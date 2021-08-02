United States 7 Most Popular Ice Cream Brands

by myself

The increasing number of popular ice cream brands goes to show that America loves ice cream! What’s more exciting these days is that aside from cones and tubs, you get to enjoy ice cream in a variety of products and combinations.The number one spot may take you by surprise!

7. Halo Top

As more consumers look for healthier options, Halo Top captures this market by offering ice cream products with significantly less guilt (around 280-360 calories in every pint). Despite the healthy label, the company made sure that its products are still exciting with flavors such as Birthday Cake, Sea Salt Caramel, Black Cherry, and Cinnamon Roll. Halo Top also sells some of these flavors in dairy-free variants.

6. Turkey Hill

Turkey Hill has earned its stripes in the frozen dairy treats industry with its wide array of flavors – Black Cherry Fudge, Butter Pecan, Chocolate Chip, Mango, Mocha Swirl, and more. In addition, the company also sells its products in various forms such as premium and light ice cream, sherbets, and no-sugar treats. The famous ice cream company boasts of its all-natural ingredients to make unforgettably rich frozen delights. Judging from the fact that it has been in operation since 1954, it’s easy to conclude that Turkey Hill is doing something right.

5. Häagen-Dazs

This legendary brand has become a force to reckon with in the ice cream industry. From its original line of flavors (Chocolate, Coffee, and Vanilla), Häagen-Dazs has expanded its product line to offer more than 50 flavors. Some of the well-loved Häagen-Dazs flavors include Cookies & Cream, Caramel, Vanilla Bean, Dulce De Leche, and White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle. In recent years, the Brooklyn-born ice cream brand has started transitioning towards no GMO ingredients in all of its products. It also keeps the ice cream industry a tad more exciting by dishing out new flavors every so often, including alcohol-infused ice cream products.

4. Blue Bell

Another important brand in the history of ice cream is Blue Bell, which has its humble beginnings in the town of Brenham, Texas in 1907. What makes the brand sellable is its unique line of ice cream flavors that most Americans don’t see in other companies. See if you spot any of these flavors in non-Blue Bell products – Moo-llenium Crunch, The Great Divide, Cookie Two Step, Tin Roof, Pecan Pralines ‘n Cream, and Southern Blackberry Cobbler. Some of its newer flavors include Bride’s Cake, Banana Pudding, Ultimate Neapolitan. Sounds out of the norm, right? The company isn’t depriving its customers of classic flavors either, such as Rocky Road, Milk Chocolate, Pistachio Almond, Chocolate Chip, and Coffee.

3. Breyers

When it comes to the history of ice cream, nothing on this list can beat the rich and illustrious background of Breyers. Touted as an American classic since 1866, this long-running ice cream brand uses the highest quality ingredients for its classic line of flavors. Although its classic flavors (such as Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Mint Chocolate Chip) have become staples in homes across America, Breyers continues to excite the market by churning out new and unique products in its arsenal – Oreo Cookies & Cream, Waffle Cone with Chocolatey Chips, Vanilla Fudge Twirl, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

2. Ben & Jerry’s

Compared to the other entries on this list, Ben & Jerry’s is a relatively new player. From its startup operations in Burlington, Vermont in 1978, the giant ice cream brand has enjoyed skyrocketing sales with its extremely well-crafted ice cream names. Just look at some of the products on the company’s top 10 flavors of 2018 – Chunky Monkey, Americone Dream, Phish Food, The Tonight Dough, Cherry Garcia, and Half Baked. It doesn’t hurt that Marvel Studio’s summer blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War mentions Ben & Jerry’s new and fictitious ice cream flavors Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning Fudge and Stark Raving Hazelnuts.

1. Private Label

Although Ben & Jerry’s is the top solo brand in the ice cream industry in terms of sales, the sheer number of private label ice cream companies far exceeds sales expectations by light years. Sales for private label ice cream products amounted to 347 million units in 2018, more than double the sales of Ben & Jerry’s. What makes private ice cream brands enticing to the public is their proximity and local feel. Buying ice cream from a homegrown brand feels like you’re helping the community. This is the reason why some of the best ice cream franchise companies.

There’s something homey and organic when you buy from these stores – they don’t come off as too commercial or corporate. Sure, private label companies may look smaller than the other entries on this list, but the product line is as rich as the popular ones.

