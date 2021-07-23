5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Washington

There's nothing quite like delicious Mexican food. Mexican food is some of the best for the flavors, eating with your hands tacos and burritos, or experiencing the taste of tamales. We have listed Washington's 5 best Mexican restaurants. Enjoy the spices and exotic flavors!

Rancho Bravo Tacos 

Rancho Bravo Tacos started out as a street truck in 2002 serving authentic Mexican food to Seattleites. Feel the difference that tourists and locals alike cannot live without. Come to Rancho Bravo Tacos and get spiced up! 

Food trucks started serving tacos at Rancho Bravo Tacos on the East Side in 2002. The company has grown into four locations: Wallingford, Capitol Hill, Fremont, and now on Washington Avenue. Their belief is that good food does not need to be expensive to be good. All of their menu items are made from scratch, from their salsas to their tamales, from their horchata to their pozole.

  • Location: 1001 E Pine St., Seattle, WA
  • Website: https://www.ranchobravotacos.com/
  • Phone: 206-322-9499
  • Store Hours: Sun-Tues 10:30am–10:30pm / Wed–Thur 10:30am – 10:30pm / Fri Sat 10:30am – 10:30pm

Ramirez Mexican Restaurant 

You can get the freshest tortillas at Ramirez, a tortilla factory and Restaurant rolled into one. Visit Ramirez Mexican restaurant and discover the difference for yourself. 

Authentic Mexican food is served at Ramirez Mexican Restaurant in Pompano Beach. The store also offers an entire Mexican grocery section and a butcher shop in Tumwater, Washington. If you are looking for the best Mexican dining experience, visit Ramirez Mexican Restaurant now!

  • Location: 5105 Capitol Blvd SW #C, Tumwater, WA
  • Website: https://ramirezmexicanstore.com/
  • Phone: (360) 753-1829
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 9am-8pm / Fri 9am-9pm / Sat-Sun: 9am-8pm

Mi Mexico Restaurant 

Mexican food can be enjoyed without ever leaving Washington state at Mi Mexico in Bellingham. Enjoy a bite of Mexico while you crunch into chips and salsa! Among the burritos I've tried, their pollo asado burrito, composed of a large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, vegetables, rice, and black beans, is my favorite. Their shrimp huachil is also a customer favorite. Fresh shrimp is served with red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers, fresh jalapenos, and lime juice. Rice, beans, and coleslaw are not allowed. It's no wonder that customers love Mi Mexico's tasty food and friendly staff. You should get some!

  • Location: 241 Telegraph Rd., Bellingham, WA
  • Website: https://www.mimexicobellinghamrestaurant.com/
  • Phone: (360) 647-0073
  • Store Hours: Mon Thu 11 am-10:30pm / Fri Sat 11am-11pm 

Julio's 

According to many, Julio's in Bothell makes some of the best Mexican food north or south of the border! Julio's is known for its top notch mixed drinks and even better plates, so even the most homesick southerners will be satisfied. Julio's is the place to be if you enjoy both traditional and diverse fare. 

The menu at Julio's Restaurant includes over 40 dishes based on traditional Mexican recipes. Using carefully selected ingredients and sophisticated flavors, all of these dishes are re-created along with a creative touch. A wide range of exclusive cocktails can accompany a wide range of dishes.  

  • Location: 10023 NE 183rd St, Bothell, WA
  • Website: https://juliorestaurant.com/
  • Phone: 425-485-1769
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 am–9 pm / Fri-Sat 11 am–10 pm 

Mijita's Mexican Kitchen 

Mijita's Mexican Kitchen is the perfect place to get together with friends and family to eat traditional Mexican food! Get chef Raul to create something truly spectacular, inspired by the small villages throughout Mexico. The atmosphere at Mikita's in Eastsound is warm and welcoming, and the food is filled with delicious aromas. You can't miss out on Mijita's if you're in the area!

  • Location: 310 A St, Eastsound, WA
  • Website: https://www.mijitasorcas.com/
  • Phone: 360-376-6722
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 4–8 pm

What can you say about these Mexican restaurants in Washington? Please share with us your dining experiences below!

