The famous “Bronx Zoo”

The Bronx Zoo is a zoo within Bronx Park in the Bronx, New York. It is one of the largest zoos in the United States by area and is the largest metropolitan zoo in the United States by area, comprising 265 acres (107 ha) of park lands and naturalistic habitats separated by the Bronx River. On average, the zoo has 2.15 million visitors each year as of 2009. The zoo’s original permanent buildings, known as Astor Court, were designed as a series of Beaux-Arts pavilions grouped around the large circular sea lion pool. The Rainey Memorial Gates were designed by sculptor Paul Manship in 1934 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

The zoo opened on November 8, 1899, featuring 843 animals in 22 exhibits. Its first director was William Temple Hornaday, who served as director for 30 years. From its inception the zoo has played a vital role in animal conservation. In 1905, the American Bison Society was created in an attempt to save the American bison from extinction, which had been depleted from tens-of-millions of animals to only a few hundred. Two years later they were successfully reintroduced into the wild. In 2007, the zoo successfully reintroduced three Chinese alligators into the wild. The breeding was a milestone in the zoo’s 10-year effort to reintroduce the species to the Yangtze River in China.

Today, the Bronx Zoo is world-renowned for its large and diverse animal collection, and its award-winning exhibitions. The zoo is part of an integrated system of four zoos and one aquarium managed by the Wildlife Conservation Society, and it is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

A Gelada in Baboon Reserve

A Guanay cormorant in the Sea Bird Aviary: The zoo is the last to hold the species outside of South America.

From tiny toads to big cats, there are more than 6,000 species at the Bronx Zoo. Plan a visit to see your favorite member of the animal kingdom and meet some new ones along the way! CARTER GIRAFFE BUILDING Once our giraffes go inside for winter, we're able to share an even closer view of these long-necked beauties as they eat—which they do a lot. Giraffes can spend up to 20 hours a day consuming food.

AFRICAN PLAINS

Among big cats, lions are considered one of the more social. On sunny afternoons, ours can sometimes be seen sharing a drink of water in the shade, a nap on the rocks, or a burst of play.

ZOO CENTER

The heart of the park since 1908, Zoo Center was constructed to look like a palace. Today, the animals there include some of our largest reptiles, Aldabra tortoises and Komodo dragons.

WORLD OF REPTILES

Our scaly superstars include Cuban crocs, green tree monitors, poison dart frogs, and more. We’re particularly fond of the tiny turtles and little lizards that inhabit the reptile nursery.

AMERICAN BISON

Not to brag, but our herd has a notable connection to history. In the early 1900s, a group of its ancestors was moved from the zoo to the western plains, where bison were close to disappearing. Thousands of its relatives roam there today.

TIGER MOUNTAIN

Our tigers use different ways to communicate. They can rub cheeks and make noises called “chuffles.” They can growl. If the moment calls for it, they can wow us with a roar.

BIRDS OF PREY

In the mornings, we often notice our king vultures perched on a branch on exhibit, their wings stretched wide. What are they up to? Frequently, warming themselves in the a.m. sun.

CHILDREN’S ZOO

Seasonal. Stop by our farmyard to meet, greet, and pet goats, sheep, or donkeys. It’s a must-see for youngsters and those young at heart.

You will spend all day here relaxing with the beautiful nature of the “Bronx Zoo”

