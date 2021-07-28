5 best Seafood Restaurants in Mississippi

Kevin Schmid/Unsplash

As part of its Gulf Coast location, Mississippi enjoys a top-ranked seafood trail, and its catfish industry is thriving. All of this means that seafood can be found in abundance in Mississippi. These 5 restaurants are home to award-winning chefs, top-ranked restaurants, and signature dishes that will make your mouth water.

Half Shell Oyster House

Locals along the Coast will recommend Half Shell to you when you're looking for fresh oysters. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion, date night, or want a great meal, The Half Shell is the place to be. We also offer delicious pasta and salads, plus oysters in anything you can imagine.

Half Shell Oyster House came from company president Bob Taylor in late 2008, which Heffner, Fish, and Raspberry refined. Featuring Southern cuisine with a New Orleans flair, the restaurant's concept was to offer an incredible dining experience.

Location: 2500 13th Street, Gulfport, MS

Website: https://www.halfshelloysterhouse.com/

Phone: (228) 867-7001

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat 11am- 11pm

Drago's

It is not necessary to get your seafood only from the coast. Originally from New Orleans, Drago has opened a second location in Jackson since 2014. Their signature dishes include charbroiled oysters and lobster and Barbecued Catfish, and they have garnered big names like Deuce McAllister as fans.

Founded in 1969 by Drago and Klara Cvitanovich, Drago has been serving classic Italian food. With a reasonable price point, they aim to offer guests delicious seafood and a good time. Back then, they had no idea how many guests would attend.

Location: 1005 East County Line Road, Jackson, MS

Website: https://www.dragosjackson.com/

Phone: (601) 957-1515

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4-9 pm

Lusco's

For quality seafood in the Delta, Lusco's in Greenwood, located further north in the state, is another top-tier restaurant. Since they've been in business for over 80 years, they know a few things about cooking. Since the 1980s, they have been bottling and selling their broiled shrimp sauce. There is also Mississippi-raised catfish and a variety of crabmeat dishes you are sure to enjoy.

Lusco's was established in 1921 as a grocery store and a small restaurant. Charles and Marie Lusco owned it, and it was located on the corner of Johnson and Main Streets. There hasn't been much change at Lusco's Restaurant since it opened. Many people who crave seafood have been coming to Lusco's since it opened until now!

Location: 722 Carrollton Ave, Greenwood, MS

Website: https://www.luscos.net/

Phone: 662-219-0085

Store Hours: Fri-Sat 5:30–10 pm

McElroy's "Harbor House" Seafood Restaurant

In the Biloxi harbor, McElroy's is just across from where shrimp boats sell their catch every morning during the season, so it's the perfect place to get fresh seafood. Since 1974, McElroy's has been a family-owned & operated seafood restaurant. Spectacular views, a friendly staff, and a family atmosphere await you.

Location: 695 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS

Website: https://www.facebook.com/mcelroys.harborhouse/

Phone: 228-435-5001

Store Hours: Daily from 11 am–9 pm

Rusty's Riverfront Grill

Rusty’s Riverfront Grill serves up the finest seafood, steaks, and cajun-inspired dishes at Rusty's Riverfront Grill, a relaxed restaurant that has been around since 2001. The Old Courthouse Museum is located two blocks from us and the famous Riverfront Murals painted on the river levees.

Our flavorful steaks and seafood dishes are known all over the world. All dishes are prepared in-house every day with fresh, high-quality ingredients. They all feature specials that correspond with the current season. Besides blackened redfish and classic rib-eye steaks, the restaurant's menu features everything you could desire. We'd be delighted to welcome you for lunch or dinner the next time you're in the area!

Location: 901 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS

Website: https://www.rustysriverfront.com/

Phone: 601-638-2030

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 2-10pm / Sat 11am-1-pm

How do you satisfy a seafood craving at a Mississippi restaurant? Let us know in the comments below!

