The benefits of Breastfeeding.

Photo by Bia Octavia on Unsplash

This article has been published to mark World Breast Feeding Week, celebrated every year in the first week of August.

World Breast Feeding Week is an awareness campaign launched in 1991 by UNICEF and the World Alliance for Breast-Feeding Action. These two organizations established World Nursing Week to raise awareness of the advantages of breastfeeding. The article discusses the dangers of decreasing breastfeeding in India and across the globe.

According to medical professionals, early breastfeeding is one of the most effective methods to protect both the mother and the kid while also promoting their health and good development. Breastfeeding is essential, especially for ensuring the child’s optimum growth and should begin as soon as the baby is born. According to UNICEF, a child should be exclusively breastfed for at least six months, after which nursing should be continued for at least two years, along with a mix of solid and semi-solid meals.

As you can see, we learned about the advantages of nursing via evidence-based learning. Breastfeeding is obviously beneficial to both the infant and the mother, according to research. Breastfeeding boosts children’s immunity against infections and allergies, and it may even help them fight cancer, obesity, and other non-communicable illnesses in adulthood.

Breast milk plays an important part in a child’s brain maturation, brain development, and general physical growth. It is also advantageous to the mother. It improves quicker postpartum weight reduction, decreases postpartum hemorrhage, and protects the mother from breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and osteoporosis. It is even believed to assist in the treatment of postpartum depression in moms.

Despite these established advantages, we have seen a significant drop in breastfeeding in India and across the globe.

According to UNICEF research, breastfeeding rates have decreased, and only around 25% to 40% of children globally are breastfed.

Since the 17th-century, breastfeeding had declined when the Renaissance brought feeding bottles and even formula milk, which was actively promoted by private businesses in the 18th and 19th centuries. This resulted in misleading advertising and lobbying, making nursing unpopular, and by the nineteenth century, we had seen a significant decrease in breastfeeding.

Later research has clearly shown a link between the decrease in breastfeeding and an increase in infant mortality and noncommunicable illnesses once a kid enters adulthood. These studies prompted governments and global organizations to recognize the danger as early as the mid-twentieth century. Then they began launching public awareness efforts to encourage breastfeeding by emphasizing the advantages to both the kid and the mother.

This resulted in the formation of the World Alliance for Breast-Feeding Action in 1991, and in cooperation with UNICEF, they established World Breast Feeding Week, which is observed every year in the first week of August.

In India, there has been a significant rise in formula milk instead of breast milk. As a result, to regulate these replacements, India passed the Infant Milk Substituted Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods Act in 1992. This legislation mandated strict control of these goods, although breastfeeding has decreased due to their widespread use and consumption.

According to data from the National Family Health Survey, breastfeeding rates have dropped dramatically in 12 states and union territories. Low to middle-income nations, such as India, cannot afford such a significant drop in breastfeeding since it would directly lead to increased disease burden due to infants' and adults' poor health.

Measures to Promote Breastfeeding

So, to encourage breastfeeding, we should concentrate not just on awareness efforts that last a few days or weeks but also on developing more long-term sustainable solutions. One of the main impediments to breastfeeding in today’s fast-paced society is the lack of time available to the mother and the father. As a result, a legislative reform regarding maternity and paternity leave is required.

Companies in India are now required to offer six months of maternity leave, which is one of the longest even compared to other industrialized countries. Unfortunately, paternity leave is limited to a few days in India, and the legislation only provides for 15 days of paternity leave. Nonetheless, most businesses provide just five days of paternity leave, with a few outliers where corporate policy allows for extended paternity vacations.

So, it’s critical to understand both the father’s and the mother’s roles in encouraging breastfeeding in this context. It is critical to encourage the involvement of the father in the child’s upbringing. The patriarchal culture of India guarantees that men play just a minor part, while the whole responsibility of child-rearing is transferred to the woman. This, along with a lack of time and job pressure, encourages women to substitute formula milk and substitutes for breast milk.

A solution to this lies in our maternity and paternity leave policies, which call for increasing maternity leave to at least 12 months, as is provided in a few progressive countries, accompanied by paternity leave of at least 12 to 16 weeks, allowing the father to participate in raising the child and taking the burden off the mother.

As a result, breastfeeding promotion should be a continual activity rather than a one-time event. Such efforts will need to be carried out throughout the year to make it a year-round campaign.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.