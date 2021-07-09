5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Kentucky

You don't have to leave the country for authentic south-of-the-border flavor. Across Kentucky, locals and visitors alike will find traditional Mexican restaurants serving up all of the classic dishes. So whether you're in the mood for vegetarian fajitas or zesty enchiladas, you'll find it at the five best Mexican restaurants in Kentucky. 

1. Casa Grande, Somerset, Kentucky

Visit Casa Grande in Somerset, Kentucky, for a taste of Mexico right at home. There is a choice of cheese, mushroom, beef, chicken, or shrimp quesadillas and spinach, guacamole, queso, bean, and cheese dips. In addition, they have combination dinners that include refried beans and rice when choosing is hard to do, and authentic traditional and grilled specialties like chimichangas, quesadilla rellenas, Mexican pizza, and giant burritos filled with your favorite meats and veggies.

2. El Jimador, Bardstown, Kentucky

El Jimador provides fast service, generous portions, and reasonable prices. It's what you'll find at El Jimador Real Mexican in Bardstown, Kentucky. For more than 11 years, El Jimador has been serving delicious South-of-the-border favorites like taco salad, meat, and vegetarian fajitas, and burritos filled with your choice of beef, chicken, seafood, pork, or beans. They have a great kid's menu, too, featuring favorites for the young ones. 

  • Location: 1009 Granite Dr, Bardstown, KY 40004
  • Website: http://www.eljimadorbardstown.com/
  • Phone: (502) 348-4404
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs and Sun-Mon 11 am–10 pm / Fri-Sat 11 am–10:30 pm

3. El Rio Brava, Alexandria, Kentucky

Consistency in service and the same excellent food time after time are what you'll find at El Rio Brava. Located in Alexandria, Kentucky, this classic Tex-Mex restaurant has unforgettable margueritas that go with anything on the menu. Chips and salsa are served as soon as you're seated and while you decide on what to order from the menu. The Spanish and Mexican surroundings will make you think you're in an authentic diner, and you can eat outside on the patio when the weather is nice. Family-owned and family-friendly.

 

4. El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Newport, Kentucky

Inside the El Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in Newport, Kentucky, it's like stepping into a lively fiesta. These brightly painted chairs and colorful flags on the ceiling are a part of what makes this popular restaurant so charming. Open every day, and you can count on getting traditional Mexican-style food like the Asado, pork, rice, and beans dish served with tortillas and Mexican hot sauce or a fajita favorite that combines beef, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream served with rice and beans. In addition, the children's menu features burritos, tacos, enchiladas, and other kid-friendly favorites and includes a small drink. 

  • Location: 34 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071
  • Website: https://www.riograndenewport.com/
  • Phone: 859-292-8750
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–9:30pm / Fri 11am–10:30pm / Sat 11:30am–10:30pm / Sun 11:30am–9pm

5. El Rancho Tapatio, Lexington, Kentucky

A unique venue for authentic Mexican street food in Lexington, Kentucky, is El Rancho Tapatio, a family-owned restaurant. Fresh and easy on the budget, this diner specializes in tacos, sopes, gorditas, fajitas, and empanadas. For those who prefer lighter foods, they have excellent salads, including a specialty Rancho Salad made with grilled chicken, a creamy chipotle sauce, tomato, croutons, bacon bits, and rice on fresh lettuce, and a rich ceviche with shrimp or octopus, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and spices on a tortilla with mayo and avocado. 

  • Location: 144 Burt Rd, KY 40503
  • Website: https://elranchotapatio.com/
  • Phone: (859) 373-9091
  • Store Hours: Sat-Thurs 10:30am–10pm / Fri 10:30am–10:30pm

If you have dined in any of these Mexican restaurants in Kentucky, please share with us your palatable experience in the comment section below!

