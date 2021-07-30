5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Missouri

Ting Tian/Unsplash

The following seafood can be found on many menus across the country: shrimp, scallops, and salmon. In some places, you can prepare dishes with delicate proteins without overpowering them. The following is a list of the best seafood restaurants in Missouri, so you can choose one that suits your needs.

Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood

Robert Boudreaux founded Boudreaux's in 2001 to serve authentic Cajun cuisine. St. Joe's is known for its unique menu creations, excellent service, and relaxing atmosphere. Alligator nuggets, cream-style gravy, and fried alligator nuggets make the Fried Alligator a delicious dish. It is also available as Shrimp Creole, Seafood Saute, or Pescado Con Queso, and a 7-ounce white fish smothered in a creamy cheese sauce with onion, bell peppers, crawfish, and choice of side.

Location: 224 N 4th St, St Joseph, MO

Website: https://www.boudreauxstjoe.com/

Phone: 816-387-9911

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10:30pm

Catfish Place

In addition to 95 RV sites with water, electric, sewer hookups, tent sites, and cabin rentals, Catfish Place is just off Highway 136, 17 miles northwest of Kahoka, 30 miles southwest of Keokuk, and 7 miles east of Memphis. Additionally, there are washrooms, payphones, showers, bathrooms, a dump station, swimming pools, exercise rooms, shelters, horseshoes, shuffleboards, pool tables, and much more. Fishing lakes and cleaning services are available for a fee. There is fresh fish in the restaurant, as well as home cooking. The company also has locations in Nichols, Iowa, and Chillicothe, Missouri.

Location: RR 1 Box 185G Arbela, MO

Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/catfish-place-arbela

Phone: (660) 945-3917

Store Hours: Dily from 11am-10pm

801 Fish

801 Fish has been serving guests in the St. Louis area since 2013, pairing the freshest ingredients with innovative cooking techniques to create delicious dishes. In addition to serving a raw bar, the restaurant serves a shrimp Louie salad, lobster mac and cheese, and fresh New Zealand King salmon. The restaurant offers a three-course meal on Sundays and a happy hour for guests from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday-Friday. More information about the restaurant's hours and directions can be found on their website.

Location: 137 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, MO

Website: https://www.801fish.com/

Phone: 314-875-9900

Store Hours: Daily from 4–10 pm

Kar'is Surf and Sirloin

Kar'is Surf and Sirloin has been serving fresh seafood and prime cuts of meat to the local community since 1994. The Karagiannis family has built their business around the Greek phrase "philoxenia," a phrase meaning "to make friends from strangers." This philosophy has been reflected in their menu, including salmon dijon, shrimp tempura, and Alaskan king crab legs. For more information about their menu options and hours of operation, visit their website. You can never go wrong if you wish to dine at Kari's Surf and Sirloin! Call and make a reservation for you and your family and friends now!

Location: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO

Website: https://www.surfandsirloin.com/dinner-menu

Phone: 314-822-3637

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am–2pm, 5–8:30pm / Fri 11am–2pm, 5–9pm / Sat 5–9pm / Sun 4:30–8:30pm

Broadway Oyster Bar

Broadway Oyster Bar serves Cajun/Creole and Seafood cuisine in a French Quarter setting and has been voted best Cajun/Creole restaurant several times by the Riverfront Times and Sauce Magazine. The best local and national touring acts play every week, as well as offering the freshest and most reasonably priced seafood specials in the area. This restaurant is housed in a unique 1843 historic building and features a cozy restaurant inside and an open-air patio enclosed and heated during the winter.

Location: 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO

Website: http://www.broadwayoysterbar.com/

Phone: 314-621-8811

Store Hours: Daily from 11 am–3 am

What are your thoughts on these seafood restaurants in Missouri? Share with us your dining experiences with the restaurants we mentioned above! Let us know in the comment section below!

