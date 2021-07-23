Weirton, WV

It is an experience to eat authentic Mexican food. You may have trouble choosing just one of the 5 best Mexican restaurants in West Virginia, but you'll never taste a bland dish at any of them! Featuring fresh vegetables, fresh meat, and vibrant spices, Mexican food is a true culinary delight for the palate. 

Here are the 5 best restaurants in the state. 

Chico Fiesta 

Weirton's Chico Fiesta serves simple dishes with simple flavors that please even the pickiest palates. The restaurant offers various seafood and steak selections, such as tequila lime tilapia or shrimp quesadillas or thin slices of roast beef grilled and served with beans and pico de gallo. The salad and vegetarian menus are extensive, and you can choose from a variety of desserts, including flan, a traditional Mexican custard, or fried ice cream. 

  • Location: 3110 Pennsylvania Avenue, Weirton, WV 
  • Website: https://chicofiesta.com/
  • Phone: 304-723-3303
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri 11am–10:30pm / Sat 12–10pm / Sun 12–9pm

Plaza Maya 

At Plaza Maya in Charleston, West Virginia, the moment you walk into the brightly-colored restaurant until the moment you order, you'll feel like you've traveled south to Mexico. The restaurant serves house specialties including steak Guadalajara and a made-to-order T-bone steak served with mushrooms, rice, beans, tortillas, and chori pollo, rice -topped chicken served with Mexican sausage and cheese, along with a salad. Desserts include cinnamon pastries such as churros or big fat chocolate chichinas, which are tortillas rolled around chocolate bars and fried, then served with ice cream. 

  • Location: 3112 Chesterfield Ave B, Charleston, WV
  • Website: https://www.plazamayawv.net/
  • Phone: 304-340-8033
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10:30pm / Sun 11am–9pm

Mi Concina de Amor 

For over three generations, Mi Concina de Amor in Charleston, West Virginia, has served authentic Mexican cuisine using local ingredients and family recipes, showing the difference in the quality of their food. Guests can choose from enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, tacos, and even house-made guacamole if they cannot decide between one dish and another. Besides the large portions, if you still have room for dessert, try sopaipillas, a hot puff pastry served with honey, or perhaps a cherry empanada. 

  • Location: 711 Bigley Ave, Charleston, WV
  • Website: https://wvmexicanfood.com/
  • Phone: 304-205-5461
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri 11am–10pm / Sat 12–10pm 

Tortilla Factory 

Are you looking for an authentic Mexican experience for your family? Visit Tortilla Factory in Barboursville, West Virginia, and you'll leave with a full stomach and a smile on your face. Try the pineapple bacon guacamole and chicken rolls with quesadillas, jalapenos poppers, and special chipotle mayo, as well as traditional foods like queso dip and chips. Meat dishes include beef barbecue, marinated beef brisket with red onion, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce, or the best fish tacos around. 

  • Location: 3419 US-60, Barboursville, WV
  • Website: http://tortillafactorywv.com/
  • Phone: (304) 948-7518
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm / Sun 11:30am–9pm

Grand Ranchero Mexican Restaurant 

Parkersburg's Grand Ranchero Mexican Restaurant offers excellent service and excellent authentic Mexican food. Do you think Appalachia doesn't have good food from Southern states? You will be enlightened by the taste buds of this small eatery if you visit it. Try the enchilada de Paz, a favorite of locals and a great return destination for travelers from out of state. If you dine at Grand Ranchero Mexican Restaurant, every bite will take you to paradise! So book a table for you and your family now!

  • Location: Park Center Dr, Parkersburg, WV 
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Mexican-Restaurant/Gran-Ranchero-234453443367574/
  • Phone: 681-229-0384
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10:30pm / Sun 11am–9pm

Would you like to try some authentic Mexican food? You will be begging for more at any one of these Mexican restaurants. Where is your favorite Mexican restaurant in West Virginia? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

