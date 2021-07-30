The Best Of The Best “Cheesecake Factory” In United States

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is an American restaurant company and distributor of cheesecakes based in the United States. The company operates 220 full-service restaurants: 206 under The Cheesecake Factory brand, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe brand, and one under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand. The Cheesecake Factory also operates two bakery production facilities—in Calabasas, California, and Rocky Mount, North Carolina—and licenses two bakery-based menus for other food service operators under The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Cafe marque. Its cheesecakes and other baked goods can also be found in the cafes of many Barnes & Noble stores.

David M. Overton, the company’s founder, opened the first Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in 1978. The restaurant established the future chain’s pattern of featuring an eclectic menu, large portions, and signature cheesecakes. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked The Cheesecake Factory at number 12 on their Fortune List of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2020 based on an employee survey of satisfaction.

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Cafe operates two bakery production facilities in Calabasas Hills, California and Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and licenses two bakery-based menus to other food service operators. This division operates in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In addition to the restaurants featured below, the company owns a single Social Monk Asian Kitchen in Westlake Village, California. The Cheesecake Factory Bakery has appointed Schengen Desserts B.V. as their master distributor for UK and Europe. Schengen Desserts caters to leading retailers and foodservice operators in UK & Europe.

Every single cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory and ranked them from worst to best.

Grand Lux Cafe.

David Overton designed the Grand Lux Cafe, an upscale restaurant for The Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas. The restaurant is modeled after Italian, French, and Austrian styles. The Cafe offers, in addition to American and European-style food, Thai, Malaysian, Caribbean cuisine, and others. The Cheesecake Factory operates fourteen Grand Lux Cafe restaurants located in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Each Grand Lux Cafe features an on-site bakery which produces a selection of signature bake-to-order desserts (which take up to 30 minutes), and a full-service craft bar.

Most of the restaurants feature sumptuous fabrics and textures and polished marble floors and table tops. Hand-blown glass fixtures and intricate mosaics. The four most recent Grand Lux Cafe restaurants have moved in a new design direction, incorporating inlaid leather seating, warm wood paneling, colorful drum lamp shades and roaring fireplaces to create a cleaner modern look.

The Cheesecake Factory Original Plain Cheesecake.

RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen is a contemporary Asian-fusion restaurant which opened on June 19, 2008, at Century City in Los Angeles. David Overton excluded Chinese and Japanese cuisines from the menu, as these are served at the Grand Lux and Cheesecake Factory restaurants. A second location opened in Oakbrook, IL in November 2017, but this location closed in December 2019.

Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake Made With Snickers.

Fox Restaurant Concepts.

On July 31, 2019, the Cheesecake Factory announced it had reached an agreement to buy Phoenix, Arizona based Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) for $308 million in cash at closing and another $45 million due over the course of the next four years. FRC started off in 1998 when 21 year old founder Sam Fox launched his first restaurant concept Wildflower (unrelated to another Arizona restaurant Wildflower Bread Company) and has since launched additional restaurants in differing categories including North Italia, a specialty restaurant known for pasta, pizza, and other Italian foods. North Italia alone currently has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Other concepts from the FRC portfolio include: Flower Child, Culinary Dropout, Blanco, The Henry, Zinburger, The Arrogant Butcher, Doughbird, The Green House, Olive & Ivy and The Rocket.

Wonderful Cheesecake and Tiramisu Combined into one Amazing Dessert.

On The Big Bang Theory, Penny and Bernadette worked at The Cheesecake Factory before meeting their respective husbands Leonard and Howard. The eatery served as the gang’s hangout when not in the lunchroom at Caltech.

The Cheesecake Factory is parodied in the Nickelodeon show, iCarly as The Cheesecake Warehouse. The Cheesecake Factory was referenced in the American film Step Brothers. In The Spy Who Dumped Me, Audrey tells Morgan that she and Drew went to The Cheesecake Factory, to which Morgan replies: “God, that menu. Too many options.”

In the 2016 Drake song “Child’s Play”, the lyrics say, “Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake? You know I love to go there,” making reference to Drake’s love for The Cheesecake Factory. In The Simpsons episode “Bart Sells His Soul,” one of the dining options in Springfield was “The Texas Cheesecake Depository”.

Cheesecake Factory Copycat.

Cheesecake Factory Carrot Cake Cheesecake.

The Cheesecake Factory dining menu includes steaks, chops, burgers, chicken, seafood, sandwiches, pasta, soups and salads in various cuisines. In addition to their regular dining menu, the company offers a lower-calorie menu that includes salads, burgers, sandwiches and small plates. The brunch menu includes pancakes, waffles, French toast and eggs and is offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

The dessert menu offers 35 cheesecake flavors in addition to cakes, milkshakes and specialty and ice cream desserts. The more than 250 menu items are all made from scratch to order.

The Cheesecake Factory’s Miso Salmon.

Caloric content Edit The Cheesecake Factory has been criticized for featuring large servings of high-calorie and high-fat foods, and a corresponding lack of healthy menu options. For these reasons, the chain was dubbed the “worst family restaurant in America” for 2010 by Men’s Health magazine. The average sandwich at the restaurant contains 1,400 calories. In 2013, the Center for Science in the Public Interest gave a better understanding toward some of the food found at The Cheesecake Factory, including the “Crispy Chicken Costoletta” that has more calories (2,610) than a 12-piece bucket of fried chicken from KFC and The Cheesecake Factory’s “Bistro Shrimp Pasta” dish, which had more calories than any other entrée from a national chain restaurant at 3,120 calories, with 89 grams of saturated fat. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion states in its dietary guidelines that a typical female adult should consume about 2,000 calories (males 2,500) and no more than 10% of saturated fat per day. In an attempt to offer healthier, lower-calorie meal options, The Cheesecake Factory created a “Skinnylicious” menu that features a variety of cocktails, salads, appetizers, and specialty dishes such as lemon-garlic shrimp and grilled salmon.

The Cheesecake Factory adds over a dozen new menu items, including a Massive Double Cheeseburger.

Pan Roasted Chicken.

Mac and Cheese Balls.

In Cheesecake Factory you can found more dishes and you will enjoy eating the special taste food.

