com/
  • Phone: (402) 457-4000
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 5-9pm / Fri 5-10pm / Sat 3-10pm / Sun 12-9pm 

Beacon Hills 

Beacon Hills, located in Aksarben Village in Omaha, offers plenty of fresh seafood options on its menu, despite not being a strictly seafood-only establishment. There are many seafood dishes to choose from, such as crab cakes, fresh salmon, shrimp pasta, and more. Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village offers excellent catering options at affordable prices. Your next event will be made memorable with scratch-made food tailored to your group. Are you not convinced yet? Book a table for you and your friends to experience firsthand the excellent menu of Beacon Hills! 

  • Location: 6750 Mercy Rd., Omaha, NE
  • Website: https://beaconhills.com/
  • Phone: 402-933-3115
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9pm

Plank Seafood Provisions

Plank Seafood Provisions offers oysters and a wide range of seafood dishes in an airy, coastal-chic setting. A seafood grill and oyster bar located in Omaha's Old Market serves seafood with a coastal flair. Bright, comfortable, and friendly, the restaurant offers a relaxing atmosphere for guests of every age. Plank Seafood Provisions has high-quality fresh seafood dishes and an eco-friendly tap wine system that also offers craft beers, cocktails, and a full bar. There are albacore sliders, tilapia, filet mignon, blackened mahi-mahi tacos, and smokehouse chicken on the menu. Their salty-water snacks, spiked lemonade, and unforgettable fish dishes are a must-try. Your closest friends and family are welcome to celebrate life's finest moments in their intimate party room, which can accommodate up to 18 people.

  • Location: 1205 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
  • Website: https://plankseafood.com/
  • Phone: (402) 507-4480
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thu 11:30am - 8pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am-9:30pm

Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar 

The Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar serves seafood and American food. A wide selection of salads and daily fresh fish specials are served at the restaurant. Tacos with fish & shrimp are available every Tuesday and Thursday. Every Wednesday, Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar offers 99 cent blue point oysters. Be sure to taste their delicious Fried Clam Strips, Shrimp, Calamari, and Oyster Po'Boys. Catering services are available for all special occasions. 

  • Location: 1218 South 119th Street, Omaha, NE
  • Website: https://www.shucksfishhouse.com/menu/
  • Phone: (402) 827-4376
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am - 9pm

What else can you add to our list of the best seafood restaurants in Nebraska? Hit the comment section below!

