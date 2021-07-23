5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Wisconsin

Ismael Trevino/Unsplash

Whether it's tortillas, margaritas, enchiladas, or more, there's always something to taste. The state of Wisconsin has you covered with authentic Mexican restaurants offering a simple menu and atmosphere. 5 of the best Mexican restaurants in the state offer traditional fare, including stuffed burritos and endless hot tortillas.

Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant offers a huge selection of fajitas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and chimichangas. Combine it with food for added nutrition! If you're not a meat lover, they have vegetarian options as well. For the little ones, there are also children's meal options.

You can enjoy authentic Mexican recipes here with the staff and owners. The staff and owners use only the best ingredients to ensure your meal is perfect every time. When it is time for you to leave, they hope you go with a smile on your face, vivid memories of a delicious meal, and a wish to return soon!

Location: 951 Stand Rock Rd., Wisconsin Dells, WI

Website: https://josesauthenticmexicanrestaurant.com/

Phone: (608) 678-2234

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat 7am-10pm / Sun 7am-9pm

Botanas Restaurant

Botanas Restaurant is the place to be if you're looking for a laid-back Mexican restaurant where you can enjoy large portions and great food. Their seafood options are very popular with the locals, but the family's picky eaters will enjoy their ala carte options as well.

Location: 816 S. 5th Street, Milwaukee, WI

Website: http://www.botanasrestaurant.com/Pages/specials.html

Phone: 414-672-3755

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

La Estacion

Through its cuisine, music, art, and colorful décor, La Estacion captures the fascinating heritage of Mexico. The interior includes a main dining area, dine-in train cars, private party train cars, and a full-service bar. Summertime is a favorite time for outdoor dining at the restaurant because of the lush, blooming flowers on the patio. The distinctive train station motif, delicious food, and signature margaritas, as well as the excellent service at La Estacion, will ensure a memorable dining experience. An active train line passes right behind the restaurant, adding even more excitement to an already exciting and highly entertaining environment. We'd love to have you dine with us and hear about the past!

Location: 319 Williams St. Waukesha, WI 53186

Website: https://laestacionrestaurant.com/

Phone: 262-521-1986

Store Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm

Friday & Saturday 11:00am to 10:00pm

El Rio Grande

Since 2008, the Cervantes family has been bringing a taste of Mexican culture to Stoughton at El Rio Grande with great food and a great personality. 524 West is where the restaurant is located. Cervantes's Main St. is run by Cesar, Joel, and Erika. Whenever you crave an enchilada or burrito mid-afternoon, you can blame Joel. "Our Chimmies make you chubby!" says one of Caesar's T-shirts. Erika helps the restaurant provide happy customers by delivering their food quickly and efficiently.

Tex-Mex cuisine and live entertainment can be found at El Rio Grande in Stoughton.

Location: 524 West Main Street, Stoughton, WI

Website: http://www.elriostoughton.com/about.html

Phone: (608)877-0160

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm / Sun 11am-8pm

South of the Border

During your meal, you can indulge in freshly made chips and salsa while you drink a giant margarita. A classic Mexican restaurant in Oshkosh, South of the Border , is a must-try. Their adorable restaurant with decorative tables and fun Mexican music will make you feel as though you're in the middle of everything spicy. If you wish to have the best Mexican experience of your life, visit or reserve a table for you and your family now!

Location: 2320 Lake Shore Dr W Ashland, WI 54806

Website: https://www.facebook.com/eldorado.ashland/

Phone: 715-682-9658

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

Have we missed any of your favorite Wisconsin restaurants? Comment and let them know you appreciate them.

