The 5 best restaurants in New York, featuring a sumptuous variety of worldly cuisine from Modern American to Japanese. New York boasts some of the finest dining establishments in the world. It has 68 restaurants in the latest Michelin Guide, five of which have the coveted maximum of three stars. There are 14 with two stars and 49 with one. Only Paris, Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo are more starred than the Big Apple. Each restaurant featured in this list is a destination not only for exemplary cuisine but also for stunning décor and unforgettable experiences.

Eleven Madison Park

Eleven Madison Park, embodying urbane sophistication, serves modern French cuisine borne of Swiss chef Daniel Humm’s obsessio non with simplicity and seasonal flavors, a passion that has taken this restaurant to the very top. The three-Michelin-star restaurant has been a regular presence in the top three of Top 100 Restaurants in the World and has also been crowned the No 1 restaurant at World’s 50 Best. The restaurant’s dramatically high ceilings and magnificent Art Deco dining room offer lush views of historic Madison Square Park. In addition to the main dining room, guests can also enjoy beverages from an inspired cocktail menu in the restaurant’s bar area.

Daniel

Continually being praised by critics, Daniel has become a standard-bearer for quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Chef Daniel Boulud leads more than 30 meticulously trained cooks to prepare beautifully served seasonal cuisine. Daniel offers a variety of experiences from the tasting menu in the grand dining room, delectable cocktails in the intimate bar as well as made-to-measure events in the private dining room.

Jean-Georges

This quiet, romantic restaurant from culinary superstar Jean-Georges Vongerichten is loaded with awards: two Michelin stars, four New York Times stars, five diamonds from AAA and a coveted spot on the list of Les Grandes Tables du Monde.

To rival these accolades are the spectacular views of Columbus Circle through the restaurant’s huge windows. Private dining and buyouts of the main dining room are available for a more exclusive experience in this world-renowned restaurant.

Marea

Dedicated to serving seasonal seafood cuisine, Marea – meaning ‘tide’ in Italian – is a restaurant not to be missed. The all-encompassing menu includes fusilli with red wine braised octopus and bone marrow and grilled Mediterranean cuttlefish.

As well as offering an abundance of seafood and Chef Michael White’s famous housemade pasta, Marea also offers a mesmerizing array of wines and cocktails. The wine list is largely – although not exclusively – drawn from Europe and is overseen by sommelier extraordinaire Francesco Grosso.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The late, great Joël Robuchon’s incredible legacy continues to shine brightly at this wonderful destination restaurant located just a stone’s throw away from the aforementioned restaurant Del Posto.

Located in the heart of New York’s Meatpacking District, this L’Atelier continues to befit a chef who held 32 Michelin stars in his lifetime. The concept was originally conceived in Paris’ Saint-Germain neighborhood in 2003, but L’Atelier continues to bring bundles of energy and creativity to French cuisine.

The restaurant is fitted out with the signature red-and-black color scheme and a pristine open kitchen. Diners can expect excellent cuisine and lavish ingredients such as foie gras, truffle and caviar. Even the bread adds to the luxurious feel and are baked daily by their very own master boulanger.

