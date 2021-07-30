5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Montana

Adrien Sala/Unsplash

Montana's residents know that some excellent restaurants are serving delicious seafood. A variety of fresh seafood is available all over the city, despite its location. Whether you're looking for raw bars or classic fish houses, these are the best Montana seafood restaurants.

JAGZ Restaurant

Kalispell's JAGZ offers a good selection of fresh seafood appetizers and entrees for seafood lovers. Three different kinds of seafood cocktails are served alongside steamer clams, calamari, and calamari. Several seafood options are available for the main course, including seafood salad and pasta dishes.

At their location in Kalispell, Jagz Restaurant serves some fantastic seafood dishes. Though they are located in Montana, they only serve the freshest seafood, which they source from Hawaii and the Pacific. They can cater to those who want light, healthy fare and those who feel like indulging. Your chef will ensure that whatever you choose tastes excellent, thanks to his delicate touch.

Location: 3796 US-2 E, Kalispell, MT

Website: https://www.jagzrestaurant.com/

Phone: (406) 755-5303

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4:30–8:30pm / Fri-Sat 4:30–9pm

Montana Fish Company

There are many excellent options for fresh fish and seafood in Bozeman, and Montana Fish Company is one. Fresh seasonal fish is always available, which is prepared with creative precision. Aside from serving sushi, the restaurant also offers one of the best sushi selections in the state. This roll is excellent.

Location: 119 East Main Street, Bozeman, MT

Website: http://www.mtfishco.com/

Phone: (406) 577-2332

Store Hours: Sun-Mon 4–9:30pm / Tues-Sat 4–10pm

Finley Point Grill

Polson's Finley Point Grill serves delicious finned fare just for those living in the Flathead Region. The appetizers will delight you, from steamer clams and mussels to calamari, ahi tuna, and shrimp. There is a Cajun shrimp salad and several seafood entrees, including a cioppino.

Location: Mile Marker 6, Hwy 35 - Polson, MT

Website: https://www.finleypointgrill.com/

Phone: 406-887-2020

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4-9 pm

The Windmill Restaurant and Bar 51

Billings' Windmill Restaurant and Bar 51 have been around for decades. They are a supper club with all the classics, and they, of course, serve all the seafood you'd expect from such an establishment. Everything from salmon to lobster to king crab to scallops to prawns and halibut is available. Fish tacos are even available for you to chow down.

It has long been known as one of the region's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. We continue to serve you the same delicious food as we have always done, even as our chefs enhance the look and feel of our restaurant. The restaurant still serves prawns, its signature item, as it has been doing since the 1950s. Their food and drink are known and loved throughout Montana, and we strive to keep their guests coming back for more. Explore the menus to see what you like and discover something new!

Location: 3429 N Transtech Way, Billings, MT

Website: http://windmillbar51.com/

Phone: 406-252-8100

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11:30am–9pm / Fri 11:30am–10pm / Sat 4–10pm / Sun 4–9pm

Dave's Sushi

Dave (a software engineer) once joked that he would start a sushi restaurant to satisfy his addiction. Dave sold his first sushi roll on June 26th of that year in an unassuming corner of a fish market. Dave's Sushi was born on February 20th, 2003, after the fish market moved out. Bozeman's favorite sushi place is now this laid-back spot. This is not the place for plush modern trimmings and post-modern art hanging on the walls. A friendly atmosphere and amazingly fresh sushi are hallmarks of this business. They are just a few blocks from downtown Bozeman. Check out their menu and stop by.

Location: 115 N Bozeman Ave, Bozeman, MT

Website: http://www.daves-sushi.com/

Phone: 406-556-1351

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-9:30pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

Did we fail to mention your favorite seafood restaurant in Montana? Mention them in the comment section below!

