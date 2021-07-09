5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Kansas

Ella Olsson/Unsplash

Kansas folk sure do love their Mexican food, so it should come as no surprise that high-quality restaurants are abundant throughout the state. From spicy corn enchiladas to endless guacamole, to finish off your meal with some delicious sopaipillas, have a fiesta at one of these five best Mexican restaurants in the state!

1. Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Hays, Kansas

One of Kansas' best Mexican restaurants is located in Hays: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant . There are options for everyone on the menu, and you should finish off your meal with a margarita.

Jasloco serves the best Margaritas and authentic Mexican food! You won't regret the fast service and homemade food! Come for your birthday, and the staff will celebrate it with a free dessert and singing, and a picture on our Facebook! If you're 21 and older, they will give you a free house shot that will make you say "Viva Mexico!" so why wait? Come now and see for yourself!

Location: 2520 Vine St Hays, KS 67601

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Jalisco-Mexican-Restaurant-Hays-595200370496263/

Phone: 785-628-1238

Store Hours: Daily 11am-9pm

2. Neives' Mexican Restaurant, Winfield, Kansas

They take age-old family recipes and combine some of the best ingredients to make great Mexican food at the Neives Mexican Restaurant in Winfield. This restaurant offers good customer service and great food.

Location: 119 East 9th Avenue, Winfield, KS 67156

Website: https://www.facebook.com/NeivesMexicanRestaurant/

Phone: 620-229-7600

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9pm / Closed on Sun-Mon

3. Ernesto's Mexican Food, Parsons, Kansas

If it isn't the friendly service at Ernesto's in Parsons that has you coming back for more, then it must be the perfect family entrees. Classic Mexican food served with the best ingredients and prepared fresh daily.

Location: 200 N Central Ave, Parsons, KS 67357

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Ernestos-Mexican-Food-319323261496083/about/?ref=page_internal

Phone: 620-421-2930

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4:30–8pm

Amigos Grill & Cantina, Kansas City, KS

Good Mexican food served fast and enjoyed slowly is the best way to describe this standout Mexican restaurant, Amigos Grill & Cantina in Kansas City. Try anything on the menu here, and you will be pleased with your meal.

Amigos Grill & Cantina is a family-friendly sports bar serving authentic Mexican food and margaritas in Kansas City. We use fresh ingredients to make tasty Mexican food, such as burritos, tacos, enchiladas, wraps, and salads. There are more food choices on their online menu, Order Online for carrying out. Come with your family or friends and enjoy a Mexican meal. They are located on South 47th St and Shawnee Dr, near I-635 and I-35. Few minutes they were driving from Merriam Town Center.

Location: 2737 S. 47th Street, Kansas City, KS 66106

Website: https://www.amigosgrillandcantina.com/

Phone: (913) 722-9800

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-9pm / Sun 12noon-7pm

5. El Zarape, Garden City, Kansas

El Zarape in Garden City has been serving authentic Mexican food for three generations. When El Zarape opened in the late 1960s, it was the first Mexican restaurant in the area. This family-owned and operated business continue to serve delicious Mexican food.

Mama Phyllis knew people from near and far would make a point to stop at El Zarape Mexican Restaurant to experience wholesome food with roots down south, even though Mexican cuisine was relatively unknown in Western Kansas in that era. The four began to become a family legacy with her eldest child, Lupe, and other family members. Eventually, many of her children and grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren, have taken part in the business either as managers, cooks, or preppers in the kitchen, dishwashers, or bussers.

El Zarape was the first Mexican food restaurant in Garden City, Kansas, and it sparked the proliferation of other Mexican cuisine restaurants throughout the state. Manuel and Phyllis's presence lives on through their respect for the Hispanic community and sharing their delicious food with the world.

Location: 2501 E. Fulton, Garden City, KS

Website: https://www.elzarapegc.com/order-salsa

Phone: 620.275.5401

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–9pm

Let us know what you think of these Mexican restaurants in Kansas! Hit the comment section below!

