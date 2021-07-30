5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Missouri

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfwXw_0b9x5Xum00
Ting Tian/Unsplash

The following seafood can be found on many menus across the country: shrimp, scallops, and salmon. In some places, you can prepare dishes with delicate proteins without overpowering them. The following is a list of the best seafood restaurants in Missouri, so you can choose one that suits your needs. 

Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood

Robert Boudreaux founded Boudreaux's in 2001 to serve authentic Cajun cuisine. St. Joe's is known for its unique menu creations, excellent service, and relaxing atmosphere. Alligator nuggets, cream-style gravy, and fried alligator nuggets make the Fried Alligator a delicious dish. It is also available as Shrimp Creole, Seafood Saute, or Pescado Con Queso, and a 7-ounce white fish smothered in a creamy cheese sauce with onion, bell peppers, crawfish, and choice of side. 

  • Location: 224 N 4th St, St Joseph, MO
  • Website: https://www.boudreauxstjoe.com/
  • Phone: 816-387-9911
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10:30pm

Catfish Place

In addition to 95 RV sites with water, electric, sewer hookups, tent sites, and cabin rentals, Catfish Place is just off Highway 136, 17 miles northwest of Kahoka, 30 miles southwest of Keokuk, and 7 miles east of Memphis. Additionally, there are washrooms, payphones, showers, bathrooms, a dump station, swimming pools, exercise rooms, shelters, horseshoes, shuffleboards, pool tables, and much more. Fishing lakes and cleaning services are available for a fee. There is fresh fish in the restaurant, as well as home cooking. The company also has locations in Nichols, Iowa, and Chillicothe, Missouri.

  • Location: RR 1 Box 185G Arbela, MO
  • Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/catfish-place-arbela
  • Phone: (660) 945-3917
  • Store Hours: Dily from 11am-10pm 

801 Fish 

801 Fish has been serving guests in the St. Louis area since 2013, pairing the freshest ingredients with innovative cooking techniques to create delicious dishes. In addition to serving a raw bar, the restaurant serves a shrimp Louie salad, lobster mac and cheese, and fresh New Zealand King salmon. The restaurant offers a three-course meal on Sundays and a happy hour for guests from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday-Friday. More information about the restaurant's hours and directions can be found on their website. 

  • Location: 137 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, MO
  • Website: https://www.801fish.com/
  • Phone: 314-875-9900
  • Store Hours: Daily from 4–10 pm

Kar'is Surf and Sirloin 

Kar'is Surf and Sirloin has been serving fresh seafood and prime cuts of meat to the local community since 1994. The Karagiannis family has built their business around the Greek phrase "philoxenia," a phrase meaning "to make friends from strangers." This philosophy has been reflected in their menu, including salmon dijon, shrimp tempura, and Alaskan king crab legs. For more information about their menu options and hours of operation, visit their website. You can never go wrong if you wish to dine at Kari's Surf and Sirloin! Call and make a reservation for you and your family and friends now!

  • Location: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO
  • Website: https://www.surfandsirloin.com/dinner-menu
  • Phone: 314-822-3637
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am–2pm, 5–8:30pm / Fri 11am–2pm, 5–9pm / Sat 5–9pm / Sun 4:30–8:30pm 

Broadway Oyster Bar

Broadway Oyster Bar serves Cajun/Creole and Seafood cuisine in a French Quarter setting and has been voted best Cajun/Creole restaurant several times by the Riverfront Times and Sauce Magazine. The best local and national touring acts play every week, as well as offering the freshest and most reasonably priced seafood specials in the area. This restaurant is housed in a unique 1843 historic building and features a cozy restaurant inside and an open-air patio enclosed and heated during the winter.

  • Location: 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO 
  • Website: http://www.broadwayoysterbar.com/
  • Phone: 314-621-8811
  • Store Hours: Daily from 11 am–3 am

What are your thoughts on these seafood restaurants in Missouri? Share with us your dining experiences with the restaurants we mentioned above! Let us know in the comment section below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
9604 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in North Dakota

North Dakota is a landlocked state, so it might not be easy to find great seafood here. There is, however, some fresh, high-quality seafood to be found in the Roughrider State that will make you feel as if you are dining right by the ocean. There's more to it than just meat and potatoes! Check out the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state -- you'll be glad you did.Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in New York

In New York, the best steak, best tacos, best pancakes are expected from restaurants. Like those from elsewhere, state residents will travel great distances in search of the perfect plate of seafood. You will be shocked to know that are many excellent seafood restaurants in New York, too! Here are the best seafood restaurants in the state of New York!Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

A coastal state like South Carolina almost has to serve up some fantastic seafood thanks to its location. fresh-off-the-boat seafood is plentiful along the coast, so there's no excuse for inferior seafood here. South Carolina's five best seafood restaurants catch the best fish and serve them in these five locations.Read full story

5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Rhode Island

Little Rhody is known for its excellent seafood. There are excellent local seafood restaurants all over the place in the Ocean State, after all! With so many choices, it is helpful to know which places are most worthwhile. Those who live in Rhode Island's seasoned kitchens are accustomed to seafood. Here are 5 great seafood restaurants in the state you won't want to miss. Choose from upscale dining by the beach to family-friendly options.Read full story
7 comments
Delaware State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Delaware

Award-winning steaks are nothing new to Delaware. Delaware has some of the best steakhouses in the state. We can plan your next night out whether you're looking for farm-to-table fresh Japanese steak, an evening spent inside a casino, or a night of gambling afterward! Below are 5 of the best places to eat steaks in Delaware:Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States of America's southern region, with Nashville as its capital. With the Grand Ole Opry, country music hall of fame and museum, and several honky-tonks and dance halls, Nashville is renowned as the heart of country music.Read full story
Texas State

5 Habits To Fully Enjoy Your Summer in Texas

It’s summertime in Texas and the livin’ is easy!. The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and you can almost feel your worries melt away. What could make this better? How about spending some time with these five habits to fully enjoy your summer in Texas.Read full story
Connecticut State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Connecticut

Juicy, savory cuts of beef are nothing short of heavenly. The best meat cuts in Connecticut can be found in the state's finest steakhouses. Diners can expect to find tender sirloins and juicy ribeyes every time they visit. These are the top 5 steakhouses in the Nutmeg State.Read full story
8 comments

5 Breakfast Restaurants in South Dakota

The well-known Black Hills National Forest is located in South Dakota, a large midwestern state in the United States of America. Mt Rushmore, an iconic portrayal of four revered US presidents, and Crazy Horse Memorial, an homage to a native American tribe leader, are located within the national forest and are curled right into towering granite peaks.Read full story
Arizona State

5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Arizona

There's no better place to eat steak than Arizona. Not only can locals pick from juicy filets and rib eyes, but now they can also choose from lamb T-bones, bison filets, and lobster mashed potatoes. Selecting the proper steakhouse can be difficult with so many mouthwatering choices. Here is a list of steakhouses that offer various meats, ambiances, and side dishes that everyone can enjoy. The following are the top 5 steakhouses in Arizona:Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy